Psychology Matters: Dealing with Loneliness

Today at 04:35
Build a kennel for Mandela Day
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Marcelle Du Plessis - Fund Raising and Communications Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha
Today at 05:10
SAHRC supports schools staying open
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Andre Gaum - Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)
Today at 05:50
From the continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Miss Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Free coding course offered to youth by Life Choices
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan Geel - Academy Placements and Partnerships Officer at Life Choices Academy
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: The cost of saving SAA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ofentse Mokwena
Today at 07:20
Portfolio committee finally tackles National Lotteries Commission
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Raymond Joseph
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Nedbank Business Ignite with CapeTalk
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matsi Modise
Today at 08:21
Chefs Corner: consider who you order your meals through
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
James de Villiers
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
Today at 09:50
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle in Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Building regulations for the building of boundary walls
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mariane Niewoudt - Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment at City of Cape Town
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morne Mostert
Latest Local
Principals, bosses, store owners liable if people don't wear masks No mask, no entry: Government says property owners who fail to enforce the wearing of masks in public may be held criminally liabl... 16 July 2020 5:32 PM
'We can't just give up', Pieter-Dirk Uys gives his fans something to smile about Satirist Pieter-Dirk Uys joins John Maytham to talk about his forthcoming live show being streamed online on Friday... 16 July 2020 4:34 PM
What is the future of social housing in Hangberg? The High Court on Wednesday ruled that the city's conduct during a recent eviction in the Hout Bay community was unlawful. 16 July 2020 1:49 PM
View all Local
W Cape Covid-19 update: Fewer daily deaths and hospitalisations than projected WC Health's Dr Keith Cloete says the flattening is a real opportunity to change people's behaviour to avoid a second peak. 16 July 2020 11:34 AM
Who polices the police? Ipid Head selection 'undemocratic, shrouded in secrecy' "It’s outrageous for the Minister of Police to appoint the Head of a body whose job is to be the police watchdog," says the DA. 16 July 2020 9:50 AM
Michael Fridjhon: Govt using alcohol as a 'scapegoat' for its failure to prepare Renowned wine expert Michael Fridjhon has lambasted SA government for reinstating an alcohol ban that spells catastrophe for the w... 15 July 2020 8:00 PM
View all Politics
Covid gives ZA shoe brand opportunity to share South African-ness with the world Veldskoen CEO Nicj Dreyer says they produced adverts and helped a number of businesses to move their products online. 16 July 2020 8:16 PM
Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon? Retailability CEO Norman Drieselmann says Edgars gives them an opportunity to access a market they currently don't service. 16 July 2020 7:41 PM
Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler you don't have to take credit life insurance with the company that you have your loan with. 15 July 2020 8:56 PM
View all Business
Refilwe Moloto dishes on her culinary faves in Q&A with House & Garden SA In a recent interview with House & Garden SA, Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto talks cooking, Vermont and #CrooningContessa. 16 July 2020 7:18 AM
10 affordable locksmiths that repair or replace car keys in Cape Town Replacing faulty car keys can cost a fortune. Cape Town motorists have suggested 10 locksmith companies that won't break the bank. 15 July 2020 4:50 PM
'Used car prices are plummeting. Sellers are desperate and willing to negotiate' The average price of key brands such as Toyota and Ford is dropping, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 15 July 2020 3:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
'We can't just give up', Pieter-Dirk Uys gives his fans something to smile about Satirist Pieter-Dirk Uys joins John Maytham to talk about his forthcoming live show being streamed online on Friday... 16 July 2020 4:34 PM
[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral. 14 July 2020 1:06 PM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
View all Entertainment
What's the reason for SA's comparatively low Covid-19 death rate? Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa speaks to John Maytham about why the death rate from Covid-19 in South Africa remains relatively low. 16 July 2020 11:53 AM
Covid-19 tax relief measures could be extended beyond July - Treasury Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat says there is a possibility of an extension of the Covid-19 tax relief measures. 15 July 2020 12:20 PM
First-ever virtual Nelson Mandela Day lecture to tackle inequality pandemic Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says UN Secretary-General António Guterres will deliver the lecture on Saturday. 15 July 2020 8:35 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Psychology Matters: Dealing with Loneliness

Psychology Matters: Dealing with Loneliness

16 July 2020 9:41 PM

On our Psychology Matter feature we spoke about dealing with loneliness with our Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Mfecane/Difaqane (Part 2)

16 July 2020 11:26 PM

Prof. Karen-Leigh Harris and Dr Glen Ncube

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

30 Day Wellbeing Jumpstart Challenge

16 July 2020 10:08 PM

Mark Baker | CEO of Mygrow - an online personal development platform focusing on Emotional Intelligence development

Click this link to register for the challenge https://app.mygrow.me/30-day-challenge-registration/ 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Proposed Midrand Cooperative Bank

16 July 2020 10:03 PM

Boitumelo Kgomo | Chairperson of the Proposed Midrand Cooperative Bank 

Details: Midrand Coop Bank Proposed info.mcb100@gmail.com or call 0824494375

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UPDATED PUBLIC TRANSPORT DIRECTIONS ON ALERT LEVEL 3

16 July 2020 9:56 PM

Ayanda Allie Paine | Spokesperson for the National Transport Department

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

"Future proofing your business - How the future of investing in business is changing - If you want to make your business invest-able, you need to listen to this"

15 July 2020 11:47 PM

Sue Jackson | Business Coach and Adviser and Anne Bland | VITA Coach & Social Entrepreneur

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

White Sangoma

15 July 2020 10:11 PM

 Guest: Bronwyn Saayman | Traditional Healer

contact details: 072 55 55 131

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Belief that you can't acquire wealth (Part 2)

15 July 2020 9:19 PM

On our Financial Matter feature, last week we spoke about why most people want wealth, but very few will do what's necessary to create it. This week Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli,  continued the discussion from that discussion with the focus being on why some people believe that you can't acquire wealth.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Time to get tough on failing municipalities

14 July 2020 11:30 PM

Dr Paul Kariuki, Executive Director of the Democracy Development Programme at the University of Natal, talking about his latest article titled "Time to get tough on failing municipalities".

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Ramaphosa’s address and the severity of situation hence the changes in lockdown regulations.

14 July 2020 10:24 PM

Premiere Dr Zamani Saul | Premier of Northern Cape & Chairperson of the Provincial Command Council

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars

Business Lifestyle

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Keep the internet on when the power goes off

Business Lifestyle

'A tough 18 months lie ahead for SA economy'- Allianz economist

16 July 2020 9:16 PM

Batohi: Powers of authorities vital in fight against COVID-19 related crime

16 July 2020 8:10 PM

Eskom says no load shedding for the rest of the week

16 July 2020 7:36 PM

