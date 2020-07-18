South Africans Doing Great Things with Detective Ngoako Magwaza

South Africans Doing Great Things with Ngoako Magwaza, a Detective with the Putfontein SAPS.
Profile Interview with GroupCEO of Africa Tikkun, Marc Lubner.
Prof. Karen-Leigh Harris and Dr Glen Ncube from the Department of Historical and Heritage Studies at the University of Pretoria.
Mark Baker | CEO of Mygrow - an online personal development platform focusing on Emotional Intelligence development
Click this link to register for the challenge https://app.mygrow.me/30-day-challenge-registration/
Boitumelo Kgomo | Chairperson of the Proposed Midrand Cooperative Bank
Details: Midrand Coop Bank Proposed info.mcb100@gmail.com or call 0824494375
Ayanda Allie Paine | Spokesperson for the National Transport Department
On our Psychology Matter feature we spoke about dealing with loneliness with our Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane.
Sue Jackson | Business Coach and Adviser and Anne Bland | VITA Coach & Social Entrepreneur
Guest: Bronwyn Saayman | Traditional Healer
contact details: 072 55 55 131
On our Financial Matter feature, last week we spoke about why most people want wealth, but very few will do what's necessary to create it. This week Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli, continued the discussion from that discussion with the focus being on why some people believe that you can't acquire wealth.