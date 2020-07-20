'ISIS' warns SA: Steer clear of Mozambique conflict

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:35
Tourism sector wants leisure travel to go ahead
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Lee Zama - CEO at Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Miss Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Will our funeral industry cope with spike in Covid-19 deaths?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pieter van der Westhuizen - General Manager: Funeral Services at Avbob
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: No more ADSL?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bryan Turner - Data analyst at World Wide Worx
Today at 07:07
Union says Education Dept. is in disarray on school closures
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ben Machipi - Gen Sec: Professional Educators' Union
Today at 08:07
Nedbank Business Ignite with CapeTalk
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matsi Modise
Today at 08:21
Will commercial landlords be lowering their rent as economy sputters along?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Erwin Rode - Property Economist And Valuer at Rode & Associates
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Alcohol industry wants tax bill deferred
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Matthew Haddon - Director at Simple Tax - Tax Consultants
Today at 11:05
Rain and Huawei jointly launch Africa’s first standalone 5G network
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of Advertising
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:15
ZONDO COMMISSION
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Erin Bates - Reporter at Enca
Today at 12:40
Follow- up: Lockdown happiness: stay-at-home “ups” and liquor and job “downs”
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Professor Talita Greyling
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Kavishe - Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB
Latest Local
Court orders Basic Education Dept to feed 9 million hungry schoolchildren Faranaaz Veriava, head of The Education Rights Programme at Section27 explains the ruling. 20 July 2020 5:52 PM
It's not just the liquor industry that's negatively affected by the alcohol ban There are many people affected by the alcohol ban, not just the alcohol and restaurant industries. Emma King, founder of the Frida... 20 July 2020 5:24 PM
[VIDEO] Eskom suspends operations in Khayelitsha after service vehicle torched Eskom says it has suspended operations in Khayelitsha, Cape Town with immediate effect. 20 July 2020 3:51 PM
Nomvula Mokonyane before Zondo says 'Agrizzi's statements smack of hatred' EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane describes what former environmental affairs minister, Nomvula Mokonyane said. 20 July 2020 1:13 PM
[PHOTO] Restaurant manager fined R1,500 at 9.07pm for breaking curfew TMC restaurant manager in Struisbaai was dropping staff off after work when she was pulled over and fined under lockdown rules. 20 July 2020 11:04 AM
SAPS station commanders don't care about Covid-19 safety of staff, says Popcru 'Station commanders are disregarding all these rules. In fact, they do as they wish,' says Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo. 20 July 2020 9:35 AM
Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax. 20 July 2020 7:11 PM
Security guards trained to handle mask altercations, says industry body The Security Association of South Africa (Sasa) says its members have been trained to handle confrontation over masks-wearing. 20 July 2020 1:46 PM
SA govt repeals drought disaster declaration, Agri SA says farmers need lifeline The government has been criticised for ending the national state of disaster that was declared in relation to South Africa's droug... 19 July 2020 10:53 AM
How companies can support mental health as Covid-19 takes its toll Jacques van Wyk, Director at Werksmans Attorneys, explains companies' legal obligation to employee's mental well-being 20 July 2020 4:19 PM
So which chocolate bars will be discontinued? Nestlé SA sets the record straight Peppermint Crisp, Quality Street, and the original Bar One aren't going anywhere, says Nestlé. 20 July 2020 2:57 PM
Lost your job? Here is how to manages your finances while you look for work Finance planner Paul Roelofse shares insights on changing your career. 20 July 2020 1:32 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
Kieno Kammies makes guest appearance on Arendsvlei CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies will feature in Tuesday night's episode of the Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on kykNET (DStv Chann... 20 July 2020 5:00 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
UK accuses Russia of hacking into organisations doing Covid-19 vaccine research Dr Jack Watling from RUSI examines whether the Russian hacking accusations are credible. 20 July 2020 6:30 PM
Jonathan Butler wants the world to draw strength from Mandela's legacy Music icon Jonathan Butler has encouraged people to reflect on Nelson Mandela's words and legacy amid the ongoing fight for racial... 18 July 2020 12:39 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions. 20 July 2020 7:26 PM
Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council. 20 July 2020 6:30 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
'ISIS' warns SA: Steer clear of Mozambique conflict

'ISIS' warns SA: Steer clear of Mozambique conflict

20 July 2020 11:42 PM

Earlier this month, Middle Eastern Islamic terrorist group ISIS warned South Africa not to get involved in the extremist insurgency in northern Mozambique. We look at What is the source of the conflict? Who are the attackers? How does it affect South Africa? And What has been South Africa's response? 


And Dr David Matsinhe, Senior Lusophone Researcher at Amnesty International Southern Africa. Former Senior Lecturer at the University of Johannesburg, will be joining us to unpack this issue…


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Mygrow’s 30 Day Wellbeing Jumpstart Challenge

20 July 2020 10:14 PM

Guest: Mark Baker, CEO of Mygrow updated us about their 30 Day Wellbeing Jumpstart Challenge.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on Gogo S'bongile from Winterveldt

20 July 2020 9:38 PM

McIntosh Polela, Ministry Spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantine period for Covid-19 reduced from 14 to 10

20 July 2020 9:22 PM

Guest: Dr Anton Meyberg | A Specialist Physician / Pulmonologist at Linksfield Clinic

Contact details for Linksfield Clinic:

Rooms number: 0116407586

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Marc Lubner

18 July 2020 3:32 AM

Profile Interview with GroupCEO of Africa Tikkun, Marc Lubner.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things with Detective Ngoako Magwaza

18 July 2020 3:20 AM

South Africans Doing Great Things with Ngoako Magwaza, a Detective with the Putfontein SAPS. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mfecane/Difaqane (Part 2)

16 July 2020 11:26 PM

Prof. Karen-Leigh Harris and Dr Glen Ncube from the Department of Historical and Heritage Studies at the University of Pretoria. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

30 Day Wellbeing Jumpstart Challenge

16 July 2020 10:08 PM

Mark Baker | CEO of Mygrow - an online personal development platform focusing on Emotional Intelligence development

Click this link to register for the challenge https://app.mygrow.me/30-day-challenge-registration/ 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Proposed Midrand Cooperative Bank

16 July 2020 10:03 PM

Boitumelo Kgomo | Chairperson of the Proposed Midrand Cooperative Bank 

Details: Midrand Coop Bank Proposed info.mcb100@gmail.com or call 0824494375

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UPDATED PUBLIC TRANSPORT DIRECTIONS ON ALERT LEVEL 3

16 July 2020 9:56 PM

Ayanda Allie Paine | Spokesperson for the National Transport Department

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

So which chocolate bars will be discontinued? Nestlé SA sets the record straight

Local Lifestyle

Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell

Business Opinion Politics

SAPS station commanders don't care about Covid-19 safety of staff, says Popcru

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Over 1mn doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine possible by Sept

20 July 2020 8:31 PM

Emotional Mokonyane says Agrizzi is ‘insensitive,’ has ‘ulterior motives’

20 July 2020 8:23 PM

COVID-19-positive Gwede Mantashe admitted to hospital

20 July 2020 8:15 PM

