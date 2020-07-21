Jean-louis Nel

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
CT charity project makes one-packet meals to fill the gaps in local food relief Ndihluthi is a charitable initiative that provides nutritious meal packs to vulnerable communities across the Southern Peninsula. 21 July 2020 6:27 PM
WC's 3rd Covid-19 field hospital opens its doors at Brackengate John Maytham speaks to clinical manager Dr Barry Smith about the Brackengate field hosptial currently treating 14 patients... 21 July 2020 5:09 PM
Mobile testing booths rolled out across Cape Town's Covid-19 'hotspot' areas The City of Cape Town is rolling out coronavirus testing booths at 17 identified clinics across the city. 21 July 2020 4:47 PM
DA welcomes Mboweni's pledge not to use 'emergency' powers to bail out SAA The Minister says he will not use money from National Revenue Fund for a bailout, but where will the BRP money come from? 21 July 2020 6:48 PM
'Wine is an agricultural product that contains alcohol' CEO at SAAI Francois Rossouw says they are heading to court to get the distribution and sale of alcohol in restaurants lifted. 21 July 2020 1:21 PM
'In South Africa right now children are starving, eating wild plants to survive' "Children are, literally, starving," says Mandy Wiener. "That should be the barometer by which to measure the government." 21 July 2020 1:19 PM
Does Chicken Licken's funny new tv ad fire up your soul amid lockdown obstacles? The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
SA is ever-so-slightly happier right now than at the start of the lockdown Covid-19 stats have no impact on our happiness, suggests the "Gross National Happiness" index. It's the economy that makes us sad. 21 July 2020 2:34 PM
More smokers sharing 'skyfs' and cigarette prices up by nearly 250%, study finds Desperate smokers are forking out as much as R300 for a pack of 20 while some are sharing loose cigarettes, according to research. 21 July 2020 3:10 PM
'Property prices are falling. Cut rentals to hold on to existing tenants' South Africa has become poorer, says property economist Erwin Rode. If you force a tenant out, who will you replace her with? 21 July 2020 9:31 AM
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Kieno Kammies makes guest appearance on Arendsvlei CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies will feature in Tuesday night's episode of the Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on kykNET (DStv Chann... 20 July 2020 5:00 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
Fears for mental health of 1000s of seafarers stranded on ships due to Covid-19 The United Nations is warning that the situation is a growing humanitarian crisis responsible for several suicides... 21 July 2020 1:26 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
UK accuses Russia of hacking into organisations doing Covid-19 vaccine research Dr Jack Watling from RUSI examines whether the Russian hacking accusations are credible. 20 July 2020 6:30 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
Does Chicken Licken's funny new tv ad fire up your soul amid lockdown obstacles? The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
SA is ever-so-slightly happier right now than at the start of the lockdown Covid-19 stats have no impact on our happiness, suggests the "Gross National Happiness" index. It's the economy that makes us sad. 21 July 2020 2:34 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Jean-louis Nel

Jean-louis Nel

21 July 2020 9:24 PM


Professor Somadoda Fekeni

21 July 2020 10:21 PM
'ISIS' warns SA: Steer clear of Mozambique conflict

20 July 2020 11:42 PM

Earlier this month, Middle Eastern Islamic terrorist group ISIS warned South Africa not to get involved in the extremist insurgency in northern Mozambique. We look at What is the source of the conflict? Who are the attackers? How does it affect South Africa? And What has been South Africa's response? 


And Dr David Matsinhe, Senior Lusophone Researcher at Amnesty International Southern Africa. Former Senior Lecturer at the University of Johannesburg, will be joining us to unpack this issue…

Mygrow’s 30 Day Wellbeing Jumpstart Challenge

20 July 2020 10:14 PM

Guest: Mark Baker, CEO of Mygrow updated us about their 30 Day Wellbeing Jumpstart Challenge.

Update on Gogo S'bongile from Winterveldt

20 July 2020 9:38 PM

McIntosh Polela, Ministry Spokesperson

Quarantine period for Covid-19 reduced from 14 to 10

20 July 2020 9:22 PM

Guest: Dr Anton Meyberg | A Specialist Physician / Pulmonologist at Linksfield Clinic

Contact details for Linksfield Clinic:

Rooms number: 0116407586

 

Profile Interview with Marc Lubner

18 July 2020 3:32 AM

Profile Interview with GroupCEO of Africa Tikkun, Marc Lubner.

South Africans Doing Great Things with Detective Ngoako Magwaza

18 July 2020 3:20 AM

South Africans Doing Great Things with Ngoako Magwaza, a Detective with the Putfontein SAPS. 

Mfecane/Difaqane (Part 2)

16 July 2020 11:26 PM

Prof. Karen-Leigh Harris and Dr Glen Ncube from the Department of Historical and Heritage Studies at the University of Pretoria. 

30 Day Wellbeing Jumpstart Challenge

16 July 2020 10:08 PM

Mark Baker | CEO of Mygrow - an online personal development platform focusing on Emotional Intelligence development

Click this link to register for the challenge https://app.mygrow.me/30-day-challenge-registration/ 

