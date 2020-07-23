Government help to SMMEs struggling because of COVID

Guest: Shawn Theunissen: Founder of Business incubator Property Point and Entrepreneur
Thobekile Mkhize | Owner and Creative Director of Mabotho Designs
Contact Details:
E: tkmkhize@gmail.com | P: +27 81 215 8511
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mabotho_africa/
Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/Mabotho.co.za/
Profile Interview with Dr Sipho Mchunu, Co-Founder of Juluka with Johnny CleggLISTEN TO PODCAST
Dick Forslund - Senior Economist at the Alternative Information and Development Centre in Cape Town.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nontsikelelo Mpulo - Head of Communications - Section 27LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Ian Sanne - Director at the Clinical HIV Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand, Faculty of Health Sciences and Chief Executive Officer Right to Care Group of Companies.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sanusha Naidu| Political Analyst| Senior Research Associate at Institute for Global Dialogue |LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Change your Mindset feature, Stanley Beckett spoke about "How to use the marshmallow test to understand why we struggle with change".LISTEN TO PODCAST
On our Weird and Wonderful feature Aubrey spoke about Sex, Plant Medicine and Spiritual Awakening with Lenerd Louw, Guide | Coach | Magician | Author of ‘JUMP!’ and International Speaker (based in Cape Town).LISTEN TO PODCAST
On our Financial Matter feature, Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli spoke about how lack of disciple leads to financial problems. This stems from our past week’s discussions about why most people want wealth, but very few will do what's necessary to create it as well as why some people believe that you can't acquire wealth.LISTEN TO PODCAST