1 million jobs at risk due to ban of alcohol

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:35
Covid-19 survey: Financial and emotional help needed
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Annaline Van Der Poel - COO at Debt Rescue
Today at 05:10
IMF debt ceiling
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Oscar Van Heerden - International Relations Scholar and Political Commentator at ...
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya - Editor at Africa.com
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Update on the digital Labia...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ludi Kraus - Director at Labia
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday - Remote Destinations we wish we could visit
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Natalie Roos - Travel Blogger
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: NPA's new weapon in fight against corruption
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Hermione Cronje - Investigating Directorate Head
Today at 07:20
National Lotteries Commission in hot water
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matthew Cuthbert - DA Deputy Shadow Minister Trade and Industry
Today at 08:07
WEDNESDAY PANEL: How the taxi industry operates
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Maroba Maduma - Communications Executive and Director at SA Taxi
Siyabulela Fobosi - Public Transport Researcher at University of Johannesburg
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Consumer Corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Malegapuru Prof Makgoba - Eskom's chairman
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SPCA hosts virtual walk to help raise money for more life-saving surgeries The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is hosting a virtual fundraising event to purchase surigical equipment that could save more animal limb... 28 July 2020 4:36 PM
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal? Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal... 28 July 2020 4:15 PM
Are your child’s vaccinations up to date? Aubrey Masango looks at how vaccines work and why they are important, plus an updated vaccination schedule for children. 28 July 2020 3:29 PM
View all Local
Did you know? Companies not required to pay maternity leave under SA law Landmark case orders pregnant employee should have been placed in alternative position as she works in high-risk jobs and was not. 28 July 2020 10:05 AM
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock. 28 July 2020 8:25 AM
Local informal settlement 'Covid-19' with areas 'Coronavirus' and 'Sanitiser' A new informal settlement has sprung up in Cape Town aptly called Covid-19 Informal Settlement and is situated along the N2. 27 July 2020 2:54 PM
View all Politics
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
View all Business
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic' Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) 27 July 2020 8:28 PM
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food". 27 July 2020 7:38 PM
South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa. 27 July 2020 7:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
[WATCH] Child sex trafficker accused Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump 'wishes her well' When a reporter asked Trump about her he said he has not been following her arrest on sex trafficking minors for Jeffrey Epstein. 22 July 2020 10:47 AM
Fears for mental health of 1000s of seafarers stranded on ships due to Covid-19 The United Nations is warning that the situation is a growing humanitarian crisis responsible for several suicides... 21 July 2020 1:26 PM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Steinhoff wants to pay R17 billion to end its R135 billion lawsuit nightmare Meanwhile, the Hawks haven’t so much as knocked on Markus Jooste’s door, says Financial Mail editor Rob Rose. 28 July 2020 11:28 AM
'People can't survive a continued lockdown! Where'll tomorrow’s meal come from?' Land invasions, looting, stoning… it’s beginning to appear anarchic. Lester Kiewit interviews policing analyst Eldrid de Klerk. 23 July 2020 2:41 PM
Once-booming Franschhoek is on its knees: 'People are not eating!' Waiters, chefs and restaurant owners in Franschhoek and elsewhere are protesting under the banner #JobsSaveLives. 22 July 2020 11:47 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
1 million jobs at risk due to ban of alcohol

1 million jobs at risk due to ban of alcohol

28 July 2020 10:24 PM

Guest: Lucky Ntimane | National Convenor for the National Liquor Traders Council


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Financial Literacy Key to Moving Forward in the Post-COVID Economy

28 July 2020 11:26 PM

Guest: Tlalane Ntuli | Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Yalu

Website:https://www.yalu.co.za/ 

Email:tlalane@yalu.co.za 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SARS will let you claim home office costs

28 July 2020 10:04 PM

Darren Britz | Attorne at Tax Consulting SA

email:darren@taxconsulting.co.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Where are we with the fight on corruption in SA?

27 July 2020 11:24 PM

Guest: Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political Analyst from Stellenbosch University talking about "where are we with the fight on corruption in SA"?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open Letter to President Ramaphosa from Herman Mashaba

27 July 2020 10:52 PM

Guest: Herman Mashaba, Founder of The People's Dialogue

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Is your child’s vaccinations up-to-date?

27 July 2020 9:30 PM

Guest: Dr Nasiha Soofie, Medical Head for Sanofi Pasteur

Email:nasiha.soofie@sanofi.co.za

Contact No: 0713857578

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pres. Ramaphosa talks tough on corruption

27 July 2020 9:23 PM

 Guest: Karam Singh, Head of Legal and Investigation at Corruption Watch

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things with Thobekile Mkhize, Entrepreneur & Managing Director of Mabotho Designs

24 July 2020 11:28 PM

Thobekile Mkhize | Owner and Creative Director of Mabotho Designs

Contact Details:

E: tkmkhize@gmail.com |  P: +27 81 215 8511

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mabotho_africa/

Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/Mabotho.co.za/

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Dr Sipho Mchunu

24 July 2020 10:54 PM

Profile Interview with Dr Sipho Mchunu, Co-Founder of Juluka with Johnny Clegg

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government help to SMMEs struggling because of COVID

23 July 2020 10:54 PM

Guest: Shawn Theunissen: Founder of Business incubator Property Point and Entrepreneur

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Top scientist says Covid-19 tests are a waste of time. Here's why

Local

Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council

Business Opinion Local Politics

New policy allows networks to build 5G towers on your property

Business Opinion Local

EWN Highlights

GALLERY: ANC leaders take Andrew Mlangeni's body home

28 July 2020 7:29 PM

Business rescue practitioners ready to hand SAA over, but no word on R10.3bn

28 July 2020 6:58 PM

NC family farm attack: Police find elderly couple's bodies

28 July 2020 6:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA