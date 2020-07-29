Weird and Wonderful Feature: The legend and mysteries of the Tikoloshe

DW Hour
Today at 04:35
Health: Daily nutritious meals
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Petrina Pakoe - Director at Peninsula School Feeding Association
125
Today at 05:10
Abahlali baseMjondolo on occupation of land
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sbu Zikode - President at Abahlali Basemjondolo
125
Today at 05:50
Nedbank on savings month
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sisandile Cikido - Head of Retail Investments at Nedbank
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
Con Court rules that children born abroad with one SA parent have right to citizenship
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Liesl Muller - Head Of Statelessness Project at Lawyers For Human Rights
125
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: NLC responds to mismanagement claims of Covid-19 relief funds
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ndivhuho Mafela - Head: Stakeholder Relations, Marketing and Communications National Lotteries Commission
125
Today at 07:20
The City is compiling a database of people interested in the future of District Six
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alderman Marian Nieuwoudt
125
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
125
Today at 08:07
C-19 unleashed along the Amazon
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
125
Today at 08:21
Dagga subscription service
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jack Stone
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 10:33
UCT GSB-Women in Business conference
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thielshad Karriem
125
Today at 11:05
Groote Schuur Lung Unit starts Covid-19 vaccine trials
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Keertan Dheda - Head of Pulmonology at UCT & Groote Schuur Hospital at UCT
125
Today at 11:32
Ebrahim Rasool -The OneAfrica Awards
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ebrahim Rasool - Founder at OneAfrica
125
Today at 12:40
Emergency mass morgue up and running in Cape
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mark van der Heever - Spokesperson at Provincial Department of Health
125
Today at 13:20
TransUnion Financial Hardship Studies - 9 out of 10 consumers worried about ability to pay loans, as job losses surge
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Carmen Williams
125
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Lil Miss Beats
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Maike Watson (Lil Miss Beats)
125
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
125
Today at 15:50
ONE HOME, ONE GARDEN – FROM FOOD RELIEF TO FOOD SECURITY
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeremiah Arries - Chief Director responsible for Farmer Support and Development.
125
Today at 16:20
Are there any political agenda's in the NCC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Steven Friedman
125
Today at 17:05
PLAAS: Land reform and the art of government: The role and capacity of the state
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Mbongiseni Buthelezi Institute - director of the Public Affairs Research Institute (PARI)
125
Today at 18:09
Anglo American results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Cutifani - CEO at Anglo American
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
125
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
125
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
