Weird and Wonderful Feature: The legend and mysteries of the Tikoloshe

Today at 04:35 Health: Daily nutritious meals Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Petrina Pakoe - Director at Peninsula School Feeding Association

Today at 05:10 Abahlali baseMjondolo on occupation of land Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Sbu Zikode - President at Abahlali Basemjondolo

Today at 05:50 Nedbank on savings month Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Sisandile Cikido - Head of Retail Investments at Nedbank

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Stephan Lombard

Today at 06:25 Con Court rules that children born abroad with one SA parent have right to citizenship Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Liesl Muller - Head Of Statelessness Project at Lawyers For Human Rights

Today at 06:40 Trendspotting Thursdays Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: NLC responds to mismanagement claims of Covid-19 relief funds Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Ndivhuho Mafela - Head: Stakeholder Relations, Marketing and Communications National Lotteries Commission

Today at 07:20 The City is compiling a database of people interested in the future of District Six Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Alderman Marian Nieuwoudt

Today at 07:38 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Leanne De Bassompierre

Today at 08:07 C-19 unleashed along the Amazon Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Today at 08:21 Dagga subscription service Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Jack Stone

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Barbara Friedman

Today at 10:33 UCT GSB-Women in Business conference Today with Kieno Kammies

Thielshad Karriem

Today at 11:05 Groote Schuur Lung Unit starts Covid-19 vaccine trials Today with Kieno Kammies

Prof Keertan Dheda - Head of Pulmonology at UCT & Groote Schuur Hospital at UCT

Today at 11:32 Ebrahim Rasool -The OneAfrica Awards Today with Kieno Kammies

Ebrahim Rasool - Founder at OneAfrica

Today at 12:40 Emergency mass morgue up and running in Cape The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Mark van der Heever - Spokesperson at Provincial Department of Health

Today at 13:20 TransUnion Financial Hardship Studies - 9 out of 10 consumers worried about ability to pay loans, as job losses surge Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Carmen Williams

Today at 14:50 Quarantunes - Lil Miss Beats Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Maike Watson (Lil Miss Beats)

Today at 15:40 Plan B with Rebecca Davis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

Today at 15:50 ONE HOME, ONE GARDEN – FROM FOOD RELIEF TO FOOD SECURITY Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Jeremiah Arries - Chief Director responsible for Farmer Support and Development.

Today at 16:20 Are there any political agenda's in the NCC Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Prof Steven Friedman

Today at 17:05 PLAAS: Land reform and the art of government: The role and capacity of the state Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Dr Mbongiseni Buthelezi Institute - director of the Public Affairs Research Institute (PARI)

Today at 18:09 Anglo American results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Mark Cutifani - CEO at Anglo American

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 19:18 Personal Finance Feature The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

