Change your Mindset Feature: Tis the season to be tired - why you are struggling to get a good night's sleep

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:35
Health: Daily nutritious meals
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Petrina Pakoe - Director at Peninsula School Feeding Association
Today at 05:10
Abahlali baseMjondolo on occupation of land
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sbu Zikode - President at Abahlali Basemjondolo
Today at 05:50
Nedbank on savings month
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sisandile Cikido - Head of Retail Investments at Nedbank
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Con Court rules that children born abroad with one SA parent have right to citizenship
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Liesl Muller - Head Of Statelessness Project at Lawyers For Human Rights
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: NLC responds to mismanagement claims of Covid-19 relief funds
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ndivhuho Mafela - Head: Stakeholder Relations, Marketing and Communications National Lotteries Commission
Today at 07:20
The City is compiling a database of people interested in the future of District Six
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alderman Marian Nieuwoudt
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
C-19 unleashed along the Amazon
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:21
Dagga subscription service
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jack Stone
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:33
UCT GSB-Women in Business conference
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thielshad Karriem
Today at 11:05
Groote Schuur Lung Unit starts Covid-19 vaccine trials
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Keertan Dheda - Head of Pulmonology at UCT & Groote Schuur Hospital at UCT
Today at 11:32
Ebrahim Rasool -The OneAfrica Awards
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ebrahim Rasool - Founder at OneAfrica
Today at 12:40
Emergency mass morgue up and running in Cape
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mark van der Heever - Spokesperson at Provincial Department of Health
Today at 13:20
TransUnion Financial Hardship Studies - 9 out of 10 consumers worried about ability to pay loans, as job losses surge
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Carmen Williams
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Lil Miss Beats
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Maike Watson (Lil Miss Beats)
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
ONE HOME, ONE GARDEN – FROM FOOD RELIEF TO FOOD SECURITY
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeremiah Arries - Chief Director responsible for Farmer Support and Development.
Today at 16:20
Are there any political agenda's in the NCC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Steven Friedman
Today at 17:05
PLAAS: Land reform and the art of government: The role and capacity of the state
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Mbongiseni Buthelezi Institute - director of the Public Affairs Research Institute (PARI)
Today at 18:09
Anglo American results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Cutifani - CEO at Anglo American
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of Talk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance' The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green. 29 July 2020 7:40 PM
What is a 'death folder' and why is it important to create one? Financial journo Kristia van Heerden says it includes anything from your device passwords to who you'd like to care for your cat. 29 July 2020 6:52 PM
Here's how to stop dodgy subscription services from depleting your airtime Unwanted charges on your cell bill? Struggling to unsubscribe from rogue content services that you never signed up for? Here's wha... 29 July 2020 6:44 PM
View all Local
ANC leadership in Gauteng locked in meeting over PPE tender scandal ANC top brass in Gauteng are currently in a special executive committee meeting to discuss the PPE tender scandal in the province. 29 July 2020 1:40 PM
[LISTEN] Herman Mashaba talks to Kieno Kammies about how to save South Africa 'I said to myself I'm not going to sit back and allow my country to collapse' says former JHB mayor, now People's Dialogue leader. 29 July 2020 1:06 PM
Getting to grips with how the taxi industry works Refilwe speaks to Siyabulela Fobosi, a public transport researcher and Maroba Maduma from Taxi SA about how it all works. 29 July 2020 12:15 PM
View all Politics
More insurers ready to 'settle' business interruption claims Guardrisk's announced it will settle 700 small business claims, other insurance companies are following suit says Wendy Knowler. 29 July 2020 8:43 PM
WC govt hosts webinar series to help put local tourism industry back on the map The provincial Department of Economic Development and Tourism will host a weekly webinar series starting from Thursday 30 July. 29 July 2020 12:39 PM
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
View all Business
Kirstenbosch Gardens reopens next week Nature lovers can enjoy the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens once again when the gates reopen from Monday 3 August. 29 July 2020 3:13 PM
How long should you self-isolate or quarantine for? An expert explains There's a difference between isolation and quarantine, though the terms are often used interchangeably. 28 July 2020 7:20 PM
SPCA hosts virtual walk to help raise money for more life-saving surgeries The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is hosting a virtual fundraising event to purchase surigical equipment that could save more animal limb... 28 July 2020 4:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal? Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal... 28 July 2020 4:15 PM
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock. 28 July 2020 8:25 AM
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council "Filthy so-called entrepreneurs, black and white, has forced us as South Africans to hang our heads in shame,” says Sandile Zungu. 28 July 2020 12:58 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Change your Mindset Feature: Tis the season to be tired - why you are struggling to get a good night's sleep

Change your Mindset Feature: Tis the season to be tired - why you are struggling to get a good night's sleep

29 July 2020 11:29 PM

Elanie Beckett, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda, talking about "Tis the season to be tired - why you are struggling to get a good night's sleep".

 

website:www.ommysoul.com 


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Weird and Wonderful Feature: The legend and mysteries of the Tikoloshe

29 July 2020 10:34 PM

On our Weird and Wonderful feature we looked at "The legend and mysteries of the Tikoloshe" with Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, Sangoma, spiritual teacher, healer, life coach, Afrikan story teller, writer, dancer, trained facilitator and international teacher, speaker and soon-to-be health wellness instructor.

Contact details:

Instagram:  gogodineo

Twitter: @gogodineo

Website:www.gogodineondlanzi.com 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Minimalism

29 July 2020 9:15 PM

On our Financial Matter feature Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital looked at the issue of 'minimalism, what is it and how can it help you on your wealth creation journey.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Literacy Key to Moving Forward in the Post-COVID Economy

28 July 2020 11:26 PM

Guest: Tlalane Ntuli | Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Yalu

Website:https://www.yalu.co.za/ 

Email:tlalane@yalu.co.za 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

1 million jobs at risk due to ban of alcohol

28 July 2020 10:24 PM

Guest: Lucky Ntimane | National Convenor for the National Liquor Traders Council

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SARS will let you claim home office costs

28 July 2020 10:04 PM

Darren Britz | Attorne at Tax Consulting SA

email:darren@taxconsulting.co.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Where are we with the fight on corruption in SA?

27 July 2020 11:24 PM

Guest: Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political Analyst from Stellenbosch University talking about "where are we with the fight on corruption in SA"?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open Letter to President Ramaphosa from Herman Mashaba

27 July 2020 10:52 PM

Guest: Herman Mashaba, Founder of The People's Dialogue

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Is your child’s vaccinations up-to-date?

27 July 2020 9:30 PM

Guest: Dr Nasiha Soofie, Medical Head for Sanofi Pasteur

Email:nasiha.soofie@sanofi.co.za

Contact No: 0713857578

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pres. Ramaphosa talks tough on corruption

27 July 2020 9:23 PM

 Guest: Karam Singh, Head of Legal and Investigation at Corruption Watch

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance'

Business Local Lifestyle

Kirstenbosch Gardens reopens next week

Local Lifestyle

New policy allows networks to build 5G towers on your property

Business Opinion Local

EWN Highlights

De Lille: Vukela will face disciplinary hearing after irregular spending claims

29 July 2020 8:32 PM

Zulu calls on young people to collaborate with state to address social ills

29 July 2020 8:24 PM

KZN gender activists vow to continue fight for justice after recent murders

29 July 2020 8:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA