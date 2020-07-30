The Gravedigger's Truth - COVID-19 in Somalia

Best of Talk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:35
Fitness Friday with Liezel V
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Tv&Radiopresenter, Mc & Motivational Speaker at ...
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Tv&Radiopresenter, Mc & Motivational Speaker at ...
125
Today at 05:10
The ins and outs of centralised procurement
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ajay Lalu - Managing Director at Black Light Consulting
Guests
Ajay Lalu - Managing Director at Black Light Consulting
125
Today at 05:50
From the continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya - Editor at Africa.com
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya - Editor at Africa.com
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
Covid-19 vaccine trials: Aluta continua for veteran Hiv/Aids activist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sharon Ekambaram
Guests
Sharon Ekambaram
125
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
125
Today at 07:07
Panda on Cape's Covid-19 reality
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Piet Streicher
Guests
Piet Streicher
125
Today at 07:20
Discovery Health update on how private sector is dealing with Covid-19
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Ryan Noach - Chief Executive at Discovery Health
Guests
Dr Ryan Noach - Chief Executive at Discovery Health
125
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
125
Today at 08:07
SA Olympic Gymnast Caitlin Rooskraantz Can Still Have her Moment of "Glory" in 2020 via Live Stream
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dayle Ross
Caitlin Rooskraantz - SA Olympic Gymnast
Guests
Dayle Ross
Caitlin Rooskraantz - SA Olympic Gymnast
125
Today at 08:21
Nedbank Business Ignite FINAL
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matsi Modise - Founder at Furaha Afrika Holdings
Guests
Matsi Modise - Founder at Furaha Afrika Holdings
125
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 10:08
International news with DW Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:33
Western Cape Interministerial committee on farm murders
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government
Guests
Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government
125
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morne Mostert
Guests
Dr Morne Mostert
125
Today at 11:32
Ebrahim Rasool -The OneAfrica Awards
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ebrahim Rasool - Founder at OneAfrica
Guests
Ebrahim Rasool - Founder at OneAfrica
125
Today at 12:15
leisure travel
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ashleigh Perremore - supporter at #ServeUsPlease movement
Mmamoloko Kubayi Ngubane - Minister at National Department of Tourism
Guests
Ashleigh Perremore - supporter at #ServeUsPlease movement
Mmamoloko Kubayi Ngubane - Minister at National Department of Tourism
125
Today at 12:37
coffee beans
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 12:40
Cape Town Sevens event called off due to COVID-19
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Goliath - Sport editor at Iol
Guests
John Goliath - Sport editor at Iol
125
Today at 12:45
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
125
Today at 13:32
Sybrand Park Broken Windows feeding initiative
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ebrahim Mohammed
Guests
Ebrahim Mohammed
125
Today at 13:45
Quarantine Book Club - Cafda Bookshop
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mark Rossouw - Chairperson at Cafda
Guests
Mark Rossouw - Chairperson at Cafda
125
Today at 14:15
Red Cross Children's Hospital emergency centre
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Prof Mignon McCulloch
Guests
Prof Mignon McCulloch
125
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falk
Guests
Craig Falk
125
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:55
An hour with AMY KLEINHANS-CURD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Amy Kleinhans-Curd - Former Miss South Africa, Philanthropist and Businesswoman
Guests
Amy Kleinhans-Curd - Former Miss South Africa, Philanthropist and Businesswoman
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up