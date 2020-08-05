Weird and Wonderful: Isiphandla - A Connection to Ancestors

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:45
Prioritising immunisations
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Nasiha Soofie - Medical Head at Sanofi-Aventis South Africa
Today at 05:10
Covid-19: Second wave possible?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance
Today at 05:50
Lockdown hijacking
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ron Knott-Craig - Executive: Operation Services at Tracker
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Covid-19 stigma and bullying at work
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gawie Cillié - Employment relations expert and lecturer at University of Stellenbosch Business School
Today at 06:40
Six Fourty Feature
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:07
Mboweni shuts down PPE procurement contracts
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Today at 07:20
South African in Beirut
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mia Shammas - South African living in Beirut at ...
Today at 08:07
UDM: we can get to 2024 without ANC government
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bantu Holomisa - Leader at Udm
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 15:20
Poaching in Kleinmond area
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nkosinathi Dana
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:09
MTN interims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CFO at MTN Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature: Bonds vs RSA retail Bonds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
'Cigarettes supposedly exported to Namibia are being sold on SA's black market' Former SARS lawyer Telita Snyckers has a theory about why Namibians are struggling to get hold of their preferred SA-made cigarett... 5 August 2020 6:15 PM
Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted "If allowed to trade, we can’t be on the edge of our seats every time that the President is about to speak," pleads Kurt Moore. 5 August 2020 1:15 PM
How to change boys' perception of what it means to be 'a real man' Refilwe speaks to professors Malose Langa and Kopano Ratele about masculinity and raising upstanding men. 5 August 2020 9:52 AM
[WATCH] Minister Mkhize Covid-19 update 'we're not out of the woods yet' On Wednesday morning Health Minister Zweli Mkhize delivered an update on the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa. 5 August 2020 7:21 AM
Liberty reports R2.2b loss amid pandemic, but 'capital ratio remains strong' Liberty's David Munro tells The Money Show its R3b pandemic reserve shows the insurer 'truly living out its purpose'. 5 August 2020 7:53 PM
A warning for the future, we do not think enough about our actions Despite being one of the few animals that think about the future, we don’t think far enough 5 August 2020 7:15 PM
JSE closes at highest level for 2020 with surge in demand (mid-pandemic!) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Johannesburg Stock Exchange boss, Leila Fourie. 5 August 2020 6:49 PM
Overnight accommodation to gradually reopen from 14 August, says SANParks SANParks says national parks will reopen for overnight stays from next week Friday onwards. 5 August 2020 3:25 PM
Get cash for your old Samsung, iPhone. Flip Phone collects, pays out instantly You can also buy inexpensive, certified pre-owned phones. Kieno Kammies talks to Flip Phone founder Conor Copas. 5 August 2020 11:59 AM
Easy steps to making craft beer quickly, safely and legally at home Breweries in SA can't sell beer but they can sell wort, a key part of the normal beer-making process. Here's how it works. 5 August 2020 8:58 AM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
Eyewitness describes Beirut blast: 'My building started shaking kilometres away' Lester Kiewit speaks to two people in Beirut Nathalie Bucher and Sana Nehmedescribe about what happened. 5 August 2020 1:21 PM
Zimbabwean lives matter! Yet, deafening silence from regional superpower SA Zimbabweans are mobilising against the state’s brutal attacks, but seek regional solidarity, says Amnesty International SA. 5 August 2020 9:37 AM
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate [EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine. 3 August 2020 7:23 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted "If allowed to trade, we can’t be on the edge of our seats every time that the President is about to speak," pleads Kurt Moore. 5 August 2020 1:15 PM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Weird and Wonderful: Isiphandla - A Connection to Ancestors

Weird and Wonderful: Isiphandla - A Connection to Ancestors

5 August 2020 10:36 PM

Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, Sangoma, spiritual teacher, healer, life coach, Afrikan story teller, writer, dancer, trained facilitator and international teacher, speaker and soon-to-be health wellness instructor.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

"How to make your business investment ready - and how to determine what type of investment you need

5 August 2020 11:29 PM

Guests: Sue Jackson | Business Coach and Adviser ,Anne Bland | VITA Coach & Social Entrepreneur

email for the webinar that Sue and Anne spoke about is Team@future-proof-your-business.com  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Money Motivation

5 August 2020 9:20 PM

Guest: Mduduzi  Luthuli  | Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital

Contact Details:

Website: http://www.luthulicapital.com  

Email:info@luthulicapital.com  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heels in Construction

4 August 2020 11:13 PM

Guest: Mrs. Patt Chalwa, Chief Executive Officer at The National Construction Incubator (NCI)

website:http://natci.org.za/ 

Tel: +27 (031) 368-1207/3822/3878

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NotImMyName to picket outside the Zimbabwean Embassy

4 August 2020 10:40 PM

Guest: Siya Jentile, NotInMyName Chairperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

“Changing and healing perspectives between men and women

4 August 2020 10:24 PM

Mark Ramsing, Certified Life Coach, Inspirational Speaker, Facilitator, Author & Publisher, Business Turnaround Strategist

Life Skills Trainer and Charley Pietersen, Project Rage Co-founder, Deputy Chairperson and Public Relations Officer ¦ Award

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Importance of IP in business

4 August 2020 9:25 PM

Guest: Ms. Atlegang Govuza, Law Researcher at Constitutional Court

Contact Details:atleganggovuza@gmail.com 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

It is time for SADC states to break with Zimbabwe

3 August 2020 11:30 PM

Guest: Jamie Mighti - an independent Political Analyst and Social Commentator. Jamie is also the host of the Jozi to Lagos podcast, available on all podcasting platforms.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Half a million mark + Recovery Stats -The Facts - truth VS false

3 August 2020 9:29 PM

Prof. Francois Venter, Senior member of the Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) | Head of the Ezintsha health unit

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things - Vivienne Cannan

31 July 2020 11:37 PM

Vivienne Cannan | Founder of aha Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle

[VIDEO] Sports car crashes into sidewalk seating at Constantia café

Local

[WATCH] Trump says the US Covid-19 numbers are 'lower than the world'

EWN Highlights

Acting Gauteng Health MEC Mamabolo meets officials, unions over PPE for workers

5 August 2020 8:18 PM

Beirut reels from huge blast as death toll climbs to at least 135

5 August 2020 7:54 PM

Europe ramps up controls fearing second virus wave

5 August 2020 7:44 PM

