"How to make your business investment ready - and how to determine what type of investment you need

Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:45
Prioritising immunisations
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Nasiha Soofie - Medical Head at Sanofi-Aventis South Africa
Guests
Dr Nasiha Soofie - Medical Head at Sanofi-Aventis South Africa
125
Today at 05:10
Covid-19: Second wave possible?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance
125
Today at 05:50
Lockdown hijacking
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ron Knott-Craig - Executive: Operation Services at Tracker
Guests
Ron Knott-Craig - Executive: Operation Services at Tracker
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
Covid-19 stigma and bullying at work
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gawie Cillié - Employment relations expert and lecturer at University of Stellenbosch Business School
Guests
Gawie Cillié - Employment relations expert and lecturer at University of Stellenbosch Business School
125
Today at 06:40
Six Fourty Feature
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
125
Today at 07:07
Mboweni shuts down PPE procurement contracts
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis
125
Today at 07:20
South African in Beirut
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mia Shammas - South African living in Beirut at ...
Guests
Mia Shammas - South African living in Beirut at ...
125
Today at 08:07
UDM: we can get to 2024 without ANC government
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bantu Holomisa - Leader at Udm
Guests
Bantu Holomisa - Leader at Udm
125
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
125
Today at 15:20
Poaching in Kleinmond area
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nkosinathi Dana
Guests
Nkosinathi Dana
125
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
125
Today at 18:09
MTN interims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CFO at MTN Group
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CFO at MTN Group
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
125
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature: Bonds vs RSA retail Bonds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up