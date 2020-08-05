"How to make your business investment ready - and how to determine what type of investment you need

Today at 04:45 Prioritising immunisations Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Dr Nasiha Soofie - Medical Head at Sanofi-Aventis South Africa

Today at 05:10 Covid-19: Second wave possible? Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance

Today at 05:50 Lockdown hijacking Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Ron Knott-Craig - Executive: Operation Services at Tracker

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Stephan Lombard

Today at 06:25 Covid-19 stigma and bullying at work Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Gawie Cillié - Employment relations expert and lecturer at University of Stellenbosch Business School

Today at 06:40 Six Fourty Feature Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Today at 07:07 Mboweni shuts down PPE procurement contracts Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Geordin Hill-Lewis

Today at 07:20 South African in Beirut Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Mia Shammas - South African living in Beirut at ...

Today at 08:07 UDM: we can get to 2024 without ANC government Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Bantu Holomisa - Leader at Udm

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies: India Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University

Today at 15:20 Poaching in Kleinmond area Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Nkosinathi Dana

Today at 15:40 Plan B with Rebecca Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

Today at 18:09 MTN interims The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Ralph Mupita - CFO at MTN Group

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss

Today at 19:18 Personal Finance Feature: Bonds vs RSA retail Bonds The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

