Profile Interview with Sipho HotStix Mabuse

Latest Local
[WATCH] Alcohol sales should be allowed in the Western Cape, says Premier Winde Premier Alan Winde says he's pushing for the alcohol ban to be lifted in the province. 7 August 2020 6:28 PM
Judgment reserved in tobacco case, lawyer says it's headed to the SCA either way Judgment has been reserved in the lastest major court challenge of the ban on the sale of tobacco products. 7 August 2020 5:42 PM
Provincial leaders discuss possibility of exempting Western Cape from booze ban Premier Alan Winde has been locked in a meeting with his provincial Cabinet discussing a differentiated approach to the alcohol ba... 7 August 2020 3:29 PM
'Zimbabweans sceptical as past envoys in Mbeki, Mugabe era used as a whitewash' Human rights lawyer in Zimbabwe Douglas Coultart says hopefully the envoy will take a positive stance for the people of Zimbabwe. 7 August 2020 1:37 PM
Covid-19 committee to gauge and report 'systemic flaws' in govt procurement The inter-ministerial committee appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to assess the trends linked to Covid-19 tenders... 7 August 2020 1:19 PM
Send kids back to school, it’s safer for them there - SA Paediatric Association "Covid-19 is going to be with us for years. On balance, it’s better for kids to be in school," says Prof Mignon McCulloch. 7 August 2020 12:57 PM
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
'Nothing fishy about R600K Range Rover deposit. It was owed to me for alcohol' Thabane Zulu (former DG, Human Settlements) reluctantly testified before the Zondo commission on Thursday, says eNCA’s Erin Bates. 7 August 2020 10:25 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 07 August 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 7 August 2020 4:48 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon. 6 August 2020 11:12 AM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
How likely is a second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa? Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned of a second wave of Covid-19 if South Africans don't change their behaviour. 6 August 2020 3:42 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
Zimbabwean lives matter! Yet, deafening silence from regional superpower SA Zimbabweans are mobilising against the state’s brutal attacks, but seek regional solidarity, says Amnesty International SA. 5 August 2020 9:37 AM
Send kids back to school, it’s safer for them there - SA Paediatric Association "Covid-19 is going to be with us for years. On balance, it’s better for kids to be in school," says Prof Mignon McCulloch. 7 August 2020 12:57 PM
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast' “This is good stuff,” says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption. 6 August 2020 1:01 PM
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024 "If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. 6 August 2020 9:36 AM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
Profile Interview with Sipho HotStix Mabuse

Profile Interview with Sipho HotStix Mabuse

7 August 2020 10:41 PM

Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse, Renowned SA Musician


Proposed Midrand Cooperative Bank

6 August 2020 10:47 PM

A new cooperative bank is in the works for Midrand and Aubrey spoke to the Chairperson of the Proposed Midrand Cooperative Bank, Boitumelo Kgomo on what the bank is all about and how it will work.

Psychology Matter: Coping with COVID-19

6 August 2020 10:43 PM

Dr Dorianne Cara Weil, "Dr D", clinical and organizational psychologist | spoke to Aubrey about coping and navigating around COVID-19 and the emotions associated with the pandemic.

"How to make your business investment ready - and how to determine what type of investment you need

5 August 2020 11:29 PM

Guests: Sue Jackson | Business Coach and Adviser ,Anne Bland | VITA Coach & Social Entrepreneur

email for the webinar that Sue and Anne spoke about is Team@future-proof-your-business.com  

Weird and Wonderful: Isiphandla - A Connection to Ancestors

5 August 2020 10:36 PM

Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, Sangoma, spiritual teacher, healer, life coach, Afrikan story teller, writer, dancer, trained facilitator and international teacher, speaker and soon-to-be health wellness instructor.

Financial Matters: Money Motivation

5 August 2020 9:20 PM

Guest: Mduduzi  Luthuli  | Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital

Contact Details:

Website: http://www.luthulicapital.com  

Email:info@luthulicapital.com  

Heels in Construction

4 August 2020 11:13 PM

Guest: Mrs. Patt Chalwa, Chief Executive Officer at The National Construction Incubator (NCI)

website:http://natci.org.za/ 

Tel: +27 (031) 368-1207/3822/3878

NotInMyName to picket outside the Zimbabwean Embassy

4 August 2020 10:40 PM

Guest: Siya Jentile, NotInMyName Chairperson

“Changing and healing perspectives between men and women

4 August 2020 10:24 PM

Mark Ramsing, Certified Life Coach, Inspirational Speaker, Facilitator, Author & Publisher, Business Turnaround Strategist

Life Skills Trainer and Charley Pietersen, Project Rage Co-founder, Deputy Chairperson and Public Relations Officer ¦ Award

Legal Matters: Importance of IP in business

4 August 2020 9:25 PM

Guest: Ms. Atlegang Govuza, Law Researcher at Constitutional Court

Contact Details:atleganggovuza@gmail.com 

[WATCH] Alcohol sales should be allowed in the Western Cape, says Premier Winde

Local Politics

Judgment reserved in tobacco case, lawyer says it's headed to the SCA either way

Local

Cape Town woman (63) recovers from Covid-19 after 69-day hospital stay

Local

US slaps sanctions on Hong Kong leader in new offensive on China

7 August 2020 8:22 PM

Lebanon sees possible 'external interference' in port blast

7 August 2020 7:11 PM

Zondo Commmission told company behind FS asbestos project had no accreditation

7 August 2020 6:48 PM

