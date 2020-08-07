Dudu Mawadi from Nyawuza Foundation

Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse, Renowned SA MusicianLISTEN TO PODCAST
A new cooperative bank is in the works for Midrand and Aubrey spoke to the Chairperson of the Proposed Midrand Cooperative Bank, Boitumelo Kgomo on what the bank is all about and how it will work.
Dr Dorianne Cara Weil, "Dr D", clinical and organizational psychologist | spoke to Aubrey about coping and navigating around COVID-19 and the emotions associated with the pandemic.
Guests: Sue Jackson | Business Coach and Adviser ,Anne Bland | VITA Coach & Social Entrepreneur
email for the webinar that Sue and Anne spoke about is Team@future-proof-your-business.com
Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, Sangoma, spiritual teacher, healer, life coach, Afrikan story teller, writer, dancer, trained facilitator and international teacher, speaker and soon-to-be health wellness instructor.
Guest: Mduduzi Luthuli | Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital
Contact Details:
Website: http://www.luthulicapital.com
Email:info@luthulicapital.com
Guest: Mrs. Patt Chalwa, Chief Executive Officer at The National Construction Incubator (NCI)
website:http://natci.org.za/
Tel: +27 (031) 368-1207/3822/3878
Guest: Siya Jentile, NotInMyName Chairperson
Mark Ramsing, Certified Life Coach, Inspirational Speaker, Facilitator, Author & Publisher, Business Turnaround Strategist
Life Skills Trainer and Charley Pietersen, Project Rage Co-founder, Deputy Chairperson and Public Relations Officer ¦ Award