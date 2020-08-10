Uncontrolled diabetes makes the fight against COVID-19 harder.

Streaming issues? Report here
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:45
PPEs tailor made in Bonteheuwel
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Faldela Abrahams - Owner at CMT on Main
Today at 05:10
Police brutality on the rise
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Wayne Ncube - Deputy Director at Laywer For Human Rights
Today at 05:50
A tribute to Bob Mabena
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Tracy Going - Former Presenter at Morning Live
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Another excellent Restaurant Rescue Project Voucher deal
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Neill Anthony - Chef at La Mouette
Today at 06:40
Tech industry confronts offensive terms
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Emma Dicks - Founder and director at CodeSpace
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Hawks bust 16 cops running drug operation out of OR Tambo Airport
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Phindi Mjonondwane
Today at 07:20
The Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill (finally) published
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paul-Michael Keichel - Partner at Schindlers Attorneys
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
Returning Grade 7s caught in crossfire of calls to close schools
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ben Machipi
Today at 08:21
Living through Post-COVID syndrome
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Haji Mohamed Dawjee
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:50
Masks with valves banned in certain cities and airlines
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa
Today at 10:08
Trump's stimulus package and November elections
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector
Today at 10:33
Top trending stories in Business Insider
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 10:45
Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:37
40% of contracts to women? Nay says DA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Natasha Mazzone
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Latest Local
Veteran broadcaster Bob Mabena passes away Tributes and condolence messages have been pouring in since the news broke. 10 August 2020 5:42 PM
Covid-19 numbers decline markedly in Khayelitsha, says WCDH Western Cape Department Of Health HOD Keith Cloete says in the past 7 days only 73 cases reported in Khayelitsha. 10 August 2020 5:37 PM
Covid-19 vaccine won't eradicate virus but will help break and slow transmission Professor Shabir Mahdi, at the NICD explains why immunising as many people as possible once there is a vaccine is crucial. 10 August 2020 5:05 PM
View all Local
Minster De Lille vows to make Beitbridge border fence report public An investigation into the R37 million fence found several alleged procurements and fraud committed by 14 senior PWD officials. 10 August 2020 1:50 PM
Hanekom accepts Zuma's Twitter apology, tips hat to courts for doing its duty 'Albeit that the apology may have come across as begrudging and even a reluctant apology, I accept it' says Hanekom. 10 August 2020 1:18 PM
Table Mountain Aquifer filling Steenbras Dam, part of drought-resilience strat Mayco member Xanthea Limberg says when all 4 boreholes are running it will yield 30 million litres of water a day. 10 August 2020 11:25 AM
View all Politics
Zari 'the boss lady' Hassan opens up about her life, inspirations and success Businesswoman and social media influencer Zari Hassan scooped the One Africa award for Social Media and Business Innovation. 9 August 2020 11:22 AM
Young Cape Town women from challenging backgrounds learn to become plumbers Local sanitaryware brand, Cobra, is equipping young women with useful plumbing skills that will make them more employable. 9 August 2020 8:51 AM
New WhatsApp feature to help users sniff out fake news from forwarded messages WhatsApp has launched a new feature that gives users the ability to cross-check those "viral" messages forwarded on the chat platf... 8 August 2020 1:57 PM
View all Business
Cape Town's 'Red Bus' tours get back into gear The Mother City's unique sightseeing experience has officially resumed. 8 August 2020 3:08 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 07 August 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 7 August 2020 4:48 PM
[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon. 6 August 2020 11:12 AM
View all Lifestyle
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
View all Sport
Smokers have to put their homes on mortgage to buy cigarettes! - Tannie Evita The legendary Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout has taken a jab at some of the current lockdown regulations ahead of her virtual show on S... 8 August 2020 2:42 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 07 August 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 7 August 2020 4:48 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
View all Entertainment
Covid-19 symptoms can be grouped into six distinct categories, research claims UK researchers at King’s College London have identified six distinct types of Covid-19, each distinguished by its own cluster of s... 8 August 2020 12:20 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
View all World
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
View all Africa
Send kids back to school, it’s safer for them there - SA Paediatric Association "Covid-19 is going to be with us for years. On balance, it’s better for kids to be in school," says Prof Mignon McCulloch. 7 August 2020 12:57 PM
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast' “This is good stuff,” says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption. 6 August 2020 1:01 PM
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024 "If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. 6 August 2020 9:36 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Uncontrolled diabetes makes the fight against COVID-19 harder.

Uncontrolled diabetes makes the fight against COVID-19 harder.

10 August 2020 9:17 PM

In our Medical Matters we talk to Dr Pinky Ngcakani, specialist physician from Port Elizabeth on how uncontrolled diabetes makes the fight against COVID-19 harder.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

A Tale of Two Pandemics

10 August 2020 11:23 PM

For a more serious reflection and conversation around Woman's Day and Woman's Month, we chat to Prof Francis Pietersen, Chemical engineer and Rector and Vice-Chancellor of the University of the Free State, South Africa on A Tale of Two Pandemics: A vaccine for our gbv pandemic. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mix Bar mixes it up with first non-alcoholic bar in Joburg

10 August 2020 10:12 PM

For the lighter side of Woman's Day, we are joined by Kobus van Zyl, General Manager and Operations of Mesh Club and Mix Bar and Katie Coetzee, Communications and Marketing: Mesh Club who popped the covid lock-down cork for Women’s Day by opening Joburg’s first non-alcoholic bar as a response to the #JobsSaveLives movement and protests. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Miss South Africa, Sasha-Lee Olivier-Woman's Day Special highlight

10 August 2020 9:44 PM

For a Woman's Day Special highlight, we are joined by Sasha-Lee Olivier, Miss South Africa who kicked off Woman’s Month by hosting conversations on the aftermath of trauma that is a result of gender-based violence and sexual abuse. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dudu Mawadi from Nyawuza Foundation

7 August 2020 11:44 PM

Dudu Mawadi – CEO of Nyawuza Foundation

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Sipho HotStix Mabuse

7 August 2020 10:41 PM

Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse, Renowned SA Musician

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Proposed Midrand Cooperative Bank

6 August 2020 10:47 PM

A new cooperative bank is in the works for Midrand and Aubrey spoke to the Chairperson of the Proposed Midrand Cooperative Bank, Boitumelo Kgomo on what the bank is all about and how it will work.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychology Matter: Coping with COVID-19

6 August 2020 10:43 PM

Dr Dorianne Cara Weil, "Dr D", clinical and organizational psychologist | spoke to Aubrey about coping and navigating around COVID-19 and the emotions associated with the pandemic.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

"How to make your business investment ready - and how to determine what type of investment you need

5 August 2020 11:29 PM

Guests: Sue Jackson | Business Coach and Adviser ,Anne Bland | VITA Coach & Social Entrepreneur

email for the webinar that Sue and Anne spoke about is Team@future-proof-your-business.com  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful: Isiphandla - A Connection to Ancestors

5 August 2020 10:36 PM

Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, Sangoma, spiritual teacher, healer, life coach, Afrikan story teller, writer, dancer, trained facilitator and international teacher, speaker and soon-to-be health wellness instructor.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 numbers decline markedly in Khayelitsha, says WCDH

Local

Hospitals will be able to cope should alcohol ban be lifted -W Cape Health

Local Politics

Covid-19 vaccine won't eradicate virus but will help break and slow transmission

Local

Antonio Banderas tests positive for coronavirus

10 August 2020 8:58 PM

19 killed in massacre in eastern DR Congo's Ituri

10 August 2020 8:55 PM

‘A household voice has gone silent’: Ramaphosa pays tribute to Mabena

10 August 2020 8:47 PM

