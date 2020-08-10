Mix Bar mixes it up with first non-alcoholic bar in Joburg

DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:45
PPEs tailor made in Bonteheuwel
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Faldela Abrahams - Owner at CMT on Main
Today at 05:10
Police brutality on the rise
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Wayne Ncube - Deputy Director at Laywer For Human Rights
Today at 05:50
A tribute to Bob Mabena
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Tracy Going - Former Presenter at Morning Live
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Another excellent Restaurant Rescue Project Voucher deal
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Neill Anthony - Chef at La Mouette
Today at 06:40
Tech industry confronts offensive terms
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Emma Dicks - Founder and director at CodeSpace
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Hawks bust 16 cops running drug operation out of OR Tambo Airport
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Phindi Mjonondwane
Today at 07:20
The Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill (finally) published
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paul-Michael Keichel - Partner at Schindlers Attorneys
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
Returning Grade 7s caught in crossfire of calls to close schools
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ben Machipi
Today at 08:21
Living through Post-COVID syndrome
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Haji Mohamed Dawjee
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:50
Masks with valves banned in certain cities and airlines
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa
Today at 10:08
Trump's stimulus package and November elections
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector
Today at 10:33
Top trending stories in Business Insider
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 10:45
Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:37
40% of contracts to women? Nay says DA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Natasha Mazzone
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
