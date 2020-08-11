And now for the Good News...from the Government: New GBVF Bills

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:45
International Youth Day
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Paula Hildebrand - Chairperson at Social African Association for Social Workers in Private Practice
Today at 05:10
Public to get direct line to NPA head office
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sipho Ngwema - Spokesperson at National Prosecuting Authority
Today at 05:50
Court ruling puts breaks on COCT's bid to buy power
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Kevin Mileham - Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy at DA
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Are today's student drivers better prepared than we were?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Hilton Swanson - Owner at Driving Coach
Today at 06:40
SA's tourism industry sector welcomes intra-provincial travel
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gerriline Fouche
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Shilowa on explosive Zondo Commission testimony
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Premier of Gauteng, Trade Unionist and Leader of COPE
Today at 07:20
Cat (allegedy) run over by Cape cops
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jaco Pieterse
Today at 08:07
Safety concerns as SA airports lose crucial landing systems
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Guy Leitch
Today at 08:21
Funeral costs rise amid pandemic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Manesh Govender - President at National Funeral Directors Association
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Economic and tourism update with David Maynier
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 09:50
Enough is enough! SA 1st forum civil society handover demands to NPA to act on corruptiom
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rod Solomons, Convenor - SA First Forum
Today at 10:08
COVID-19 antibody rapid test kits
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Cartoon drawing courses
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
ISIS members linked to new years eve mosque attack in Verulam KZN, evading arrest..How active are ISIS cells in SA?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jasmine Oppermann
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Topic is how online learning has been revolutionused by COVID 19 and what employment opportunities could be avail for trainers and facilitators online now
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Yashmita Bhana - Founder & MD at Nihka Technology Group
Latest Local
Cape Point restaurant, shop and funicular closed until provincial borders reopen The funicular, shop and restaurant at Cape Point remain closed until government approves the reopening of interpovincial travel. 11 August 2020 5:49 PM
Cape Town granny (103) was positive about recovering from Covid-19, says family Bertha Meltzer, aged 103, is one of the oldest Covid-19 survivors in South Africa, and possibly the continent. 11 August 2020 3:47 PM
Cape Town granny (103) was positive about recovering from Covid-19, says family Bertha Meltzer, aged 103, is one of the oldest Covid-19 survivors in South Africa, and possibly the continent. 11 August 2020 3:47 PM
R200b Covid-19 loan scheme's paid out only R13b. Can a makeover get it to work? Since it launched in May, the scheme's helped only 6.6% of businesses it targets. Will recent changes lead to improvement? 11 August 2020 8:48 PM
Eskom pensioners receive Covid 19-relief bonuses totalling R104m The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom's Linda Mateza about the once-off payment to its pensioners. 11 August 2020 7:25 PM
Thank God van Rooyen wasn't finance minister for longer, Zondo commission told Lungisa Fuzile (former National Treasury DG) tore into former minister Des van Rooyen's performance and choice of advisers. 11 August 2020 6:43 PM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
40% of contracts to women: 'ANC unable to issue tenders without corruption' "Only politically connected women will benefit," warns DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone. 11 August 2020 3:04 PM
New dagga law – proposed quantities allowed, definition of 'private space', etc. You may possess 1.2kg of dried dagga (kind of), and it's fine to smoke in your car (kind of), says Paul-Michael Keichel. 11 August 2020 11:32 AM
Cisco Mhlane cracked South Africans up posting this boere braai get-up Cisco thought it would be fun to dress up in a safari suit for a braai in jest and never expected the photo he posted to go viral. 11 August 2020 12:15 PM
It's far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
'Bob Mabena loved radio, he breathed radio, he was my hero' - Tracy Going The former TV and radio broadcaster worked with Mabena in their 20s at Metro FM, 'He never walked into a room in a bad mood.' 11 August 2020 6:48 AM
It's official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It's possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
Smokers have to put their homes on mortgage to buy cigarettes! - Tannie Evita The legendary Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout has taken a jab at some of the current lockdown regulations ahead of her virtual show on S... 8 August 2020 2:42 PM
Mauritius oil spill: Teams scramble to pump out bunker fuel on wrecked ship It's a race against time for authorities in Mauritius who fear that a damaged Japanese cargo ship leaking oil into the Indian Ocea... 11 August 2020 11:45 AM
Covid-19 symptoms can be grouped into six distinct categories, research claims UK researchers at King's College London have identified six distinct types of Covid-19, each distinguished by its own cluster of s... 8 August 2020 12:20 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
40% of contracts to women: 'ANC unable to issue tenders without corruption' "Only politically connected women will benefit," warns DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone. 11 August 2020 3:04 PM
Why has Shamila Batohi taken no action against NPA members accused of crime? "Covid-19 is being used as an excuse," says the DA's Glynnis Breytenbach. "We must get on with it!" 11 August 2020 12:51 PM
And now for the Good News...from the Government: New GBVF Bills

And now for the Good News...from the Government: New GBVF Bills

11 August 2020 10:13 PM

With GBV dominating the headlines in Woman's Month, the government announces the good news by reinstating its committed to fight and eradicate Gender Based Violence & Femicide with the approval of Cabinet on the submission of the three GBVF Bills which aim to address a number of issues in the Criminal Justice System. We are joined by Chrispin Jr Phiri, Department of Justice Spokesperson for more.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

What we are really celebrating with Women’s Day?

11 August 2020 11:17 PM

With the focus continuing on Woman's Month, we are joined by Nombulelo Shange, Lecturer in the Department of Sociology, University of the Free State who asks what we are really celebrating with Women’s Day?

New corruption-busting unit

11 August 2020 10:06 PM

With a new corruption-busting unit proposed by National Prosecuting Authority head, Advocate Shamila Batohim, we talk to NPA National Spokesperson, Sipho Ngwema on why it must driven by prosecutors and housed in the NPA for a strengthened legislative framework.

Covid-19 lock-down laws imprison law abiding South Africans

11 August 2020 9:24 PM

In our Legal Matters, we focus on human rights and the law with Joselynn Fember, Attorney and Managing Partner at Fember Attorneys Incorporated to unpack the implications for ordinary South African citizens who face criminal records due to minor charges as a result of Covid-19 Lock-down legislative bans and laws.

A Tale of Two Pandemics

10 August 2020 11:23 PM

For a more serious reflection and conversation around Woman's Day and Woman's Month, we chat to Prof Francis Pietersen, Chemical engineer and Rector and Vice-Chancellor of the University of the Free State, South Africa on A Tale of Two Pandemics: A vaccine for our gbv pandemic. 

Mix Bar mixes it up with first non-alcoholic bar in Joburg

10 August 2020 10:12 PM

For the lighter side of Woman's Day, we are joined by Kobus van Zyl, General Manager and Operations of Mesh Club and Mix Bar and Katie Coetzee, Communications and Marketing: Mesh Club who popped the covid lock-down cork for Women’s Day by opening Joburg’s first non-alcoholic bar as a response to the #JobsSaveLives movement and protests. 

Miss South Africa, Sasha-Lee Olivier-Woman's Day Special highlight

10 August 2020 9:44 PM

For a Woman's Day Special highlight, we are joined by Sasha-Lee Olivier, Miss South Africa who kicked off Woman’s Month by hosting conversations on the aftermath of trauma that is a result of gender-based violence and sexual abuse. 

Uncontrolled diabetes makes the fight against COVID-19 harder.

10 August 2020 9:17 PM

In our Medical Matters we talk to Dr Pinky Ngcakani, specialist physician from Port Elizabeth on how uncontrolled diabetes makes the fight against COVID-19 harder.

Dudu Mawadi from Nyawuza Foundation

7 August 2020 11:44 PM

Dudu Mawadi – CEO of Nyawuza Foundation

Profile Interview with Sipho HotStix Mabuse

7 August 2020 10:41 PM

Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse, Renowned SA Musician

Thank God van Rooyen wasn't finance minister for longer, Zondo commission told

Business Politics

Hawks bust 16 cops running drug operation out of OR Tambo Airport

Local

Why has Shamila Batohi taken no action against NPA members accused of crime?

Local Opinion Politics

Zimbabwe govt defends arrests, denies kidnappings and hardship 11 August 2020 7:56 PM

11 August 2020 7:56 PM

Lebanese call for downfall of president, other officials over Beirut blast 11 August 2020 7:38 PM

11 August 2020 7:38 PM

Police hunt 6 suspects after robbery at Bryanston jewellery store 11 August 2020 7:27 PM

11 August 2020 7:27 PM

