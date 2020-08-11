What we are really celebrating with Women’s Day?

DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:45
International Youth Day
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Paula Hildebrand - Chairperson at Social African Association for Social Workers in Private Practice
125
Today at 05:10
Public to get direct line to NPA head office
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sipho Ngwema - Spokesperson at National Prosecuting Authority
125
Today at 05:50
Court ruling puts breaks on COCT's bid to buy power
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Kevin Mileham - Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy at DA
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
Are today's student drivers better prepared than we were?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Hilton Swanson - Owner at Driving Coach
125
Today at 06:40
SA's tourism industry sector welcomes intra-provincial travel
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gerriline Fouche
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Shilowa on explosive Zondo Commission testimony
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Premier of Gauteng, Trade Unionist and Leader of COPE
125
Today at 07:20
Cat (allegedy) run over by Cape cops
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jaco Pieterse
125
Today at 08:07
Safety concerns as SA airports lose crucial landing systems
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Guy Leitch
125
Today at 08:21
Funeral costs rise amid pandemic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Manesh Govender - President at National Funeral Directors Association
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
Economic and tourism update with David Maynier
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
125
Today at 09:50
Enough is enough! SA 1st forum civil society handover demands to NPA to act on corruptiom
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rod Solomons, Convenor - SA First Forum
125
Today at 10:08
COVID-19 antibody rapid test kits
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:33
Cartoon drawing courses
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:45
ISIS members linked to new years eve mosque attack in Verulam KZN, evading arrest..How active are ISIS cells in SA?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jasmine Oppermann
125
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
125
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Topic is how online learning has been revolutionused by COVID 19 and what employment opportunities could be avail for trainers and facilitators online now
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Yashmita Bhana - Founder & MD at Nihka Technology Group

