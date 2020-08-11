What we are really celebrating with Women’s Day?

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane Guests Paula Hildebrand - Chairperson at Social African Association for Social Workers in Private Practice

Public to get direct line to NPA head office

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane Guests Kevin Mileham - Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy at DA

Are today's student drivers better prepared than we were?

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto Guests Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Premier of Gauteng, Trade Unionist and Leader of COPE

Today with Kieno Kammies Guests David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs

Enough is enough! SA 1st forum civil society handover demands to NPA to act on corruptiom

ISIS members linked to new years eve mosque attack in Verulam KZN, evading arrest..How active are ISIS cells in SA?

Today with Kieno Kammies Guests Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox

Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Topic is how online learning has been revolutionused by COVID 19 and what employment opportunities could be avail for trainers and facilitators online now

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable

Yashmita Bhana - Founder & MD at Nihka Technology Group

