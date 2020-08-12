On Change your Mindset we talk about "Weight loss and energy gain - the ancient Ayurvedic secrets revealed" with Elanie Beckett, Ayurnedic nutritionist and Casey Czuj, Ayurvedic Practitioner from Michigan, USA.
South Africans Doing Great Things with Tertius Myburgh, commercial pilot - one man and his cellphone in Canada who rescued a group of Africans stuck in China because of the coronavirus pandemic.
We are also joined by one of the lucky survivors, Carmen Johannie, one of the many, Tertius brought back home.
For this week's Kwantu feature we continue the conversation on Mfecane/Difaqane with Dr. Glen Ncube.
We are joined by Dr. Mickie Pistorius, Psychologist, Profiler, Author and Academic and Skills Developer | First profiler to be appointed to the South African Police Service and founder and commander of the Investigative Psych Unit, Serious and Violent Crimes Component of the SAPS on how to spot a serial l killer.
What does or doesn’t a serial killer look like, in the follow up to the headlines with the 5th body found in KZN.
Premier Alan Winde appeals to Ramaphosa to reopen the economy
For this weeks Conversations with Dr.Eve, we are joined once again by Dr. Marlene Wasserman to focus on suicide and Covid-19.
Reach out for support: Call SADAG (South African Depression and Anxiety Group)
To contact a counsellor between 8am-8pm Monday to Sunday,
Call: 011 234 4837
For a suicidal Emergency contact 0800 567 567
24hr Helpline 0800 456 789
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful feature we cross over to the UK joined once again by Mike Pitts, Archaeologist, Author and Editor of the British Archaeology: British Archaeology publication, on an exciting Stonehenge mystery solved just two weeks ago with the origin of the giant sarsen stones finally discovered with the help of a missing piece of the site, now returned after 60 years.
In our Financial Matter Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital completes this past month's conversation around what is true Wealth?
With the focus continuing on Woman's Month, we are joined by Nombulelo Shange, Lecturer in the Department of Sociology, University of the Free State who asks what we are really celebrating with Women's Day?
With GBV dominating the headlines in Woman's Month, the government announces the good news by reinstating its committed to fight and eradicate Gender Based Violence & Femicide with the approval of Cabinet on the submission of the three GBVF Bills which aim to address a number of issues in the Criminal Justice System. We are joined by Chrispin Jr Phiri, Department of Justice Spokesperson for more.