Profile Interview with Professor Thuli Madonsela

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 05:46
Back to gym we go!
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Grant Austin - Spokesperson at FitSA
Guests
Grant Austin - Spokesperson at FitSA
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
Will Discovery allow members the option of avoiding gyms?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Mosima Mabunda - Head at Discovery Vitality Wellness
Guests
Dr Mosima Mabunda - Head at Discovery Vitality Wellness
125
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : Another cyber attack. Are your details safe?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Craig Rosewarne - Managing Director at Wolfpack Information Risk
Guests
Craig Rosewarne - Managing Director at Wolfpack Information Risk
125
Today at 07:07
Fita: cigarette fight isn't over
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sinenhlanhla Mnguni - Chairperson at Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita)
Guests
Sinenhlanhla Mnguni - Chairperson at Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita)
125
Today at 07:20
Major retail chains get ready for legal tobacco and alcohol sales
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Bradshaw - Marketing Director at Pick n Pay
Guests
John Bradshaw - Marketing Director at Pick n Pay
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
125
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Mbali Ntuli's challenge to Steenhuisen in race for DA top spot
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mbali Ntuli - DA - KZN
Guests
Mbali Ntuli - DA - KZN
125
Today at 08:21
Should South Africa still pursue nuclear energy?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andrew Kenny - Independent Energy Expert at ...
Guests
Andrew Kenny - Independent Energy Expert at ...
125
Today at 08:45
Queues outside bottle stores forming?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Charlotte Kilbane - EWN News Editor - Cape Town
Guests
Charlotte Kilbane - EWN News Editor - Cape Town
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
Latest on the ANC's parliamentary "power grab"
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sanusha Naidoo - Senior research associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Guests
Sanusha Naidoo - Senior research associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
125
Today at 10:08
Lockdown level2 trading regulations leaves some retailers unhappy
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:33
How SA hotels are preparing for level 2
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:45
When are our libraries reopening ?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mariane Niewoudt - Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment at City of Cape Town
Guests
Mariane Niewoudt - Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment at City of Cape Town
125
Today at 11:05
RE-Imaging Health and Wellness brands and what they offer consumers under the new normal
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rachel Thompson - Insights Director at GfK South Africa
Guests
Rachel Thompson - Insights Director at GfK South Africa
125
Today at 11:32
Mauritius oil spill
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mukhtar Joonas - Honorary Consul General at Mauritius Government
Guests
Mukhtar Joonas - Honorary Consul General at Mauritius Government
125
Today at 11:45
AD Feature with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up