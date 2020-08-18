Legal Matters: Unfair labour practices by some employers

Today at 05:10 The German money Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Paul Hoffman - A Director at Accountability Now

125 125

Today at 05:46 Copyright Amendment Bill Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Chola Makgamathe - Secretary at The Copyright Coalition of South Africa

125 125

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Stephan Lombard

125 125

Today at 06:25 Demand for tutors at a high? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Nick Miller - Founder and CEO at Teach Me 2

125 125

Today at 06:40 Wanderlust Wednesdays: Interprovincial travel means we can all take in Namaqualand flower season Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Eugene Marinus - Curator at Hantam National Botanical Gardens

Dianna Martin - Experience Northern Cape, GM Marketing and Promotions

125 125

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: R15billion Harbour Arch gets go-ahead from City Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Ian Neilson - Deputy Mayor

125 125

Today at 07:20 Taxi violence concerns as commuter numbers rise under level two Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government

125 125

Today at 08:07 Wednesday Panel : Stories from the Hospital of Hope Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Nabeela Amien

Kennedy Efugenum - Operations Manager at Hospital of Hope

Dr Saadiq Kariem

125 125

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 10:08 Effective PPE's and hand sanitisers Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Quinton Richards

125 125

Today at 10:20 Public Libraries Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Ronel Viljoen

125 125

Today at 10:45 The gap between public and private schools, Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 11:05 Latest tech news- what south africans think about the plan to let networks build 5g towers on their property Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za

125 125

Today at 11:45 Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox

125 125

Today at 19:08 SKYPE Business Unusual The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

125 125