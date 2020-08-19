Unpacking the Dark Web Trilogy....Is it Fiction...or Not?

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Watch out for credit card scammers at parking pay points We're all aware of ATM fraud. But be on the lookout at parking pay stations at the mall as well, warns Wendy Knowler. 19 August 2020 8:46 PM
'Millions' of South Africans' personal info exposed in credit bureau data breach Experian SA CEO Ferdie Pieterse maintains numbers not as high as Sabric reported. Bruce Whitfield grills him for an explanation. 19 August 2020 6:33 PM
John Perlman returns to the airwaves to host 702’s Afternoon Drive show Seasoned broadcaster John Perlman is joining talk radio station 702 in September to host the Afternoon Drive show. 19 August 2020 6:16 PM
View all Local
Need for business rescue affecting most sectors of economy during lockdown The majority of filings are in Gauteng, followed by WC and KZN. Bruce Whitfield interviews Eric Levenstein (Werksmans Attorneys). 19 August 2020 7:42 PM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
Confidence in President Ramaphosa nosedives across the population – survey 57% of EFF supporters "always" wear a mask in public, much less than supporters of the ANC (81%) and DA (78%) - UJ/HSRC survey. 19 August 2020 1:38 PM
View all Politics
SA consumers rack up an extra R20b in debt through lockdown payment holidays There's no timeline for Covid-19. DebtBusters' Benay Sager on the latest figures and what the future may hold in store. 19 August 2020 8:16 PM
Epic, Apple and Google, who is the bad guy? You be the judge and consider the potential arguments and outcomes 19 August 2020 7:15 PM
'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left' What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories. 19 August 2020 6:59 PM
View all Business
[PICS] Best flower season in years! Hotspots, routes and accommodation deals… "It’s popping!" says Eugene Marinus (Hantam National Botanical Gardens). "Everywhere the daisies are out! It’s now perfect." 19 August 2020 10:57 AM
Relative calm at booze outlets due to illegal lockdown sales and less ready cash As Level 2 of lockdown kicked in there weren't repeats of the alcohol-buying frenzy during the last lifting of the ban. 18 August 2020 7:21 PM
As much as we try to stimulate domestic tourism, we need those foreign tourists! Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lee-Anne Bac (BDO tourism director) and Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa (CEO, Tourism Business Council of SA). 18 August 2020 6:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently? 19 August 2020 1:44 PM
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer) "The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there." 18 August 2020 2:45 PM
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces. 18 August 2020 11:32 AM
Frances Bean Cobain is 28 today, outliving her Rock God father Kurt On this day in 1992, Courtney Love Cobain – wife of Nirvana frontman Kurt - gave birth to Frances Bean. 18 August 2020 11:07 AM
View all Entertainment
Mauritius oil spill: 'Vessel came close to land to pick up Wi-Fi signal' "When the coastguard contacted them there was no one to take the call – they were celebrating a birthday," says Anneke Whelan. 19 August 2020 12:38 PM
SA surf icon Mark Paarman needs more cancer meds to survive while stuck in Fiji Terminally ill Cape Town surfing legend Mark Paarman is stuck in Fiji on his boat 'The Millennium' and he's running out of his che... 19 August 2020 10:09 AM
Robert Trump, aged 71, dies in hospital US President Donald Trump's younger brother Robert died on Saturday after being hospitalised for an undisclosed illness. 16 August 2020 1:14 PM
View all World
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
View all Africa
'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left' What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories. 19 August 2020 6:59 PM
Mauritius oil spill: 'Vessel came close to land to pick up Wi-Fi signal' "When the coastguard contacted them there was no one to take the call – they were celebrating a birthday," says Anneke Whelan. 19 August 2020 12:38 PM
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Unpacking the Dark Web Trilogy....Is it Fiction...or Not?

Unpacking the Dark Web Trilogy....Is it Fiction...or Not?

19 August 2020 10:27 PM

Peter Church | Author of Dark Video, Bitter Pill and Crackerjack 


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Financial Matters: Investing and and make a case for why to do it.

19 August 2020 10:07 PM

In our Financial Matters feature, Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager for Luthuli Capital, makes a case for investing and why you should do it.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Getting off the grid

18 August 2020 11:14 PM

Guest: Nick Oosthuizen | Managing Director at Inframid

 

https://www.inframid.co.za/ 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Economics for teenagers"

18 August 2020 10:39 PM

John Hofmeyr | Aspiring writer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Boys to Men-the definition of real success

18 August 2020 10:18 PM

This session of Man Torque focuses on Boys-To-Men: the definition of real success with Shaun Fuchs, Author of FUSH - A Story of Pride, Respect and Leadership & Litha Hermanus, Author of The Eyes of the Naked

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Unfair labour practices by some employers

18 August 2020 9:36 PM

Guests: Mpho Mamatela and Dikakanyo Ramakobya | Senior Associate at Mamatela Inc

www.mamatelainc.co.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cigarrettes back on shelves

18 August 2020 12:04 AM

Sinenhlanhla Mnguni | Chairperson at Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government employees’ demand for above-inflation salary increases

17 August 2020 11:27 PM

Dr Craig Moffat | Head of the governance delivery and impact programme at Good Governance Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Alcohol back on shelves

17 August 2020 10:17 PM

Representative of the Alcohol Industry, Lucky Ntimane, explains the measures that will be put in place once bars, taverns are open for selling. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Women must make their own health a priority

17 August 2020 9:24 PM

Nutritional Consultant and Health & Wellness, Vanessa Ascencao and spoke about why women need to make their own mental, physical and nutritional health a priority and not to compromise their wellbeing.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Millions' of South Africans' personal info exposed in credit bureau data breach

Business Local

[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema

Business Politics Entertainment

SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support

Local Sport

EWN Highlights

SIU promises serious consequences for those caught in COVID-19 tender corruption

19 August 2020 4:11 PM

Minister Kubayi-Ngubane explains why nightclubs will not open anytime soon

19 August 2020 3:45 PM

Bridgette Motsepe, Ian Khama cleared of money laundering allegations

19 August 2020 3:20 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA