"How the events of this year have changed the face of business, with a special emphasis on how businesses can help their employees deal with the changes"

Today at 04:50 Covid-19 reportedly causing insomnia Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Dr Dale Rae - Director of Sleep Science at University of Cape Town

Today at 05:15 Electoral reform in SA Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Malesela Maubane

Today at 05:46 Quality education and a race against time Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Martin Gustafsson - Researcher at Stellenbosch University

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Stephan Lombard

Today at 06:25 When will authorities determine if water restrictions can be eased? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town

Today at 06:40 Trendspotting Thursdays : [TOPIC] Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: Southeast Asia sees rise of new coronavirus Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Penny Moore - Assoc. prof. and South African research chair of virus host dynamics, NICD and Wits

Today at 07:20 Remdesivir: Can you put a price on life? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Joan van Dyk - Journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

Today at 08:07 INTERVIEW: Mozambique terror threat escalates Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Jasmine Opperman, a terrorism analyst at The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED)

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies - Focus on India Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 10:08 International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 10:33 Paying the price of payment holidays Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Benay Sager - CEO Debt Busters

Today at 10:45 How to effectively deal with Government Corruption Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Rod Solomons

Today at 11:05 Is it possibe to "freeze" your Gym membership during lockdwn level 2 Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...

