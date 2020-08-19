"How the events of this year have changed the face of business, with a special emphasis on how businesses can help their employees deal with the changes"

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:50
Covid-19 reportedly causing insomnia
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Dr Dale Rae - Director of Sleep Science at University of Cape Town
Today at 05:15
Electoral reform in SA
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Malesela Maubane
Today at 05:46
Quality education and a race against time
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Martin Gustafsson - Researcher at Stellenbosch University
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
When will authorities determine if water restrictions can be eased?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays : [TOPIC]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Southeast Asia sees rise of new coronavirus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Prof Penny Moore - Assoc. prof. and South African research chair of virus host dynamics, NICD and Wits
Today at 07:20
Remdesivir: Can you put a price on life?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Joan van Dyk - Journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Mozambique terror threat escalates
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Jasmine Opperman, a terrorism analyst at The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED)
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Paying the price of payment holidays
Today with Kieno Kammies
Benay Sager - CEO Debt Busters
Today at 10:45
How to effectively deal with Government Corruption
Today with Kieno Kammies
Rod Solomons
Today at 11:05
Is it possibe to "freeze" your Gym membership during lockdwn level 2
Today with Kieno Kammies
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 11:32
Vicky Sampson Like you've never seen Her before concert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Vicky Sampson - Musician at ...
