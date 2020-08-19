"How the events of this year have changed the face of business, with a special emphasis on how businesses can help their employees deal with the changes"

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 04:50
Covid-19 reportedly causing insomnia
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Dale Rae - Director of Sleep Science at University of Cape Town
Today at 05:15
Electoral reform in SA
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Malesela Maubane
Today at 05:46
Quality education and a race against time
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Martin Gustafsson - Researcher at Stellenbosch University
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
When will authorities determine if water restrictions can be eased?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays : [TOPIC]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Southeast Asia sees rise of new coronavirus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Penny Moore - Assoc. prof. and South African research chair of virus host dynamics, NICD and Wits
Today at 07:20
Remdesivir: Can you put a price on life?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Joan van Dyk - Journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Mozambique terror threat escalates
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jasmine Opperman, a terrorism analyst at The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED)
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Paying the price of payment holidays
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Benay Sager - CEO Debt Busters
Today at 10:45
How to effectively deal with Government Corruption
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rod Solomons
Today at 11:05
Is it possibe to "freeze" your Gym membership during lockdwn level 2
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 11:32
Vicky Sampson Like you've never seen Her before concert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Vicky Sampson - Musician at ...
Latest Local
Watch out for credit card scammers at parking pay points We're all aware of ATM fraud. But be on the lookout at parking pay stations at the mall as well, warns Wendy Knowler. 19 August 2020 8:46 PM
'Millions' of South Africans' personal info exposed in credit bureau data breach Experian SA CEO Ferdie Pieterse maintains numbers not as high as Sabric reported. Bruce Whitfield grills him for an explanation. 19 August 2020 6:33 PM
John Perlman returns to the airwaves to host 702’s Afternoon Drive show Seasoned broadcaster John Perlman is joining talk radio station 702 in September to host the Afternoon Drive show. 19 August 2020 6:16 PM
View all Local
Need for business rescue affecting most sectors of economy during lockdown The majority of filings are in Gauteng, followed by WC and KZN. Bruce Whitfield interviews Eric Levenstein (Werksmans Attorneys). 19 August 2020 7:42 PM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
Confidence in President Ramaphosa nosedives across the population – survey 57% of EFF supporters "always" wear a mask in public, much less than supporters of the ANC (81%) and DA (78%) - UJ/HSRC survey. 19 August 2020 1:38 PM
View all Politics
SA consumers rack up an extra R20b in debt through lockdown payment holidays There's no timeline for Covid-19. DebtBusters' Benay Sager on the latest figures and what the future may hold in store. 19 August 2020 8:16 PM
Epic, Apple and Google, who is the bad guy? You be the judge and consider the potential arguments and outcomes 19 August 2020 7:15 PM
'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left' What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories. 19 August 2020 6:59 PM
View all Business
[PICS] Best flower season in years! Hotspots, routes and accommodation deals… "It’s popping!" says Eugene Marinus (Hantam National Botanical Gardens). "Everywhere the daisies are out! It’s now perfect." 19 August 2020 10:57 AM
Relative calm at booze outlets due to illegal lockdown sales and less ready cash As Level 2 of lockdown kicked in there weren't repeats of the alcohol-buying frenzy during the last lifting of the ban. 18 August 2020 7:21 PM
As much as we try to stimulate domestic tourism, we need those foreign tourists! Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lee-Anne Bac (BDO tourism director) and Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa (CEO, Tourism Business Council of SA). 18 August 2020 6:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently? 19 August 2020 1:44 PM
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer) "The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there." 18 August 2020 2:45 PM
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces. 18 August 2020 11:32 AM
Frances Bean Cobain is 28 today, outliving her Rock God father Kurt On this day in 1992, Courtney Love Cobain – wife of Nirvana frontman Kurt - gave birth to Frances Bean. 18 August 2020 11:07 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 14 August 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 14 August 2020 5:43 PM
View all Entertainment
Robert Trump, aged 71, dies in hospital US President Donald Trump's younger brother Robert died on Saturday after being hospitalised for an undisclosed illness. 16 August 2020 1:14 PM
'Little tigers' on the menu: Report exposes rampant cat meat trade in Vietnam Animal welfare group Four Paws International has published a startling report on the cat meat trade in Vietnam. 14 August 2020 4:57 PM
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming. 12 August 2020 1:05 PM
View all World
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
View all Africa
'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left' What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories. 19 August 2020 6:59 PM
Mauritius oil spill: 'Vessel came close to land to pick up Wi-Fi signal' "When the coastguard contacted them there was no one to take the call – they were celebrating a birthday," says Anneke Whelan. 19 August 2020 12:38 PM
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
"How the events of this year have changed the face of business, with a special emphasis on how businesses can help their employees deal with the changes"

"How the events of this year have changed the face of business, with a special emphasis on how businesses can help their employees deal with the changes"

19 August 2020 11:42 PM

Stanley Beckett and Debbie Scheun | MD of Diversified Consulting


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Unpacking the Dark Web Trilogy....Is it Fiction...or Not?

19 August 2020 10:27 PM

Peter Church | Author of Dark Video, Bitter Pill and Crackerjack 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Investing and and make a case for why to do it.

19 August 2020 10:07 PM

In our Financial Matters feature, Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager for Luthuli Capital, makes a case for investing and why you should do it.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Getting off the grid

18 August 2020 11:14 PM

Guest: Nick Oosthuizen | Managing Director at Inframid

 

https://www.inframid.co.za/ 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Economics for teenagers"

18 August 2020 10:39 PM

John Hofmeyr | Aspiring writer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Boys to Men-the definition of real success

18 August 2020 10:18 PM

This session of Man Torque focuses on Boys-To-Men: the definition of real success with Shaun Fuchs, Author of FUSH - A Story of Pride, Respect and Leadership & Litha Hermanus, Author of The Eyes of the Naked

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Unfair labour practices by some employers

18 August 2020 9:36 PM

Guests: Mpho Mamatela and Dikakanyo Ramakobya | Senior Associate at Mamatela Inc

www.mamatelainc.co.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cigarrettes back on shelves

18 August 2020 12:04 AM

Sinenhlanhla Mnguni | Chairperson at Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government employees’ demand for above-inflation salary increases

17 August 2020 11:27 PM

Dr Craig Moffat | Head of the governance delivery and impact programme at Good Governance Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Alcohol back on shelves

17 August 2020 10:17 PM

Representative of the Alcohol Industry, Lucky Ntimane, explains the measures that will be put in place once bars, taverns are open for selling. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Millions' of South Africans' personal info exposed in credit bureau data breach

Business Local

[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema

Business Politics Entertainment

SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support

Local Sport

EWN Highlights

SA fraudster tricks credit bureau Experian into handing over data

19 August 2020 8:41 PM

Germany, France want more funding, power for WHO as part of sweeping reforms

19 August 2020 7:53 PM

Lukashenko orders Belarusian police to clear streets, EU announces sanctions

19 August 2020 7:42 PM

