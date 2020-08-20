Women should also make mental illness a priority

On our psychological Matters, Pharmacist, Giulia Criscuolo, talks about why women should make mental illness a priority, rather than an afterthought.
Prof Motlalepula Matsabisa | Associate Professor in the Department of Pharmacology at the University of the Free State (UFS)
Stanley Beckett and Debbie Scheun | MD of Diversified Consulting
Peter Church | Author of Dark Video, Bitter Pill and Crackerjack
In our Financial Matters feature, Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager for Luthuli Capital, makes a case for investing and why you should do it.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nick Oosthuizen | Managing Director at Inframid
https://www.inframid.co.za/
John Hofmeyr | Aspiring writer
This session of Man Torque focuses on Boys-To-Men: the definition of real success with Shaun Fuchs, Author of FUSH - A Story of Pride, Respect and Leadership & Litha Hermanus, Author of The Eyes of the Naked
Guests: Mpho Mamatela and Dikakanyo Ramakobya | Senior Associate at Mamatela Inc
www.mamatelainc.co.za
Sinenhlanhla Mnguni | Chairperson at Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita)