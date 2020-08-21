Africa At A Glance: ZimbabwenaLivesMatter

Today at 04:50 Fitness Friday with Liezel V Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Tv&Radiopresenter, Mc & Motivational Speaker at ...

125 125

Today at 05:10 What's happening in Mali? Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Allan Ngari - Senior Researcher, Complex Threats in Africa at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)

125 125

Today at 05:46 Help for caller in need Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Regina Ncube

125 125

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Stephan Lombard

125 125

Today at 06:25 Scholar transport services gearing up for schools re-opening further Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Denver van Aarde - Chairman at Mitchells Plain Scholar Transport Project

125 125

Today at 06:40 Everyday Xhosa Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa

125 125

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: Santaco on national taxi lekgotla Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Thabiso Molelekwa - spokesman at Santaco

125 125

Today at 07:20 Military Ombud makes finding in matter of Collins Khosa death Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Wikus Steyl - Lawyer representing the family of Collins Khosa

125 125

Today at 07:38 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Jean-Jacques Cornish

125 125

Today at 08:07 What is Showmax Pro all about? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large

125 125

Today at 08:21 Secret Getaway Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Andrea Britt - Co-founder of Secret Getaway

125 125

Today at 09:33 The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 09:50 The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 10:08 Deutsche Welle Berlin Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Steven Beardsley

125 125

Today at 10:33 Using AI to get an edge Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 10:45 Cinemas reopening Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 11:05 The future now with Dr Roze Phillips Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Roze Phillips

125 125

Today at 11:32 Cape of Good Hope Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125