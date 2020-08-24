Medical Matters: It’s safe to go back to school, says local pediatricians

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
SA still facing similar stories a year after Uyinene's death - family spokesman The family of Uyinene Mrwetyana says it's disheartening that young women are still dying at the hands of brutal men in South Afric... 24 August 2020 7:04 PM
SAHRC: We're against land invasions, but City of Cape Town must abide by the law The SAHRC has asked the court to interdict the City of Cape Town from demolishing structures without court oversight during the Na... 24 August 2020 6:30 PM
'Justice system must be held accountable to ensure GBV culprits brought to book' With more cases of gender-based violence being highlighted around the country, the Soul City Institute says South Africa's justice... 24 August 2020 5:32 PM
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman "The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman. 24 August 2020 6:52 PM
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 24 August 2020 5:26 PM
ANC NEC's Derek Hanekom says decisive action needs to go beyond Ramaphosa letter He says there are people within the ANC NEC who don't want such hard decisions taken and others that say this is make or break. 24 August 2020 1:56 PM
Famous Brands sells control of Tasha’s back to its founding family The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tasha’s founder, Natasha Sideris. 24 August 2020 7:23 PM
Absa Group earnings tumble 93% as its clients struggle and fail to repay debt The company didn’t declare a dividend. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Absa Group CEO Daniel Mminele. 24 August 2020 6:31 PM
Cape Town auto repairs drop by 45% - 60% South African Motor Body Repairers' Association's Charles Canning says with far less people driving to work, less accidents occur. 24 August 2020 9:48 AM
10pm curfew causing 'peak hour traffic late at night', says restaurant body Rasa CEO Wendy Alberts says the 10pm curfew is resulting in chaos on the roads. The association is calling for the curfew to be re... 24 August 2020 2:44 PM
[PHOTOS] Divided opinion on Melania Trump's redesigned White House Rose Garden The US First Lady has replaced the colourful flower garden and crab apple trees with more subdued colours and stark design. 24 August 2020 11:58 AM
Battling with a loss? Don't rush your grief, says expert An expert shares advice on healthy ways to cope with grief amid the Covid-19 pandemic. 23 August 2020 11:44 AM
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
[PHOTOS] Divided opinion on Melania Trump's redesigned White House Rose Garden The US First Lady has replaced the colourful flower garden and crab apple trees with more subdued colours and stark design. 24 August 2020 11:58 AM
Swiss town covered in chocolate after Lindt factory spews its glorious product "The ventilation system malfunctioned," says Barbara Friedman, "spewing cocoa bean fragments and chocolate nibs all over town." 20 August 2020 3:42 PM
Walkies could soon be law for dog owners in Germany! A new law could see German pet owners forced to walk their dogs twice a day for up to an hour as Refilwe Moloto finds out... 20 August 2020 10:16 AM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman "The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman. 24 August 2020 6:52 PM
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 24 August 2020 5:26 PM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Medical Matters: It’s safe to go back to school, says local pediatricians

Medical Matters: It’s safe to go back to school, says local pediatricians

24 August 2020 9:15 PM

Guest: Prof Mignon McCulloch | Chair for SAPA: The South African Paediatric Association & Senior Paediatrician based at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Sadtu's NEC wants the start of matric exams to be delayed

24 August 2020 10:20 PM

Nkosana Dolopi | Deputy General Secretary at Sadtu

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele

21 August 2020 11:42 PM

Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele , Vice President of South African Medical Research Council

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things - Miles Kubheka

21 August 2020 11:33 PM

Guest: Miles Kubheka, Author of “Vuyo's - From A Big Big Dreamer To Living The Dream”

website:www.wakanda.org.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa At A Glance: ZimbabwenaLivesMatter

21 August 2020 12:04 AM

Guests: David Coltart, Treasurer General of the MDC Alliance, Zimbabwe Lawyer, Politician and Author of bestselling "The Struggle Continues: 50 years of tyranny in Zimbabwe

Dr. Oscar van Heerden, scholar of International Relations (IR), with a focus on International Political Economy, Director of Operations at the Mapungubwe Institute for strategic reflections and author of recently published "Two minutes to Midnight: Will Ramaphosa's ANC survive?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UFS Prof appointed as head of WHO Regional Expert Advisory Committee in Africa

20 August 2020 10:35 PM

Prof Motlalepula Matsabisa | Associate Professor in the Department of Pharmacology at the University of the Free State (UFS)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Women should also make mental illness a priority

20 August 2020 9:21 PM

On our psychological Matters, Pharmacist, Giulia Criscuolo, talks about why women should make mental illness a priority, rather than an afterthought.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

"How the events of this year have changed the face of business, with a special emphasis on how businesses can help their employees deal with the changes"

19 August 2020 11:42 PM

Stanley Beckett and Debbie Scheun | MD of Diversified Consulting

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unpacking the Dark Web Trilogy....Is it Fiction...or Not?

19 August 2020 10:27 PM

Peter Church | Author of Dark Video, Bitter Pill and Crackerjack 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Investing and and make a case for why to do it.

19 August 2020 10:07 PM

In our Financial Matters feature, Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager for Luthuli Capital, makes a case for investing and why you should do it.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Merkel tells Russia to investigate suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic

24 August 2020 8:28 PM

No deal in Mali talks on return to civilian rule - negotiators

24 August 2020 8:19 PM

Showman Trump gets second term bid underway with Republican nomination

24 August 2020 7:13 PM

