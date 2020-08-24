Ramaphosa’s government has lost the capacity and the will to repair SA

Today at 04:50 Tourism sector relaunched Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Altaaf Kazi - General Manager: Global PR, Communications and Stakeholder Relations at South African Tourism

125 125

Today at 05:10 Sadtu calls for a delay in matric exams Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Xolani Fakude - Head Secretariat at Sadtu

125 125

Today at 05:46 Copyright Amendment Bill "beneficial to creators" Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Tebogo Sithathu - Artist and member at ReCreate

125 125

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Stephan Lombard

125 125

Today at 06:25 Sports: youth development stalled by lockdown measures Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Duncan Cowrie - Head of the youth development institute at Ajax Cape Town

125 125

Today at 06:40 Tech Tuesday : Toyota's locally produced hybrid is a big deal Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Lance Branquinho - Motoring Journalist

125 125

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: Cyril's letter on climate change and SA's economy Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Makoma Lekalakala - Founder at Earth Life Africa

125 125

Today at 07:20 SAPS forensic labs backlog Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Andrew Whitfield

125 125

Today at 07:56 Checkers Little Garden is back Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Willie Peters

125 125

Today at 08:07 Little boy killed in land fight Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Imraahn Mukaddam - Deputy Chair at Elsies River CPF

125 125

Today at 08:21 What is convalescent plasma therapy and how could it treat Covid-19? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Sean Wasserman

125 125

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 09:40 SAHRC on people illegally taking over private property Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chris Nissen

125 125

Today at 09:50 City on illegal invasions Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Alderman JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 10:45 AG CIO says South African moving closer to debt death spiral Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Azar Jammine - Chief Economist at Econometrix

125 125

Today at 11:32 Is there space in the Cape Town coffee scene for Starbucks? Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Iain Evans

125 125

Today at 12:15 Mayor condemns shooting at law enforcement officers, killing and wounding of children The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Imraahn Mukaddam - Deputy Chair at Elsies River CPF

Imraahn Mukkadan

125 125

Today at 12:45 COVID-19 Financial Relief Update - Banking Assoc of SA responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

125 125

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

125 125

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

125 125

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)

125 125