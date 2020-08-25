Switching your credit life insurance: what you need to know

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Is the spike in e-commerce sales flattening out?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Laurian Venter - Director at OneDayOnly.co.za
Today at 05:10
What you need to know about antibody tests
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Today at 05:46
Nu Metro reopens on Friday
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Chantelle Burrows - Marketing & Content Executive at Nu Metro Cinemas
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Denel is damned if they do or don't
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Darren Olivier - Director at African Defence Review
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesdays - whales make early return
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pierre De Villiers - Programme Manager: Marine Protected Areas at Cape Nature
Today at 06:55
Gyms are open once again, but what is it like to go back?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kelly Anderson
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Antibody test anti-climax?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jonny Myers
Today at 07:20
The economic cost of smoking
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Hana Ross - Principal Research Office at Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP)
Today at 07:56
INTERVIEW: Mbalula: alcohol driving ban in place by December
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Howard Dembovsky
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel - state of our filming industry
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean Pierre Smith - Spearheading the City of Cape Town's film recovery plan
Monica Rorvik - Head of film and media promotion at Wesgro
Handrie Basson
Today at 08:21
Wednesday panel continued
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:45
Should corruption be made a crime against humanity?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nicole Fritz
Nicole Fritz - CEO at Freedom Under Law
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
JP Smith on land invasions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:05
KFC drops 'finger licking good' slogan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Suhayl Limbada, Marketing Director at KFC South Africa
Today at 11:32
Wild Earth to live stream Maasai Mara migration
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Graham Wallington - CEO at Wildearth.Tv
Today at 11:45
Trend spotting with Michelle Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:15
kashiefa, nissen, citu
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rev. Chris Nissen - Western Cape Regional Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission
Kashiefa Achmat
Today at 12:27
new Zealand
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Consumer corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter : Natasha Viljoen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Natascha Viljoen - CEO at Amplats
Latest Local
Mitchells Plain couple create children's book about toddler's inspiring story Rodney and Tracey Brown, who co-parent two-year-old Lulu, have written a children's book about the tenacious toddler who had a tou... 25 August 2020 6:39 PM
What you need to know about prescribed debt... Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler explains the ins and outs of prescribed debt. 25 August 2020 5:43 PM
Saldanha is efficient, its finances as clean as whistle. What’s it doing right? "You have to run the municipality like a business," says Marius Koen, mayor of SA’s 2nd-most efficiently managed municipality. 25 August 2020 2:30 PM
View all Local
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019' 'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec. 25 August 2020 6:47 PM
8-year-old Elsies victim was 'behind the line where the police were stationed' Eslsies River community activist Imraahn Mukaddam describes shooting of Clarence Solomons during police and protesters conflict. 25 August 2020 10:02 AM
View all Politics
STA Travel closure: Consumers paid last when company becomes insolvent, says NCC The sudden closure of STA Travel South Africa has left customers wanting refunds for their cancelled holiday bookings. 25 August 2020 3:55 PM
Checkers 'Little Garden' returns - this time around it’s made in South Africa In 2018, the retailer was slammed for importing the kits. This time around, 150 South Africans - mostly women - are making them. 25 August 2020 12:36 PM
Toyota to make an 'affordable' hybrid in South Africa for the local market With Toyota’s enormous following, this could be the tipping point that demystifies hybrids in South Africa, says Lance Branquinho. 25 August 2020 9:58 AM
View all Business
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 24 August 2020 5:26 PM
10pm curfew causing 'peak hour traffic late at night', says restaurant body Rasa CEO Wendy Alberts says the 10pm curfew is resulting in chaos on the roads. The association is calling for the curfew to be re... 24 August 2020 2:44 PM
[PHOTOS] Divided opinion on Melania Trump's redesigned White House Rose Garden The US First Lady has replaced the colourful flower garden and crab apple trees with more subdued colours and stark design. 24 August 2020 11:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
View all Sport
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
View all Entertainment
Photographer recreates last meals of death row inmates US artist and photographer Jackie Black talks to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne about her latest photographic project 'Last Meal'. 25 August 2020 11:27 AM
Covid-19 convalescent plasma therapy trial to begin in SA. Here's what it means UCT's Prof Wasserman is leading plasma therapy trial in South Africa in partnership with the South African National Blood Service. 25 August 2020 11:08 AM
Mindboggling internet speed achieved. Downloads the entire Netflix in a second! At 178 Terabits per second, it’s a new world record. "I’d like that; thank you very much!" says Kieno Kammies. 25 August 2020 11:03 AM
View all World
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
View all Africa
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019' 'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec. 25 August 2020 6:47 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Switching your credit life insurance: what you need to know

Switching your credit life insurance: what you need to know

25 August 2020 11:28 PM

Guest: Tlalane Ntuli | Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Yalu

website:www.yalu.co.za 

Email:tlalane@yalu.co.za 


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

The Rise and Fall of the ANCYL

25 August 2020 10:42 PM

Rebone Sankara Tau | Author & former member of the ANC Youth League National Task Team 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: South Africans are still making plans to immigratete

25 August 2020 9:21 PM

Guest: Bastien Trelcat | Managing Partner at Harvey Law Group

website: www.harveylawcorporation.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa’s government has lost the capacity and the will to repair SA

24 August 2020 11:51 PM

Guest: Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sadtu's NEC wants the start of matric exams to be delayed

24 August 2020 10:20 PM

Nkosana Dolopi | Deputy General Secretary at Sadtu

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: It’s safe to go back to school, says local pediatricians

24 August 2020 9:15 PM

Guest: Prof Mignon McCulloch | Chair for SAPA: The South African Paediatric Association & Senior Paediatrician based at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele

21 August 2020 11:42 PM

Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele , Vice President of South African Medical Research Council

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things - Miles Kubheka

21 August 2020 11:33 PM

Guest: Miles Kubheka, Author of “Vuyo's - From A Big Big Dreamer To Living The Dream”

website:www.wakanda.org.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa At A Glance: ZimbabwenaLivesMatter

21 August 2020 12:04 AM

Guests: David Coltart, Treasurer General of the MDC Alliance, Zimbabwe Lawyer, Politician and Author of bestselling "The Struggle Continues: 50 years of tyranny in Zimbabwe

Dr. Oscar van Heerden, scholar of International Relations (IR), with a focus on International Political Economy, Director of Operations at the Mapungubwe Institute for strategic reflections and author of recently published "Two minutes to Midnight: Will Ramaphosa's ANC survive?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UFS Prof appointed as head of WHO Regional Expert Advisory Committee in Africa

20 August 2020 10:35 PM

Prof Motlalepula Matsabisa | Associate Professor in the Department of Pharmacology at the University of the Free State (UFS)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

No, Ramaphosa won't be speaking tonight and booze isn't getting banned: Mthembu

Politics Local

Woza Matrics: Free tv support programme for Grade 12s kicks off on 1 September

Business Local

Starbucks is coming to Cape Town and it's great news for baristas, says expert

Business Lifestyle

Messi tells Barca he wishes to leave - club source

25 August 2020 8:52 PM

Hillary Clinton says Joe Biden should not concede on election night

25 August 2020 8:44 PM

Black man shot by US police may not walk again, says his family

25 August 2020 8:14 PM

