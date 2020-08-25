Switching your credit life insurance: what you need to know

DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:50
Is the spike in e-commerce sales flattening out?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Laurian Venter - Director at OneDayOnly.co.za
Guests
Laurian Venter - Director at OneDayOnly.co.za
125
Today at 05:10
What you need to know about antibody tests
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
125
Today at 05:46
Nu Metro reopens on Friday
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Chantelle Burrows - Marketing & Content Executive at Nu Metro Cinemas
Guests
Chantelle Burrows - Marketing & Content Executive at Nu Metro Cinemas
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
Denel is damned if they do or don't
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Darren Olivier - Director at African Defence Review
Guests
Darren Olivier - Director at African Defence Review
125
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesdays - whales make early return
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pierre De Villiers - Programme Manager: Marine Protected Areas at Cape Nature
Guests
Pierre De Villiers - Programme Manager: Marine Protected Areas at Cape Nature
125
Today at 06:55
Gyms are open once again, but what is it like to go back?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kelly Anderson
Guests
Kelly Anderson
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Antibody test anti-climax?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jonny Myers
Guests
Jonny Myers
125
Today at 07:20
The economic cost of smoking
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Hana Ross - Principal Research Office at Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP)
Guests
Dr Hana Ross - Principal Research Office at Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP)
125
Today at 07:56
INTERVIEW: Mbalula: alcohol driving ban in place by December
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Howard Dembovsky
Guests
Howard Dembovsky
125
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel - state of our filming industry
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean Pierre Smith - Spearheading the City of Cape Town's film recovery plan
Monica Rorvik - Head of film and media promotion at Wesgro
Handrie Basson
Guests
Jean Pierre Smith - Spearheading the City of Cape Town's film recovery plan
Monica Rorvik - Head of film and media promotion at Wesgro
Handrie Basson
125
Today at 08:21
Wednesday panel continued
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
125
Today at 08:45
Should corruption be made a crime against humanity?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nicole Fritz
Nicole Fritz - CEO at Freedom Under Law
Guests
Nicole Fritz
Nicole Fritz - CEO at Freedom Under Law
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
JP Smith on land invasions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
125
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
125
Today at 11:05
KFC drops 'finger licking good' slogan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Suhayl Limbada, Marketing Director at KFC South Africa
Guests
Suhayl Limbada, Marketing Director at KFC South Africa
125
Today at 11:32
Wild Earth to live stream Maasai Mara migration
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Graham Wallington - CEO at Wildearth.Tv
Guests
Graham Wallington - CEO at Wildearth.Tv
125
Today at 11:45
Trend spotting with Michelle Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 12:15
kashiefa, nissen, citu
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rev. Chris Nissen - Western Cape Regional Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission
Kashiefa Achmat
Guests
Rev. Chris Nissen - Western Cape Regional Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission
Kashiefa Achmat
125
Today at 12:27
new Zealand
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
125
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
125
Today at 19:19
Consumer corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Guests
Wendy Knowler
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter : Natasha Viljoen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Natascha Viljoen - CEO at Amplats
Guests
Natascha Viljoen - CEO at Amplats
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up