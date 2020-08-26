Weird and Wonderful Feature: Krugersdorp Cult Killings book - Inside Cecilia Steyn’s reign of terror

Jana Marx | Journalist at Netwerk24
Elanie BeckettLISTEN TO PODCAST
Mduduzi Luthuli | Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli CapitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tlalane Ntuli | Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Yalu
website:www.yalu.co.za
Email:tlalane@yalu.co.za
Rebone Sankara Tau | Author & former member of the ANC Youth League National Task TeamLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bastien Trelcat | Managing Partner at Harvey Law Group
website: www.harveylawcorporation.com
Guest: Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political AnalystLISTEN TO PODCAST
Nkosana Dolopi | Deputy General Secretary at SadtuLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Mignon McCulloch | Chair for SAPA: The South African Paediatric Association & Senior Paediatrician based at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele , Vice President of South African Medical Research CouncilLISTEN TO PODCAST