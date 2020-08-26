Change Mindset feature: "Are you tired of being anxious, stressed or depressed?

Today at 04:50 Covid-19 and the need for NHI Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Sanele Ngcobo - PhD candidate and lecturer on Family Medicine at University of Pretoria

125 125

Today at 05:10 Calls for ANC integrity committee to investigate CR17 Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Ongama Mtimka - Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University

125 125

Today at 05:46 Campaign to address inequality in the wine industry Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Vivian Kleynhans - CEO at African Roots Wines

125 125

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Stephan Lombard

125 125

Today at 06:25 Business picking up nicely for the spa sector? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Joanne Lyons - Spa Manager at The Spa at the Twelve Apostles

125 125

Today at 06:40 Trendspotting Thursdays : Digital Acceleration and Covid-19 Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard

125 125

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: Antibody testing for Covid-19 continues to divide experts Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Helmuth Reuter - Head of the Division of Clinical Pharmacology at Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences

125 125

Today at 07:20 Could Western Cape High Court Judgement lead to more land being occupied illegally? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Gustav Muller - Senior lecturer in the Department of Private Law at University of Pretoria

125 125

Today at 07:38 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Leanne De Bassompierre

125 125

Today at 08:07 INTERVIEW: Anger as Eskom board snubs Scopa Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Alf Lees - Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance at Democratic Alliance

125 125

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Sara Pienaar - Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs

125 125

Today at 08:45 New book features learner stories about coping with schooling under lockdown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Emily O'Ryan - Co-compiler at Learning Under Lockdown

125 125

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 10:08 Deutsche Welle Bonn Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 10:33 Relief fund worth R25-million launched for SA tourism industry Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125