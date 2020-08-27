Kwantu Feature: Mfecane/Difaqane

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Presidency denies speculation of third alcohol ban, but DA isn't buying it The Presidency says there is no truth to the rumour that government is looking to reintroduce an alcohol ban. 27 August 2020 7:14 PM
Judge made 'serious mistake' in call to prayer ruling says Pierre de Vos The case in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court recently dealt with another complaint regarding the Muslim call to prayer. 27 August 2020 6:03 PM
Added Home Affairs services under level 2 - and temporary IDs valid 'til October The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) has new list of services and updates that are applicable under lockdown level 2. 27 August 2020 3:57 PM
Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton. 27 August 2020 8:23 PM
'Anyone with evidence that I have benefited Beitbridge tender must come forward' Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille has challenged anyone with evidence of her alleged corruption to come f... 27 August 2020 5:16 PM
Ramaphosa: SA's R500bn stimulus package funds haven’t been stolen President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday replied to oral questions in the National Assembly on government’s fight against gender-base... 27 August 2020 3:47 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
Massmart, owner of Game and Makro, reports huge losses but online sales soar As it struggles to turn stores around, Massmart's half-year loss widened to R1.1b. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mitch Slape. 27 August 2020 6:45 PM
R25 million relief fund launched for South Africa’s mutilated tourism industry "We’re getting so many applications! You need to be a registered South African business," says Sautech's Riaan van Jaarsveld. 27 August 2020 3:26 PM
Small network of Twitter accounts fueling xenophobic sentiments, says researcher Digital researcher Jean Le Roux says a small network of suspicious Twitter accounts are manipulating users on the platform to driv... 27 August 2020 3:11 PM
Car review: Jaguar unleashes its 300km/h, R2.4 million new F-Type on SA roads It is "really, really" powerful and one of the most beautiful cars ever made, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 27 August 2020 1:39 PM
Cost of freeing your home from Eskom, completely and forever – or partially Stick it to Eskom! “You don’t have to do it all at once. You can start small to tide you over,” says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 27 August 2020 11:36 AM
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
Lights, camera, action! Cinemas prepare to welcome moviegoers on Friday Both NuMetro and Ster-Kinekor will open their doors to moviegoers on Friday with strict, government-approved, protocols in place. 27 August 2020 11:13 AM
[LISTEN] Local author Lauren Beukes is having a pretty good year.... CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King chats to best-selling author Lauren Beukes about lockdown, lonliness and Leonardo DiCaprio... 26 August 2020 5:24 PM
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
[VIDEOS] Rifle-wielding teen allegedly kills 2 protesters while cops stand by The 17-year-old can be seen in videos striding around the streets of Kenosha brandishing a semi-automatic assault rifle. 27 August 2020 11:56 AM
Photographer recreates last meals of death row inmates US artist and photographer Jackie Black talks to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne about her latest photographic project 'Last Meal'. 25 August 2020 11:27 AM
Covid-19 convalescent plasma therapy trial to begin in SA. Here's what it means UCT's Prof Wasserman is leading plasma therapy trial in South Africa in partnership with the South African National Blood Service. 25 August 2020 11:08 AM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Kwantu Feature: Mfecane/Difaqane

Kwantu Feature: Mfecane/Difaqane

27 August 2020 11:21 PM

On the Kwantu Feature, we spoke to Dr Zulumathabo Zulu, intellectual historian; lexicographer; poet; shepherd boy and published author of more than eight books, about his perspective on Mfecane/Difaqane and how it was responsible for the evolution of the way we have evolved to different ethnic groups. 


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Minister Sisulu handsover houses to indigent households in Winterveldt

27 August 2020 10:16 PM

Guest: Minister of Human Settlements, Water & Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In Conversation with Dr Eve: “The impact of childhood sexual abuse on the partners of survivors”

27 August 2020 9:29 PM

On “In Conversation with Dr Eve” we spoke about “The impact of childhood sexual abuse on the partners of survivors”. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change Mindset feature: "Are you tired of being anxious, stressed or depressed?

26 August 2020 11:25 PM

On our Change your mindset feature we talk to Elanie Beckett, , Ayurvedic Practitioner and Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda, talking about "Are you tired of being anxious, stressed or depressed?  How to train your body to get rid of these emotions"

website:www.ommysoul.com 

0606286149 Elanie Beckett

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful Feature: Krugersdorp Cult Killings book - Inside Cecilia Steyn’s reign of terror

26 August 2020 10:11 PM

Jana  Marx | Journalist  at Netwerk24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Difference between gambling and investing

26 August 2020 9:52 PM

Mduduzi  Luthuli  | Co-Founder and Executive Director  at Luthuli Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Switching your credit life insurance: what you need to know

25 August 2020 11:28 PM

Guest: Tlalane Ntuli | Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Yalu

website:www.yalu.co.za 

Email:tlalane@yalu.co.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Rise and Fall of the ANCYL

25 August 2020 10:42 PM

Rebone Sankara Tau | Author & former member of the ANC Youth League National Task Team 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: South Africans are still making plans to immigratete

25 August 2020 9:21 PM

Guest: Bastien Trelcat | Managing Partner at Harvey Law Group

website: www.harveylawcorporation.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa’s government has lost the capacity and the will to repair SA

24 August 2020 11:51 PM

Guest: Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Anyone with evidence that I have benefited Beitbridge tender must come forward'

Politics

Ramaphosa: SA's R500bn stimulus package funds haven’t been stolen

Politics Local

R25 million relief fund launched for South Africa’s mutilated tourism industry

Business Lifestyle

France, Germany, and Spain beef up COVID-19 measures to combat surge

27 August 2020 8:14 PM

Denel not planning to seek further bailouts

27 August 2020 7:12 PM

Wisconsin city calm but police shooting reverberates across US

27 August 2020 7:10 PM

