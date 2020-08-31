Scorpion's month long investigation into the Gauteng's Dept of Health

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB Feature
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
World's biggest urban rooftop farm opens in Paris
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Ad Feature with Johnathon Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:10
MP Bongani Bongo - will he stay or go?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pemmy Majodina
Today at 12:16
Post ANC NEC meeting analysis
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu- author, academic and research specialist.
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 12:37
Covid-19 vaccine trials
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Linda - Gail Bekker - Head Of The Desmond Tutu Hiv Centre at UCT
Dr Linda-Gail Bekker - Deputy Director at Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation
Today at 12:40
Legal Talk: Athaan banning battle in court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty
Maushami Chetty - CEO and founder at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:45
City working towards a smoke-free environment
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zahid Badroodien
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 12:52
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 13:07
On the couch - artist Razia Myers creates in response to lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Razia Myers
Today at 13:31
Restaurants failing to adhere to lockdown regulations
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 13:39
Travel - Expats returning to South Africa under stringent conditions
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Leetasha Govender
Today at 14:40
Update on Cafda bookstore and damages suffered by the storm
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mark Rossouw - Chairperson at Cafda
Today at 14:50
Music - Arabic Piano
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
DJ Sbahle
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
Old Mutual interim financial results are severely affected by Covid-19 and the group prepares itself worsening mortality claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Iain Williamson - CEO at Old Mutual
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it Works - An unusual idea for saving the economy, inspired by Elon Musk
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bevan Jones - CEO at African Source Markets
