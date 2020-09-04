South Africans Doing Great Things - Davy Tsopo

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:11
A look at international news with Katie MacDonald
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Katie MacDonald
Today at 06:40
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:50
Health Feature: Men's Health issues
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Charl van Loggerenberg - MD at International Sos
Today at 07:10
Deaf Awareness Month
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Carmen de Kock - Project Manager in the Human Genetics division at Department of Pathology at UCT
Today at 07:45
The Psychology of Pain
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jonathan Joshua - Biokineticist and pain management consultant at ...
Today at 08:10
Behind the Frontline Documentary
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Aadil Khan - Executive Producer at Behind the Frontline
Today at 08:40
Weekend Sport: The last day of PSL
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Sizwe Mbebe - Sport writer, columnist and blogger at ...
Today at 08:50
Dalin Oliver: If Lockdown Was A Person
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dalin Oliver - Stand-up Comedian at ...
Today at 09:05
Profile: Sanele Xaba
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Sanele Xaba - Actor, writer and international model at ...
Today at 09:54
Music Feature: Fatiema and Junaid Petersen
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Junaid Galant
Fatiema Petersen
Latest Local
Homeless and landless people are also protected by the Constitution, says Prof Property law expert Professor Zsa-Zsa Temmers Boggenpoel says authorities cannot ignore the nuance and complexity surrounding land... 4 September 2020 4:48 PM
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Competition Tribunal to prosecute first two cases involving excessive PPE prices The Competition Tribunal is set to prosecute two companies in connection with the excessive pricing of personal protective equipme... 4 September 2020 1:36 PM
View all Local
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
Zuma’s lawyer hints that he may not show up at Zondo Commission It appears that former president Jacob Zuma may not attend the Zondo Commission hearings in September to answer questions on his a... 3 September 2020 4:22 PM
I wouldn't jump to any conclusions about UIF commissioner's guilt, says DA MP The DA's employment and labour spokesperson, Michael Cardo, says it's too soon to cast suspicion on the credibility of the Unemplo... 3 September 2020 10:04 AM
View all Politics
Keep your Wi-Fi going during load shedding – solutions range from R700 to R3000 For R700 (perhaps more, it depends) you can remain connected to the internet when Eskom sheds its load on you. 4 September 2020 1:06 PM
Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted Bruce Whitfield interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch on The Money Show. 3 September 2020 7:42 PM
Tough times come and go says Truworths CEO after 28% lockdown profit drop 'Look for the opportunities'. The Money Show interviews veteran Truworths CEO Michael Mark. 3 September 2020 7:26 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 September 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 4 September 2020 5:20 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
View all Lifestyle
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi becomes the global face of Adidas The Springbok captain cements his place as the most famous rugby player in the world, perhaps of all time. 1 September 2020 1:32 PM
View all Sport
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
Hitmaker Master KG says 'Jerusalema' challenge catapulted him to worldwide fame Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG says he never anticipated the international success of his chart-topping song which has over 110 mil... 2 September 2020 12:44 PM
Local filmmaker seeks to change perceptions of black, queer women in SA Gang 888 director Banzii Mavuso sits down with Sara-Jayne King to talk about the movie and perception of black, queer women. 2 September 2020 12:09 PM
View all Entertainment
CPT-based tech start up secures major contract with UK health service The deal between Signapps and the NHS is worth over R65 million and will run for two years, as Koketso Sachance finds out... 3 September 2020 4:51 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation? John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots. 1 September 2020 5:04 PM
View all World
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all "Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard. 3 September 2020 9:52 AM
'It was definitely a power move by President Cyril Ramaphosa' The ANC doesn’t have confidence in Magashule to deliver the message that they'll act against corruption, says Mahlatse Mahlase. 1 September 2020 9:18 AM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
View all Opinion

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
South Africans Doing Great Things - Davy Tsopo

South Africans Doing Great Things - Davy Tsopo

4 September 2020 11:35 PM

Davy Tsopo, Baker, who turned his misfortunes to a small business.

 

Contact

Facebook: Cakey for davy

Instagram: Cakey for Davy

whats app: +27 84 430 7326


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Profile Interview with Nik Rabinowitz

4 September 2020 10:52 PM

Nik Rabinowitz | Stand-up comedian

UPDATED BIO | Nik Rabinowitz, level five home-schooler, level four surfer, multi-level stay-at-home dad/comedian/everthing else.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa At A Glance: Diplomatic row between Ghana and Nigeria

3 September 2020 11:51 PM

Leonard Mbulle-Nziege | PhD student in Politics at UCT and Kwezi Mngqibisa | Independent Analyst...previously General Manager at African Centre for Constructive Resolution of Disputes :ACCORD

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychology Matters: Behavioral issues with children/teens

3 September 2020 9:19 PM

Dr Shabeer Ahmed Jeeva | Specialist Child & Adult Psychiatrist ¦ Leading International ADHD Expert

Contact details:
www.adhdclinicjeeva.com  
011 440 4425

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - How not understanding the vibrational scale when it comes to your money is doomed to keep you stuck"

3 September 2020 12:04 AM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful Feature: Autopsy: Life in the trenches with a forensic pathologist in Africa

2 September 2020 10:22 PM

On the weird and wonderful feature we spoke to Ryan Blumenthal, Author of Autopsy: "Life in the trenches with a forensic pathologist in Africa".

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: What can athletes teach us about wealth creation.

2 September 2020 9:28 PM

Mduduzi  Luthuli  | Co-Founder and Executive Director  at Luthuli Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How insurance companies are approaching cyber risk management in a modern digital world

1 September 2020 10:57 PM

Charl Ueckermann, CEO at AVeS (AVS) Cyber Security, spoke to us about how insurance companies are approaching cyber risk management in a modern digital world.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man Torque: The truth about men and self-esteem

1 September 2020 10:36 PM

Andrew Woodburn | Certified Co-Leader from the Mankind Project | CEO Amrop Woodburnmann and Benedict Mhlongo | Psychologist - better known to the public as "Dr. Better"

CONTACT DETAILS:

Benedict Mhlongo - www.benedictmhlongo.com 

Man Kind Project SA

https://mankindproject.co.za/ 

https://twitter.com/MKP_Joburg 

https://www.facebook.com/MKPSouthAfrica/ 

JHB Contact:

jhbadmin@mkp.org.za   

andrew.woodburn@amropwoodburnmann.co.za  

Cape Town Contact:

adam.isaacson75@gmail.com 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Complexities of Co-Ownership

1 September 2020 9:27 PM

Guest: Alicia Heyneke |  Senior Associate and Property Law Specialist at Adams and Adams 

 

CONTACT DETAILS

Tel: +27 12 432 6000
Email:mail@adams.africa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

