Synchronised elections - pros and cons of it

CapeTalk FYI
Today at 08:07
Nafiz Modack responds to allegations made against him
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nafiz Modack
125
Today at 08:21
Gardening centres show green shoots after lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nick Stodel - Director at Stodels
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
SARS Commissioner-Tax Amendment Bill
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Edward Kieswetter
Today at 09:50
Callers and talkers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Jane Goodal Institute Latest-Baboon latest-Kataza still missing
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
GDP figures out today: implications of current economic climate for small businesses and entrepreneurs
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Keet Van Zyl - Co-founder & Partner at Knife Capital
Today at 11:05
Recovery Walk-CELEBRATE RECOVERY FROM ALCOHOLISM, ADDICTION AND MENTAL ILLNESS.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ashley Potts - Spokesperson at Mitchells Plain CPF
Today at 11:32
Mount Fletcher lady starts vintage car restoration business
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nosipho Kholutsoane
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:23
The South African Human Rights Commission to investigate racist Clicks ad
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andre Gaum - Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)
Today at 12:27
Responsibilities march organizers have to undertake
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Stanley Malematja
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:09
ZOOM: SA GDP nose dives
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Radebe - Economist at Nedbank
Today at 18:14
Shoprite holdings results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Engelbrecht - CEO at Shoprite
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
How it works: Investment advice during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Steven Nathan - Ceo And Co-Founder at 10X Investments
