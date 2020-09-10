In Conversation with Dr Eve: Intimacy Injustice

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Some birds 'fried' by solar tower in Northern Cape, study finds A study conducted by a Stellenbosch University masters student has examined the impact that South Africa's only concentrating sola... 11 September 2020 5:12 PM
[UPDATE] SPCA and independent vet denied access to Kataza in City facility Cape of Good Hope SPCA, independent veterinarian, and SAPS denied access to Westlake Conservation Centre on Thursday. 11 September 2020 1:38 PM
Ladles of Love boss gears up for 24-hour sarmie making marathon to try raise R1m Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto is rolling up his sleeves to make sandwiches for 24 hours in a marathon attempt to raise fu... 11 September 2020 1:21 PM
View all Local
Andile Lungisa confirms ConCourt appeal bid as ANC asks him to step down Andile Lungisa says his lawyers will file an application for leave to appeal to the ConCourt after the SCA rejected his bid to ove... 11 September 2020 2:53 PM
ANC Zimbabwe delegation slammed for using state resources 'ANC is not government, Luthuli House is not government, Ace Magashule is not a government functionary,' say News24's Pieter du To... 11 September 2020 7:03 AM
Back to prison for NMB councillor Andile Lungisa after SCA appeal bid rejected? Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa may have to serve his time behind bars after the application to appeal his two-year j... 10 September 2020 5:20 PM
View all Politics
Hone in on where lockdown as impacted economic activity, says expert Academic Khaye Sthole says, one example, iseconomic activity has been curtailed by a lack of foot traffic in shopping centres. 11 September 2020 11:27 AM
State of Disaster extended, but signs point to relaxation of lockdown rules One scenario is that Level 1 to serve as an 'advisory' to keep health protocols in place, says Phillip de Wet (Business Insider). 10 September 2020 8:07 PM
FirstRand reports 38% drop in annual profits (jumping to 78% for last 6 months) 'There's a lot of pain out there.' Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger on The Money Show. 10 September 2020 7:17 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 11 September 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 11 September 2020 5:59 PM
Spike in purchases of home office furniture as work from home trend grows Home office furniture needs to be comfortable, functional, and look good says Cecil Nurse Office Furniture's Richard Debonnaire. 10 September 2020 7:21 AM
You may want to emigrate... but your money may not be allowed to Webber Wentzel tax lawyer Joon Chong clarifies which funds will be affected and which will be exempt. 9 September 2020 8:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
View all Sport
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
[PHOTOS&VIDS] Eyrie San Fran fire images 'like being on Mars' and 'apocalyptic' Residents of San Francisco and surrounds posted images of the sun blocked out by smoke and a pall of red covering the city. 10 September 2020 1:36 PM
View all World
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
View all Opinion

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
In Conversation with Dr Eve: Intimacy Injustice

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Intimacy Injustice

10 September 2020 9:32 PM

On “In Conversation with Dr Eve” Aubrey spoke to Dr Eve about “The trauma of Infidelity, specifically Cyber Infidelity, in short, Intimacy Injustice.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Kwantu Feature: Historiography of Basotho Philosophy

10 September 2020 11:39 PM

On Kwantu Feature, we spoke to Dr Zulumathabo Zulu, intellectual historian; lexicographer; poet; shepherd boy and published author of more than eight books, about the Historiography of Basotho Philosophy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

“The Clicks hair saga: Do we have a sense of who we are as a collective”?

10 September 2020 10:33 PM

Guest: Songezo Zibi is an Author and Former Editor of Business Day.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature -"The 'healthy' eating habit which is causing you to gain weight.

9 September 2020 11:17 PM

Elanie Beckett, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: The Polygamous Perspective

9 September 2020 10:27 PM

 Musa Mseleku, businessman and Reality TV personality

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: What behaviors and circumstances cultivate poverty and keep the poor, poor.

9 September 2020 9:22 PM

Mduduzi  Luthuli  | Co-Founder and Executive Director  at Luthuli Capital |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International Literacy Day - 8 September 2020

8 September 2020 11:13 PM

Rahima Essop | Communications Lead at Zero Dropout Campaign

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Holistic approach needed to assist SA’s township youth/learners

8 September 2020 11:04 PM

James Donald | CEO Tomorrow Trust at Tomorrow Trust

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA's GDP plunges

8 September 2020 11:00 PM

Prof Andre Roux, Economist at the University of Stellenbosch Business School joins us to discuss South Africa’s GDP plunging 51% in the second quarter.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Unlawful Sterilisation

8 September 2020 9:27 PM

Mthokozisi Maphumulo., an associate at Adams & Adams

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Andile Lungisa confirms ConCourt appeal bid as ANC asks him to step down

Politics

[UPDATE] SPCA and independent vet denied access to Kataza in City facility

Local Politics

Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment

World Sport

EWN Highlights

Trump, Biden make rival appearances on 9/11 anniversary

11 September 2020 5:45 PM

SA ready to move to level 1 lockdown, but must do so cautiously – Prof Madhi

11 September 2020 5:29 PM

Mbalula: Taxi sector formalisation to be tackled at lekgotla

11 September 2020 4:57 PM

