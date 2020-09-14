What The EFF?

We are joined by Mpumelelo Mkhabela, Political Analyst | News24 columnist as the EFF dominate SA headlines.
From the DA demanding for Ramaphosa to urgently release report on air force jet used by ANC to ZIM + schoolyard bullies to emerging fascists: The EFF’s unstoppable politics of violence as written about by Daily Mavericks Ferial Haffajee…Anything but a global pandemic of Covid when it comes to South African politics.
For tonight’s Medical Matters we talk to Dr. Leana Olivier, Chief Executive Officer: Foundation for Alcohol Related Research (FARR), on fetal alcohol spectrum disorders with International FASD Day having taken place last week, 9th September 2020.
Contact Details:
Dr. Leana Olivier - Email: info@farrsa.org.za | Phone: 021-6862646
Alcoholics Anonymous: 021 418 0908
Al-Anon: 021 595 4517
SANCA: 021 945 4080
FASFacts: 023 342 700
www.farrsa.org.za
Facebook farr (foundation for alcohol related research)
