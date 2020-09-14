International FASD Day: Fetal alcohol spectrum disorders

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:07
On the couch - New Hope House takes different approach to addressing the issue of homelessness
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Richard Bolland
Today at 13:33
Travel - Get the whole family active with the Phantom Rally
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kim Stephens
Today at 13:50
NGO One Bag Full hosts Virtual run raise money for hungry children
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kelly-Anne Hodge
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Who gets the pets in the case of divorce?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Karis Nafte
Today at 14:50
Music - The Medicine Dolls
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Greg Allan
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
ARC Investments: It cannot be business as usual over the medium term
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johan van der Merwe - Co-CEO at ARC Investments
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: Marine conservation, aquariums and the role business can play
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maryke Musson - CEO at Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Will Parliament discipline the EFF for almost getting physical with Gordhan? "They charged the podium and you could hear the Minister saying, 'You dare touch me! You dare touch me!'," says Babalo Ndenze. 15 September 2020 12:44 PM
'We're not out of the woods yet' says expert, as Level 1 looks likely for SA Dr Jody Boffa says while the decline in Covid-19 cases is positive, it's important to remember that the rules still apply. 15 September 2020 12:33 PM
Analysts: Iranian 'plot' to kill US ambassador to SA Lana Marks unlikely US expert Brooks Spector speculates US intel may have picked up informal chatter, but is unlikely to be a formal Iranian plot. 15 September 2020 12:18 PM
View all Local
Decade of allegations against Hlophe 'mires entire judiciary in controversy' Freedom Under Law CEO Nicole Fritz analyses the claims against the Western Cape Judge President and suggests where to from here. 15 September 2020 11:02 AM
Where's the accountability for the EFF's politics of violence?, asks Haffajee Violence has become part of the EFF's political strategy with little to no consequences, says Daily Maverick Associate Editor Feri... 15 September 2020 10:56 AM
Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry Bruce Whitfield interviews tourism consultant Gillian Saunders, a previous advisor to former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom. 14 September 2020 7:00 PM
View all Politics
Rasa: Lifting curfew and support from landlords vital for restaurants to survive Restaurants Association of South Africa (Rasa) CEO Wendy Alberts says landlords have a key role to play in resuscitating the hospi... 15 September 2020 12:14 PM
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
Experian: 'If you get a call like this – don’t argue, just put the phone down!' It's haunting; 24 million records have been breached. Refilwe Moloto interviews Manie van Schalkwyk (SA Fraud Prevention Service). 15 September 2020 9:20 AM
View all Business
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money' Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2020 8:08 PM
Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 14 September 2020 7:14 PM
Govt should announce date for reopening of international borders: SA Tourism CEO SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona says the tourism industry needs the government to announce a tentative date for the return of internat... 14 September 2020 6:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
View all Sport
Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most-watched film at the virtual Durban Inter... 14 September 2020 5:14 PM
Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos? During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now? 14 September 2020 10:13 AM
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
View all Entertainment
Analysts: Iranian 'plot' to kill US ambassador to SA Lana Marks unlikely US expert Brooks Spector speculates US intel may have picked up informal chatter, but is unlikely to be a formal Iranian plot. 15 September 2020 12:18 PM
Lost your job during lockdown? There are opportunities to teach English online With Covid-19 and lockdown seeing more people choosing to work from home as well as unfortunate retrenchments, this may be for you... 15 September 2020 9:11 AM
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
View all World
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
View all Africa
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money' Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2020 8:08 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
International FASD Day: Fetal alcohol spectrum disorders

International FASD Day: Fetal alcohol spectrum disorders

14 September 2020 9:23 PM

For tonight’s Medical Matters we talk to Dr. Leana Olivier, Chief Executive Officer: Foundation for Alcohol Related Research (FARR), on fetal alcohol spectrum disorders with International FASD Day having taken place last week, 9th September 2020. 

Contact Details:
Dr. Leana Olivier - Email: info@farrsa.org.za | Phone: 021-6862646 
Alcoholics Anonymous: 021 418 0908
Al-Anon: 021 595 4517
SANCA: 021 945 4080
FASFacts:  023 342 700
 www.farrsa.org.za
Facebook farr (foundation for alcohol related research)


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

What The EFF?

14 September 2020 10:09 PM

We are joined by Mpumelelo Mkhabela, Political Analyst | News24 columnist as the EFF dominate SA headlines.

From the DA demanding for Ramaphosa to urgently release report on air force jet used by ANC to ZIM + schoolyard bullies to emerging fascists: The EFF’s unstoppable politics of violence as written about by Daily Mavericks Ferial Haffajee…Anything but a global pandemic of Covid when it comes to South African politics. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things with Tashreeq Doovey

11 September 2020 11:25 PM

South Africans Doing Great Things with Tashreeq Doovey, a Grade 12 student at Windsor High School who was surprised a fellow class-mate with a cellphone.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Iman Rappetti

11 September 2020 10:33 PM

Iman Rappetti | an award-winning journalist who has been involved in print, radio and television.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kwantu Feature: Historiography of Basotho Philosophy

10 September 2020 11:39 PM

On Kwantu Feature, we spoke to Dr Zulumathabo Zulu, intellectual historian; lexicographer; poet; shepherd boy and published author of more than eight books, about the Historiography of Basotho Philosophy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

“The Clicks hair saga: Do we have a sense of who we are as a collective”?

10 September 2020 10:33 PM

Guest: Songezo Zibi is an Author and Former Editor of Business Day.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Intimacy Injustice

10 September 2020 9:32 PM

On “In Conversation with Dr Eve” Aubrey spoke to Dr Eve about “The trauma of Infidelity, specifically Cyber Infidelity, in short, Intimacy Injustice.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature -"The 'healthy' eating habit which is causing you to gain weight.

9 September 2020 11:17 PM

Elanie Beckett, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: The Polygamous Perspective

9 September 2020 10:27 PM

 Musa Mseleku, businessman and Reality TV personality

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: What behaviors and circumstances cultivate poverty and keep the poor, poor.

9 September 2020 9:22 PM

Mduduzi  Luthuli  | Co-Founder and Executive Director  at Luthuli Capital |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Experian: 'If you get a call like this – don’t argue, just put the phone down!'

Business Lifestyle

Will Parliament discipline the EFF for almost getting physical with Gordhan?

Local Politics

'We're not out of the woods yet' says expert, as Level 1 looks likely for SA

Local

EWN Highlights

Iran warns US against 'strategic mistake' after Trump threat

15 September 2020 12:57 PM

Daniels grilled on Eskom board move to halt advertising with certain newspapers

15 September 2020 12:55 PM

Suspected mastermind behind Amy'Leigh De Jager kidnapping enters plea deal

15 September 2020 11:45 AM

