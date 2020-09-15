Legal Matters: Unfair Labor Law Issues Covid-19

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 05:10
An update on the situation in Mali
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Allan Ngari - Senior Researcher, Complex Threats in Africa at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Guests
Allan Ngari - Senior Researcher, Complex Threats in Africa at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
125
Today at 05:46
"Unusual" travels to Zimbabwe
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...
Guests
Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
How is City of Cape Town gearing up for summer fire season?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
125
Today at 06:40
CapeNature Access Week is back
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Loren Pavitt - Acting Senior Manager: Communication Services at Cape Nature
Guests
Loren Pavitt - Acting Senior Manager: Communication Services at Cape Nature
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Why ANC's Zim flight is just plane wrong
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Cathy Powell - Associate Professor in Public Law at UCT
Guests
Prof Cathy Powell - Associate Professor in Public Law at UCT
125
Today at 07:20
Who let the dogs out? Doesn't matter, says the Supreme Court
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Henry Shields - Specialist Personal Injury Lawyer at (private practice)
Guests
Henry Shields - Specialist Personal Injury Lawyer at (private practice)
125
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: the social challenges facing our older women
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gertrude Fester-Wicomb - Honorary professor in the Centre for African Studies at UCT
Dave Burstein - Founder at Datingbuzz
Guests
Gertrude Fester-Wicomb - Honorary professor in the Centre for African Studies at UCT
Dave Burstein - Founder at Datingbuzz
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
Latest on Western Cape provincial economy and tourism update
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
125
Today at 10:08
Tax Justice SA hands over evidence of illegal practices by Gold Leaf Tobacco during smoking ban
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Yusuf Abramjee - Founder at Tax Justice South Africa
Guests
Yusuf Abramjee - Founder at Tax Justice South Africa
125
Today at 11:05
Latest Tech stories making headlines
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
125
Today at 11:32
Girlz4Girlz project,Helping girls in need
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Salma De Jongh - Founder of Girlz4Girlz
Guests
Salma De Jongh - Founder of Girlz4Girlz
125
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
125
Today at 18:09
Discovery Holdings financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited
Guests
Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
125
Today at 18:39
Motus financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Osman Arbee - CEO at Motus
Guests
Osman Arbee - CEO at Motus
125
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
125
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Guests
Wendy Knowler
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up