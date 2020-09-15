Legal Matters: Unfair Labor Law Issues Covid-19

Today at 05:10 An update on the situation in Mali Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Allan Ngari - Senior Researcher, Complex Threats in Africa at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)

Today at 05:46 "Unusual" travels to Zimbabwe Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Stephan Lombard

Today at 06:25 How is City of Cape Town gearing up for summer fire season? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town

Today at 06:40 CapeNature Access Week is back Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Loren Pavitt - Acting Senior Manager: Communication Services at Cape Nature

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: Why ANC's Zim flight is just plane wrong Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Cathy Powell - Associate Professor in Public Law at UCT

Today at 07:20 Who let the dogs out? Doesn't matter, says the Supreme Court Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Henry Shields - Specialist Personal Injury Lawyer at (private practice)

Today at 08:07 Wednesday Panel: the social challenges facing our older women Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Gertrude Fester-Wicomb - Honorary professor in the Centre for African Studies at UCT

Dave Burstein - Founder at Datingbuzz

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:40 Latest on Western Cape provincial economy and tourism update Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs

Today at 10:08 Tax Justice SA hands over evidence of illegal practices by Gold Leaf Tobacco during smoking ban Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Yusuf Abramjee - Founder at Tax Justice South Africa

Today at 11:05 Latest Tech stories making headlines Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za

Today at 11:32 Girlz4Girlz project,Helping girls in need Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Salma De Jongh - Founder of Girlz4Girlz

Today at 11:45 Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox

Today at 18:09 Discovery Holdings financial results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:39 Motus financial results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Osman Arbee - CEO at Motus

Today at 19:08 Business Unusual The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

