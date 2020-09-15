Property purchase, investment and insurance.

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 05:10
An update on the situation in Mali
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Allan Ngari - Senior Researcher, Complex Threats in Africa at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Today at 05:46
"Unusual" travels to Zimbabwe
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
How is City of Cape Town gearing up for summer fire season?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 06:40
CapeNature Access Week is back
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Loren Pavitt - Acting Senior Manager: Communication Services at Cape Nature
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Why ANC's Zim flight is just plane wrong
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Cathy Powell - Associate Professor in Public Law at UCT
Today at 07:20
Who let the dogs out? Doesn't matter, says the Supreme Court
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Henry Shields - Specialist Personal Injury Lawyer at (private practice)
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: the social challenges facing our older women
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gertrude Fester-Wicomb - Honorary professor in the Centre for African Studies at UCT
Dave Burstein - Founder at Datingbuzz
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Latest on Western Cape provincial economy and tourism update
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 10:08
Tax Justice SA hands over evidence of illegal practices by Gold Leaf Tobacco during smoking ban
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Yusuf Abramjee - Founder at Tax Justice South Africa
Today at 11:05
Latest Tech stories making headlines
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Girlz4Girlz project,Helping girls in need
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Salma De Jongh - Founder of Girlz4Girlz
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 18:09
Discovery Holdings financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Motus financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Osman Arbee - CEO at Motus
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice Banks and insurers are all saying the same thing! Branding expert Andy Rice berates the sector on The Money Show. 15 September 2020 8:35 PM
Food relief group hosts #OurFood heritage cuisine challenge to help fight hunger Chefs with Compassion has started an online challenge encouraging South Africans to post pics of their heritage dishes and donate... 15 September 2020 5:20 PM
Life on Venus? Here's what you need to know about the latest discovery 'It's life John, but not as we know it!' Astronomer Kechil Kirkham tells John Maytham about possible signs of life on Venus. 15 September 2020 4:55 PM
View all Local
Eskom gets tough on municipal debt, attaches Free State farms worth R2.5b Is Matjhabeng Municipality just a small fish in a sea of Eskom defaulters? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Adrian Saville. 15 September 2020 6:43 PM
Hlophe's lawyer: We want inquiry to get to the bottom of assassination claims Lawyer Barnabas Xulu talks about allegations against W Cape Judge President John Hlophe's involvement in plot to kill his deputy. 15 September 2020 1:33 PM
Will Parliament discipline the EFF for almost getting physical with Gordhan? "They charged the podium and you could hear the Minister saying, 'You dare touch me! You dare touch me!'," says Babalo Ndenze. 15 September 2020 12:44 PM
View all Politics
Online business boom: e-commerce in SA to jump 150% by 2025 FNB estimates that e-commerce will be worth R225b in five years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Rand Merchant Bank's Aluwani Thenga. 15 September 2020 7:23 PM
Cape Town CBD skyscrapers: 'We’ll see more of them converted into flats' Cape Town's swanky city centre may soon have far more people living in it, says David Seinker, CEO at The Business Exchange. 15 September 2020 3:13 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
View all Business
Rasa: Lifting curfew and support from landlords vital for restaurants to survive Restaurants Association of South Africa (Rasa) CEO Wendy Alberts says landlords have a key role to play in resuscitating the hospi... 15 September 2020 12:14 PM
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
Experian: 'If you get a call like this – don’t argue, just put the phone down!' It's haunting; 24 million records have been breached. Refilwe Moloto interviews Manie van Schalkwyk (SA Fraud Prevention Service). 15 September 2020 9:20 AM
View all Lifestyle
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
View all Sport
Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most-watched film at the virtual Durban Inter... 14 September 2020 5:14 PM
Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos? During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now? 14 September 2020 10:13 AM
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
View all Entertainment
Life on Venus? Here's what you need to know about the latest discovery 'It's life John, but not as we know it!' Astronomer Kechil Kirkham tells John Maytham about possible signs of life on Venus. 15 September 2020 4:55 PM
Analysts: Iranian 'plot' to kill US ambassador to SA Lana Marks unlikely US expert Brooks Spector speculates US intel may have picked up informal chatter, but is unlikely to be a formal Iranian plot. 15 September 2020 12:18 PM
Lost your job during lockdown? There are opportunities to teach English online With Covid-19 and lockdown seeing more people choosing to work from home as well as unfortunate retrenchments, this may be for you... 15 September 2020 9:11 AM
View all World
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
View all Africa
On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice Banks and insurers are all saying the same thing! Branding expert Andy Rice berates the sector on The Money Show. 15 September 2020 8:35 PM
Cape Town CBD skyscrapers: 'We’ll see more of them converted into flats' Cape Town's swanky city centre may soon have far more people living in it, says David Seinker, CEO at The Business Exchange. 15 September 2020 3:13 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Property purchase, investment and insurance.

Property purchase, investment and insurance.

15 September 2020 11:24 PM

For our educational focus we are joined by Tlalane Ntuli, Co-founder and COO of Yalu on the questions around property purchase, investment, and insurance. 

 www.yalu.co.za


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Man Torque: Sexuality VS Intimacy

15 September 2020 10:32 PM

For tonight’s Man Torque: The unspoken conversations between and for men we unpack the definition, understanding, perception and behavior behind sexuality, sex, intimacy, and love for men across all demographics, race, and gender identity.

Joined by Bongile Mkhumbeni, Entrepreneur, Business and life coach and Mankind project South Africa Member, Lenerd Louw, Coach, Speaker, and Author of ‘JUMP!’, and Phumlani Kango, Contributing Writer: MTV Shuga ¦ LGBTILP and Prep Advocate.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Unfair Labor Law Issues Covid-19

15 September 2020 9:24 PM

In our Legal Matters we are joined by Anton van der Bijl, Head: Labour Law Services: Solidarity to focus on the ongoing plight for workers and unfair labor law issues as a result of Covid. Although this remains uncharted territory for employers and employees alike, where, when, and how can the law step in to protect employee rights? 

https://solidariteit.co.za/

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What The EFF?

14 September 2020 10:09 PM

We are joined by Mpumelelo Mkhabela, Political Analyst | News24 columnist as the EFF dominate SA headlines.

From the DA demanding for Ramaphosa to urgently release report on air force jet used by ANC to ZIM + schoolyard bullies to emerging fascists: The EFF’s unstoppable politics of violence as written about by Daily Mavericks Ferial Haffajee…Anything but a global pandemic of Covid when it comes to South African politics. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International FASD Day: Fetal alcohol spectrum disorders

14 September 2020 9:23 PM

For tonight’s Medical Matters we talk to Dr. Leana Olivier, Chief Executive Officer: Foundation for Alcohol Related Research (FARR), on fetal alcohol spectrum disorders with International FASD Day having taken place last week, 9th September 2020. 

Contact Details:
Dr. Leana Olivier - Email: info@farrsa.org.za | Phone: 021-6862646 
Alcoholics Anonymous: 021 418 0908
Al-Anon: 021 595 4517
SANCA: 021 945 4080
FASFacts:  023 342 700
 www.farrsa.org.za
Facebook farr (foundation for alcohol related research)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things with Tashreeq Doovey

11 September 2020 11:25 PM

South Africans Doing Great Things with Tashreeq Doovey, a Grade 12 student at Windsor High School who was surprised a fellow class-mate with a cellphone.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Iman Rappetti

11 September 2020 10:33 PM

Iman Rappetti | an award-winning journalist who has been involved in print, radio and television.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kwantu Feature: Historiography of Basotho Philosophy

10 September 2020 11:39 PM

On Kwantu Feature, we spoke to Dr Zulumathabo Zulu, intellectual historian; lexicographer; poet; shepherd boy and published author of more than eight books, about the Historiography of Basotho Philosophy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

“The Clicks hair saga: Do we have a sense of who we are as a collective”?

10 September 2020 10:33 PM

Guest: Songezo Zibi is an Author and Former Editor of Business Day.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Intimacy Injustice

10 September 2020 9:32 PM

On “In Conversation with Dr Eve” Aubrey spoke to Dr Eve about “The trauma of Infidelity, specifically Cyber Infidelity, in short, Intimacy Injustice.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom gets tough on municipal debt, attaches Free State farms worth R2.5b

Business Politics

Experian: 'If you get a call like this – don’t argue, just put the phone down!'

Business Lifestyle

Cape Town CBD skyscrapers: 'We’ll see more of them converted into flats'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Navalny says 'amazing' to breathe unaided, eyes Russia return

15 September 2020 8:49 PM

Centre of Excellence in Food Security discusses COVID impact on the vulnerable

15 September 2020 8:22 PM

EWN Weather Watch: Rain expected in Cape Town on Wednesday, sunshine for Joburg

15 September 2020 7:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA