South Africans Doing Great Things with 21 year-old Chevano Frans

Today at 06:11
A look at international news with Katie MacDonald
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Katie MacDonald
Today at 06:20
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:50
Health Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Charl van Loggerenberg - MD at International Sos
Today at 07:10
World Marrow Donor Day
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jonathan Ancer
Jane Ward - Acting Deputy Director at South African Bone Marrow Registry
Today at 07:45
Introduction to Yoni Steaming
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Nicky van Eck Zolezzi
Today at 08:10
The process of starting again: A masterclass for entrepreneurs
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Allon Raiz - CEO at Raizcorp
Today at 08:40
Weekend Sport: Rugby season coming soon
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
John Goliath - Sport editor at Iol
Today at 08:50
CPUT COVID-19 Fund Campaign
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Andiswa Mrasi - Head of Campaign and Convocation Executive member at CPUT
Today at 09:05
Meet the satirist behind Coconut Kelz
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Lesego Tlhabi - Satirist behind “Coconut Kelz” at ...
Today at 09:50
Music Feature - Mathew Gold
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Matthew Gold
Latest Local
Golden Arrow offers R200,000 reward for info linked to latest bus torching Golden Arrow Bus Services is offering a R200, 000 for information relating to a spate of attacks between Thursday night and Friday... 18 September 2020 5:08 PM
Police investigating murder of Joburg doctor accused in death of young patient Joburg anaesthetist Dr. Abdulhay Munshi, who was accused of culpable homicide in the death of a 10-year-old boy, was gunned down o... 18 September 2020 12:54 PM
Covid-19 alert app: Here's why SA government isn't using the app to 'spy' on you The Covid-19 app is not a contact tracing app. It's a notification system and there's no way for it to be used for clandestine pur... 18 September 2020 11:59 AM
Ex-NMB councillor Andile Lungisa back behind bars, bail bid to be heard Monday Former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa was sent back to prison on Thursday after handing himself over authorities... 18 September 2020 1:29 PM
Long St protection rackets? No criminal received complaint in 10 years says SAPS In order to investigate allegations of racketeering, Brigadier Naidoo of SAPS says affidavits or complaints need to be made. 17 September 2020 10:47 AM
State Capture: 'KPMG, Deloitte, EY, PwC function as a state-sanctioned cartel' "These firms have become so wealthy and powerful," says Michael Marchant (Open Secrets). "Will they ever be held to account?" 17 September 2020 9:54 AM
Vinyl records just won’t die Vinyl sales have been trending upwards for a decade. In the past week, Americans – mostly young ones - bought 802 000 copies. 18 September 2020 3:14 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
SAA creditors set to meet to review plan as govt fails to raise new funding The creditor meeting will be convened to discuss the funding issue and the proposed future of the cash strapped state-owned entity... 18 September 2020 10:17 AM
'Don't overspend on a car purchase - smaller and cheaper equals better value!' Low interest rates and plenty of deals on offer - personal finance guru Warren Ingram points out the pitfalls on The Money Show. 17 September 2020 9:12 PM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Your biting dog is your legal responsibility whether you’re there or not - Court There or not – you are legally responsible if your pet injures another, says personal injury lawyer Henry Shields. 16 September 2020 12:17 PM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
Vinyl records just won’t die Vinyl sales have been trending upwards for a decade. In the past week, Americans – mostly young ones - bought 802 000 copies. 18 September 2020 3:14 PM
SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom. 16 September 2020 3:57 PM
Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most-watched film at the virtual Durban Inter... 14 September 2020 5:14 PM
'A few rich countries have hogged most supplies of future Covid-19 vaccines' Wealthy nations representing 13% of the world’s population already bought 2.7 billion yet-to-be-made vaccines, says Oxfam. 17 September 2020 3:27 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Should a giraffe wear its tie at the top or bottom? Don’t answer too quickly... It’s not as simple a question as you think. The debate on social media is fierce. And so it should be - it's Flippant Friday! 18 September 2020 10:47 AM
Inflation is not dead. Gold will continue to glitter once fear subsides There is just so much money-printing going on in the world right now, says Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets. 17 September 2020 11:39 AM
South Africans Doing Great Things with 21 year-old Chevano Frans

South Africans Doing Great Things with 21 year-old Chevano Frans

19 September 2020 12:05 AM

Chevano Frans who has  decided to open an outreach called Chevs Kitchen from his home in Athlone on the Cape Flats. It’s not however, just about feeding people but to raise awareness about the on-going plight of the Cape Flat communities as based on his own “blessing and a curse” upbringing there.

About


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Profile Interview with Ilse Klink,

18 September 2020 10:29 PM

Ilse Klink, award-winning actor, singer and television personality best known for the role of Vanessa Booysens on the daily soap, Isidingo.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa at a Glance: The Nile dam row

17 September 2020 11:24 PM

For tonight’s Africa at a Glance we are joined by Prof Anthony Turton, Center for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State (UFS) on the Nile dam row story running through Egypt and Ethiopia. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Story of the Day: Amy’Leigh de Jager’s kidnapping case closed

17 September 2020 10:02 PM

The story of the day is the sentencing of the four convicted of Amy’Leigh de Jager’s kidnapping who was abducted from her school a year ago to the month, September 2019. 

To follow up on the story and this week’s dominating headlines around human trafficking, we are joined by Bianca van Aswegen, National coordinator for Missing Children SA and Hayley Walker, Master Trainer for Protective Behaviors Southern Africa for training.

 

Contact:

www.missingchildren.org.za

www.pb.org.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Internet addiction

17 September 2020 9:14 PM

For tonight’s psychology segment we are joined by Dr Elisa Mecco, Psychotherapist to talk about what is most probably the most prevalent issue across the world today  due to Covid-19 – Internet addiction

http://www.elisa-mecco.com/

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cop Under Cover: My life in the shadows

17 September 2020 12:34 AM

For this week's Weird and Wonderful feature we are joined by Johann Van Loggerenberg, Former SARS Group Executive in Enforcement, Private Consultant and Author of Tobacco Wars: Inside the Spy Games and Dirty Tricks of Southern Africa's Cigarette Trade who has just published a new book: Cop Under Cover: My life in the shadows with drug lords, robbers and smugglers.

(Released Sep 2020 - Jonathan Ball Publishers)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Level 1 Post Ramaphosa address: Facts VS Fantasy - Medical Covid reflection:

16 September 2020 10:08 PM

Prof Shabir Madhi, Vaccinology’s Professor: Wits University - Executive Director of the Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research and the leader of the Oxford Vaccine trial Wits University 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Level 1 Post Ramaphosa address: Political Reflections

16 September 2020 9:44 PM

Sanusha Naidu, Political Analyst, Senior Research Associate at Institute for Global Dialogue 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Level 1 Post Ramaphosa address: Social Development - impact, ramifications and plan moving forward

16 September 2020 9:29 PM

Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of Social Development 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Level 1 Post Ramaphosa address: Religious Reflections

16 September 2020 9:04 PM

Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, General Secretary of the SA Council of Churches

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Don’t be complacent, Dlamini-Zuma warns SA ahead of level 1 lockdown

18 September 2020 9:07 PM

Health Dept: SA recorded over 2k new COVID-19 infections and 85 more fatalities

18 September 2020 8:47 PM

EWN Weather Watch: Keep hydrated as more hot weather expected over the weekend

18 September 2020 7:56 PM

