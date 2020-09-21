LAUNCH OF THE THABO MBEKI SCHOOL OF PUBLIC AND INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

Dr. Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi ... Advisory Member of the Thabo Mbeki Foundation and Steering Committee member of the TM School joins to talk about the launch the Thabo Mbeki School of Public and International Affairs.



The virtual launch of the TM School will take place on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 at 3pm.





Members of public and the media are invited to use the following link to register:

