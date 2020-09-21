LAUNCH OF THE THABO MBEKI SCHOOL OF PUBLIC AND INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

Dr. Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi ... Advisory Member of the Thabo Mbeki Foundation and Steering Committee member of the TM School joins to talk about the launch the Thabo Mbeki School of Public and International Affairs.
The virtual launch of the TM School will take place on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 at 3pm.
Members of public and the media are invited to use the following link to register:
https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_MTFhYjU3ZjgtMzAxZC00Y2Y2LWIyZTctZWZmM2ZkY2FjNmUx%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22ca9a8b8c-3ea3-4799-a43e-5510398e7a3b%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22e5d53638-7045-452c-9d7b-a989bfc01b40%22%2c%22IsBroadcastMeeting%22%3atrue%7d
Lawyer and consultant, Christine Qunta has launched Pholosang Fee Facilitation Services (Pty) Ltd – a consultancy company whose sole objective is to tackle public sector institutions that pay their suppliers late or fail to pay them.
Website:www.feefacilitation.co.za
email:info@feefacilitation.co.za
On Medical Matters, we look at the issue of Dementia since its World Alzheimer’s Day and how SA gets dedicated dementia care facility ahead of World Alzheimer’s Day and we are joined by Dr Brent Tipping, Sub-Specialist Geriatrician and Specialist Physician working at the University of the Witwatersrand Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Parktown Johannesburg.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Chevano Frans who has decided to open an outreach called Chevs Kitchen from his home in Athlone on the Cape Flats. It’s not however, just about feeding people but to raise awareness about the on-going plight of the Cape Flat communities as based on his own “blessing and a curse” upbringing there.
About
Ilse Klink, award-winning actor, singer and television personality best known for the role of Vanessa Booysens on the daily soap, Isidingo.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight’s Africa at a Glance we are joined by Prof Anthony Turton, Center for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State (UFS) on the Nile dam row story running through Egypt and Ethiopia.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The story of the day is the sentencing of the four convicted of Amy’Leigh de Jager’s kidnapping who was abducted from her school a year ago to the month, September 2019.
To follow up on the story and this week’s dominating headlines around human trafficking, we are joined by Bianca van Aswegen, National coordinator for Missing Children SA and Hayley Walker, Master Trainer for Protective Behaviors Southern Africa for training.
Contact:
www.missingchildren.org.za
www.pb.org.za
For tonight’s psychology segment we are joined by Dr Elisa Mecco, Psychotherapist to talk about what is most probably the most prevalent issue across the world today due to Covid-19 – Internet addiction
http://www.elisa-mecco.com/
For this week's Weird and Wonderful feature we are joined by Johann Van Loggerenberg, Former SARS Group Executive in Enforcement, Private Consultant and Author of Tobacco Wars: Inside the Spy Games and Dirty Tricks of Southern Africa's Cigarette Trade who has just published a new book: Cop Under Cover: My life in the shadows with drug lords, robbers and smugglers.
(Released Sep 2020 - Jonathan Ball Publishers)
Prof Shabir Madhi, Vaccinology’s Professor: Wits University - Executive Director of the Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research and the leader of the Oxford Vaccine trial Wits UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST