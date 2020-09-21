LAUNCH OF THE THABO MBEKI SCHOOL OF PUBLIC AND INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 05:46
Tsogo Sun Hotels ready for international visitors
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
John Van Rooyen - Cape Region Operations Director at Tsogo Sun Hotels
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
How have old age homes coped with Covid-19?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leon Courie - General Manager at Kensington Home for the Aged
Today at 06:40
Online trading scammers make a meal out of South Africans
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Miguel Dias De Freitas - SADC region, territory account manager for Check Point
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof. John Stremlau - Professor of International Relations at Wits Univesity
Today at 07:20
Untitled: What now for overdue vehicle licenses?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jandré Bakker - Head of Communications at Transport And Public Works
Today at 08:07
How many cases of Covid-19 corruption and fraud is the SIU investigating?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kaizer Kganyago - Spokesperson at Special Investigating Unit
Today at 08:21
Controversial River Club development gets final green light
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marvin Charles - Metro writer at Cape Argus
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
DA responds to De Lille on the tender allegations
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Samantha Graham-Maré - Shadow Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure at Democratic Alliance
Today at 14:40
World Rhino Day
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bonne De Bod
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
City of Cape Town responds to call to scrap R100 water tariff Xanthea Limberg says it adopts the same tariff model as all municipalities in SA to ensure fixed and stable income for service. 21 September 2020 12:03 PM
WCED update on teachers with comorbidities returning to school WC Ed Dept gives over 2,000 teachers in the province with comorbidities who applied for original concession, a week's extension. 21 September 2020 11:15 AM
[WATCH] Hilarious My Kreepy Krauly Teacher spoof on wonderful octopus doccie My Octopus Teacher, the story of Craig Foster's friendship with an octopus off Simon's Town coast has made waves worldwide. 21 September 2020 10:19 AM
View all Local
We’ll find the money (R10.5bn)! We won’t allow SAA to die – Public Enterprises The "new" SAA needs more than R10 billion to take off. Arabile Gumede interviews Intellidex’s Peter Attard Montalto. 21 September 2020 6:23 PM
Van Loggerenberg says KPMG chair Nkuhlu was 'unequivocal and emphatic' Former Sars executive says this may go a way to helping families affected by the discredited report that saw Sars employees fired. 21 September 2020 1:52 PM
[WATCH] Trump says supporters at rally blessed with 'good genes' US President Donald Trump quotes the 'racehorse theory' of genetic superiority at a rally in Minnesota. 21 September 2020 12:59 PM
View all Politics
'I grew up poor, but never realised it' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ciko Thomas (Nedbank) about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 21 September 2020 8:15 PM
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”. 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 21 September 2020 6:50 PM
View all Business
Traditional medicine 'not just scientific-based, but also spiritually informed' Sangoma Gogo Khanyakude talks to Sara-Jayne about how traditional medicine is making an impact globally. 20 September 2020 10:43 AM
[WATCH] Spectacular sighting of Orca breaching in False Bay on Saturday Dave Hurwitz of the Simon's Town Boat Company caught this amazing sight on video over the weekend. 20 September 2020 7:11 AM
Yoni steaming for vaginal health as old as time - traditional healer Traditional Health Practitioner Nicky van Eck Zolezzi explains the practice which has become so popular recently. 19 September 2020 9:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Satirist behind Coconut Kelz opens about mirroring her experience of racism Lesego Thlabi's satirical character has many laughing, but some confused not seeming to understand Kelz is not a real person. 19 September 2020 10:36 AM
Vinyl records just won’t die Vinyl sales have been trending upwards for a decade. In the past week, Americans – mostly young ones - bought 802 000 copies. 18 September 2020 3:14 PM
SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom. 16 September 2020 3:57 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Trump says supporters at rally blessed with 'good genes' US President Donald Trump quotes the 'racehorse theory' of genetic superiority at a rally in Minnesota. 21 September 2020 12:59 PM
Traditional medicine 'not just scientific-based, but also spiritually informed' Sangoma Gogo Khanyakude talks to Sara-Jayne about how traditional medicine is making an impact globally. 20 September 2020 10:43 AM
Champion of women's rights and gender equality Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87 One of America's most beloved judges and fighter for women's rights has passed away from pancreatic cancer complications. 19 September 2020 7:25 AM
View all World
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”. 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 21 September 2020 6:50 PM
We’ll find the money (R10.5bn)! We won’t allow SAA to die – Public Enterprises The "new" SAA needs more than R10 billion to take off. Arabile Gumede interviews Intellidex’s Peter Attard Montalto. 21 September 2020 6:23 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
LAUNCH OF THE THABO MBEKI SCHOOL OF PUBLIC AND INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

LAUNCH OF THE THABO MBEKI SCHOOL OF PUBLIC AND INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

21 September 2020 11:22 PM

Dr. Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi ... Advisory Member of the Thabo Mbeki Foundation and Steering Committee member of the TM School joins to talk about the launch the Thabo Mbeki School of Public and International Affairs.

The virtual launch of the TM School will take place on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 at 3pm.


Members of public and the media are invited to use the following link to register: 
https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_MTFhYjU3ZjgtMzAxZC00Y2Y2LWIyZTctZWZmM2ZkY2FjNmUx%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22ca9a8b8c-3ea3-4799-a43e-5510398e7a3b%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22e5d53638-7045-452c-9d7b-a989bfc01b40%22%2c%22IsBroadcastMeeting%22%3atrue%7d  


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

LATE PAYMENTS BY GOVERNMENT TO BE TACKLED BY NEW AGENCY

21 September 2020 11:18 PM

Lawyer and consultant, Christine Qunta has launched Pholosang Fee Facilitation Services (Pty) Ltd – a consultancy company whose sole objective is to tackle public sector institutions that pay their suppliers late or fail to pay them.

 

Website:www.feefacilitation.co.za

email:info@feefacilitation.co.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: SA gets innovative, dedicated dementia care facility ahead of World Alzheimer’s Day

21 September 2020 11:13 PM

On Medical Matters, we look at the issue of Dementia since its World Alzheimer’s Day and how SA gets dedicated dementia care facility ahead of World Alzheimer’s Day and we are joined by Dr Brent Tipping, Sub-Specialist Geriatrician and Specialist Physician working at the University of the Witwatersrand Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Parktown Johannesburg.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things with 21 year-old Chevano Frans

19 September 2020 12:05 AM

Chevano Frans who has  decided to open an outreach called Chevs Kitchen from his home in Athlone on the Cape Flats. It’s not however, just about feeding people but to raise awareness about the on-going plight of the Cape Flat communities as based on his own “blessing and a curse” upbringing there.

About

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Ilse Klink,

18 September 2020 10:29 PM

Ilse Klink, award-winning actor, singer and television personality best known for the role of Vanessa Booysens on the daily soap, Isidingo.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa at a Glance: The Nile dam row

17 September 2020 11:24 PM

For tonight’s Africa at a Glance we are joined by Prof Anthony Turton, Center for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State (UFS) on the Nile dam row story running through Egypt and Ethiopia. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Story of the Day: Amy’Leigh de Jager’s kidnapping case closed

17 September 2020 10:02 PM

The story of the day is the sentencing of the four convicted of Amy’Leigh de Jager’s kidnapping who was abducted from her school a year ago to the month, September 2019. 

To follow up on the story and this week’s dominating headlines around human trafficking, we are joined by Bianca van Aswegen, National coordinator for Missing Children SA and Hayley Walker, Master Trainer for Protective Behaviors Southern Africa for training.

 

Contact:

www.missingchildren.org.za

www.pb.org.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Internet addiction

17 September 2020 9:14 PM

For tonight’s psychology segment we are joined by Dr Elisa Mecco, Psychotherapist to talk about what is most probably the most prevalent issue across the world today  due to Covid-19 – Internet addiction

http://www.elisa-mecco.com/

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cop Under Cover: My life in the shadows

17 September 2020 12:34 AM

For this week's Weird and Wonderful feature we are joined by Johann Van Loggerenberg, Former SARS Group Executive in Enforcement, Private Consultant and Author of Tobacco Wars: Inside the Spy Games and Dirty Tricks of Southern Africa's Cigarette Trade who has just published a new book: Cop Under Cover: My life in the shadows with drug lords, robbers and smugglers.

(Released Sep 2020 - Jonathan Ball Publishers)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Level 1 Post Ramaphosa address: Facts VS Fantasy - Medical Covid reflection:

16 September 2020 10:08 PM

Prof Shabir Madhi, Vaccinology’s Professor: Wits University - Executive Director of the Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research and the leader of the Oxford Vaccine trial Wits University 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

City of Cape Town responds to call to scrap R100 water tariff

Local Politics

Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal

Business Opinion

My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

UIF confident it now has right data to carry out legitimate TERS payments

21 September 2020 8:21 PM

Restaurant association wants to know why nightclubs can’t open under level 1

21 September 2020 8:15 PM

EWN Weather Watch: A cloudy and cool Tuesday, with a few hot spots

21 September 2020 8:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA