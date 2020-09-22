International World Rhino Day - 22 September (Jamie rides for anti-poaching unit and for a soup kitchen)

Best of CapeTalk
Today at 04:45
ZOOM: Can Covid-19 transform urban planning in Africa?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Michael Odei Erdiaw-Kwasie - Research & Policy Coordinator at University of Southern Queensland
Michael Odei Erdiaw-Kwasie - Research & Policy Coordinator at University of Southern Queensland
Today at 05:10
Liquor industry responds to business breaking curfew
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Lucky Ntimane - Representative at Alcohol Industry
Lucky Ntimane - Representative at Alcohol Industry
Today at 05:46
A look at the 75th UNGA
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Dr David Monyae - Director of the Centre for Africa-China Studies at University of Johannesburg
Dr David Monyae - Director of the Centre for Africa-China Studies at University of Johannesburg
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Stephan Lombard
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Do your part to help keep the beach clean
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Graham Deneys - Co-founder at Just a Small Piece
Graham Deneys - Co-founder at Just a Small Piece
Today at 06:40
WanderLust Wednesday: Passport applications and renewals
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Yusuf Simons - Provincial Manager (Western Cape) at Department of Home Affairs
Yusuf Simons - Provincial Manager (Western Cape) at Department of Home Affairs
Today at 07:20
Abusive "cult" with lucrative business links exposed
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Adriaan Basson, editor, News24
Adriaan Basson, editor, News24
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Whose heritage is it anyway?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Pieter-Dirk Uys
Patric Tariq Mellet
Pieter-Dirk Uys
Patric Tariq Mellet
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Barbara Friedman
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:33
Effects of lockdown on children
Today with Kieno Kammies
Dr Sebastian Van As
Dr Sebastian Van As
Today at 10:45
Home Affairs offering Visa services
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Daily Maverick launches newspaper
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual - The rise and position of Online Gaming
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler
Wendy Knowler
