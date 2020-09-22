ANC’s handling of Masuku-Diko PPE saga shows how corruption blurs state and party lines

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:45
ZOOM: Can Covid-19 transform urban planning in Africa?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Michael Odei Erdiaw-Kwasie - Research & Policy Coordinator at University of Southern Queensland
Today at 05:10
Liquor industry responds to business breaking curfew
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Lucky Ntimane - Representative at Alcohol Industry
Today at 05:46
A look at the 75th UNGA
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr David Monyae - Director of the Centre for Africa-China Studies at University of Johannesburg
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Do your part to help keep the beach clean
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Graham Deneys - Co-founder at Just a Small Piece
Today at 06:40
WanderLust Wednesday: Passport applications and renewals
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Yusuf Simons - Provincial Manager (Western Cape) at Department of Home Affairs
Today at 07:20
Abusive "cult" with lucrative business links exposed
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adriaan Basson, editor, News24
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Whose heritage is it anyway?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pieter-Dirk Uys
Patric Tariq Mellet
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:33
Effects of lockdown on children
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Sebastian Van As
Today at 10:45
Home Affairs offering Visa services
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Daily Maverick launches newspaper
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual - The rise and position of Online Gaming
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
???????
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Latest Local
It's time to reopen talks around the Mother City's 'highway to nowhere' Mike Wills is joined by developer James Wilson who says it's times talks resume over the future of the elevated highway. 22 September 2020 5:50 PM
Lockdown misery for domestic workers as salaries cut and living costs rise A SweepSouth study has revealed that many of the country's domestic workers have seen decreased wages and higher living costs. 22 September 2020 4:40 PM
Gay is not ok columnist takes fight to ConCourt In 2008 contraversial columnist Jon Qwelane wrote an article in which he compared homosexuality to bestiality. 22 September 2020 1:04 PM
View all Local
More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay. 22 September 2020 6:43 PM
'Xolobeni judgment a victory for all mining affected communities across SA' Secretary at Amadiba Crisis Committee Nonhle Mbuthuma 22 September 2020 1:02 PM
[PICS] Tito Mboweni's Step-by-Step recipe on how to make Masonja Our finance minister is famous for his Twitter cook-ups, heavy on the garlic, and the latest one did not fail to caue a reaction. 22 September 2020 11:43 AM
View all Politics
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
Leading liquor distributor DGB (Boschendal, Douglas Green) sells majority stake Capitalworks and former DGB CEO Tim Hutchinson acquire majority shareholding. Hutchinson gives details on The Money Show. 22 September 2020 7:29 PM
Using data to understand the customer of the future 2020 has forcefully disrupted many consumers, and left traditional consumer-facing businesses having to re-assess and re-configure 22 September 2020 3:54 PM
View all Business
How to talk to your child about porn – and, importantly, how not to Pippa Hudson interviews Pam Buchalter, a psychologist and co-founder of Klikd, a platform for parenting in the digital age. 22 September 2020 3:31 PM
Gold teeth must fall! – Dr Kometsi Mokuele (dentist) Lester Kiewit asks Mokuele why he’s offering free gold teeth removals at any of his Sunset Dentistry branches. 22 September 2020 12:46 PM
'I grew up poor, but never realised it' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ciko Thomas (Nedbank) about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 21 September 2020 8:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Satirist behind Coconut Kelz opens about mirroring her experience of racism Lesego Thlabi's satirical character has many laughing, but some confused not seeming to understand Kelz is not a real person. 19 September 2020 10:36 AM
Vinyl records just won’t die Vinyl sales have been trending upwards for a decade. In the past week, Americans – mostly young ones - bought 802 000 copies. 18 September 2020 3:14 PM
SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom. 16 September 2020 3:57 PM
View all Entertainment
Lockdown misery for domestic workers as salaries cut and living costs rise A SweepSouth study has revealed that many of the country's domestic workers have seen decreased wages and higher living costs. 22 September 2020 4:40 PM
[WATCH] Trump says supporters at rally blessed with 'good genes' US President Donald Trump quotes the 'racehorse theory' of genetic superiority at a rally in Minnesota. 21 September 2020 12:59 PM
Traditional medicine 'not just scientific-based, but also spiritually informed' Sangoma Gogo Khanyakude talks to Sara-Jayne about how traditional medicine is making an impact globally. 20 September 2020 10:43 AM
View all World
Using data to understand the customer of the future 2020 has forcefully disrupted many consumers, and left traditional consumer-facing businesses having to re-assess and re-configure 22 September 2020 3:54 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
View all Africa
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
How to talk to your child about porn – and, importantly, how not to Pippa Hudson interviews Pam Buchalter, a psychologist and co-founder of Klikd, a platform for parenting in the digital age. 22 September 2020 3:31 PM
Gold teeth must fall! – Dr Kometsi Mokuele (dentist) Lester Kiewit asks Mokuele why he’s offering free gold teeth removals at any of his Sunset Dentistry branches. 22 September 2020 12:46 PM
View all Opinion

The Aubrey Masango Show
ANC’s handling of Masuku-Diko PPE saga shows how corruption blurs state and party lines

ANC’s handling of Masuku-Diko PPE saga shows how corruption blurs state and party lines

22 September 2020 10:23 PM

Prof Siphamandla Zondi | Professor of Politics at  University of Johannesburg


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

The effectiveness of internships in equipping you for your current/future jobs

22 September 2020 11:19 PM

Jake  Willis | CEO and Founder at Lulaway

International World Rhino Day - 22 September (Jamie rides for anti-poaching unit and for a soup kitchen)

22 September 2020 10:21 PM

Jamie Marais, an athlete/cyclist, who cycled a vertical ascent of 9,000 metres in just 36 hours in aid of endangered wildlife and tourism communities affected by COVID-19.

 

Donations can be made via:https://www.givengain.com/cc/jamierides4rhinos/  
Websites:www.kariega.co.za | www.kariega.co.za/jamierides4rhinos 
www.kariega.co.za/foundation 
Videos on YouTube:www.youtube.com/KariegaGameReserve 
Facebook:www.facebook.com/Kariega.Game.Reserve  www.facebook.com/jamiemaraisSA  
Twitter: @kariegagameres | @jamiemarais 
Instagram: @kariega.game.reserve | @jamiemarais

Legal Matter Matter: Draft code of practice on violence and harassment in the workplace published

22 September 2020 9:21 PM

On our Legal Matter, we look at the draft code of practice on violence and harassment in the workplace published by Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi and were joined by Shane Johnson, Professional Support Lawyer Employment / Health & Safety Practice at Webber Wentzel.

Email:shane.johnson@webberwntzel.com 

Tel no.: 011 530 5410

LAUNCH OF THE THABO MBEKI SCHOOL OF PUBLIC AND INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

21 September 2020 11:22 PM

Dr. Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi ... Advisory Member of the Thabo Mbeki Foundation and Steering Committee member of the TM School joins to talk about the launch the Thabo Mbeki School of Public and International Affairs.

The virtual launch of the TM School will take place on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 at 3pm.


Members of public and the media are invited to use the following link to register: 
https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_MTFhYjU3ZjgtMzAxZC00Y2Y2LWIyZTctZWZmM2ZkY2FjNmUx%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22ca9a8b8c-3ea3-4799-a43e-5510398e7a3b%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22e5d53638-7045-452c-9d7b-a989bfc01b40%22%2c%22IsBroadcastMeeting%22%3atrue%7d  

LATE PAYMENTS BY GOVERNMENT TO BE TACKLED BY NEW AGENCY

21 September 2020 11:18 PM

Lawyer and consultant, Christine Qunta has launched Pholosang Fee Facilitation Services (Pty) Ltd – a consultancy company whose sole objective is to tackle public sector institutions that pay their suppliers late or fail to pay them.

 

Website:www.feefacilitation.co.za

email:info@feefacilitation.co.za 

Medical Matters: SA gets innovative, dedicated dementia care facility ahead of World Alzheimer’s Day

21 September 2020 11:13 PM

On Medical Matters, we look at the issue of Dementia since its World Alzheimer’s Day and how SA gets dedicated dementia care facility ahead of World Alzheimer’s Day and we are joined by Dr Brent Tipping, Sub-Specialist Geriatrician and Specialist Physician working at the University of the Witwatersrand Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Parktown Johannesburg.

South Africans Doing Great Things with 21 year-old Chevano Frans

19 September 2020 12:05 AM

Chevano Frans who has  decided to open an outreach called Chevs Kitchen from his home in Athlone on the Cape Flats. It’s not however, just about feeding people but to raise awareness about the on-going plight of the Cape Flat communities as based on his own “blessing and a curse” upbringing there.

About

Profile Interview with Ilse Klink,

18 September 2020 10:29 PM

Ilse Klink, award-winning actor, singer and television personality best known for the role of Vanessa Booysens on the daily soap, Isidingo.

Africa at a Glance: The Nile dam row

17 September 2020 11:24 PM

For tonight’s Africa at a Glance we are joined by Prof Anthony Turton, Center for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State (UFS) on the Nile dam row story running through Egypt and Ethiopia. 

Trending

More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list

Business Politics

Cape Town vehicle licence: no late renewal penalties...for now

Local

Camps Bay mansion occupied by queer arts collective

Local Politics

R4 billion River Club development gets go-ahead: 'Expect this to heat up more'

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Death toll from India building collapse jumps to 26

22 September 2020 8:40 PM

EWN Weather Watch: A cloudy and warm Wednesday expected across SA

22 September 2020 8:09 PM

Nyanga, Khayelitsha, Diepsloot, Alex among 30 GBV hotspots in SA – Cele

22 September 2020 6:58 PM

