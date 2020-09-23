Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: "The Mental Boggle Point."

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Preserving memory and meaning
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Nicholas Wolpe - Founder And Chief Executive at Liliesleaf Tust
Today at 05:46
Hack your culture
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Kayla Freitas - Co-founder at Credipple
Today at 06:25
Hope with Every Step - mammoth run of 600km in 17 days finally over
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Peteni Kuzwayo
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays : Gender neutrality
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: SAA set to suck a further R10billion from state coffers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Guy Leitch
Today at 07:20
Riverclub redevelopment: First Nations Collective responds
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zenzile Khoisan - Spokesperson, First Nations Collective
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
City opposes "catastrophic" port tariff increase
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Felicity Purchase - Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sara Pienaar - Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Medical Aid Scheme price increase expected despite impact of pandemic
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Clayton Samsodienn
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle in Bonn with Helen Seeney
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helen Seeney
Today at 10:45
Innovation Challenge for Africa’s Top Space-Tech Ideas
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Davis Cook - CEO for the Research Institute for Innovation and Sustainability (RIIS)
Today at 11:05
The Social Dilemma Doccie on Netflix
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dean McCoubrey - Founder of MySociaLife, a digital life skills programme for students
Today at 11:32
Home Affairs offering Visa services
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Marisa Jacobs - Director and Head of Immigration and Mobility at Xpatweb
Today at 12:10
REPLAY: INTERVIEW WITH PATRIC TARIQ MELLET
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:15
The fate of independent museums in South Africa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chrischené Julius - Acting Director at District Six Musuem
Today at 12:23
Even the rich steal electricity
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Today at 12:37
JERUSALEMA IS NOT FILLING THE STOMACHS OF THE HUNGRY!
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joanie Fredericks
Today at 12:45
A look at Africa with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
SA must fix its ‘dop system’ - Carlos Amato
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:20
Well run SME's can still thrive despite the tough business conditions brought on by the Covid pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shawn Theunissen - Founder and Manager at Property Point
Today at 18:39
Retail Capital has injected over R500m relief into troubled economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 18:50
Where would investment managers put their money for a five-year return?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Starting with a new financial plan after Covid-19 destruction
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gerald Mwandiambira - Financial Planning Professional, Entrepreneur and Author at ...
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tshepo Phakathi - Founder at Kaello Business Hub
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Wheels come off for YapYap clients (recall the 'new car for R699 a month' guy?) The originator of the scheme is the man behind the 'Drive a new car for R699 a month' fiasco years back, warns Wendy Knowler. 23 September 2020 8:00 PM
Here's some good news...Silvermine reopens ahead of Heritage Day weekend The popular site reopens from today (Wednesday) but is operating a strict no mask, no entry policy according to SANParks. 23 September 2020 5:50 PM
Gatvol South Africans whistleblowing to root out corruption says report A Corruption Watch report reveals almost 2 000 people blew the whistle on corruption during the first half of 2020. 23 September 2020 5:36 PM
View all Local
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised' The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle. 23 September 2020 6:53 PM
'I inherited a department that already had a bad reputation' - de Lille Public works Minister Patricia de Lille responds to a slew of allegations made against her by the Democratic Alliance. 23 September 2020 1:14 PM
Heritage Day: healing generations of hurt and trauma through facts and laughter Refilwe Moloto chats to iconic satirist Pieter Dirk-Uys is and heritage activist Patrick Tariq Mellett about our complex heritage. 23 September 2020 12:20 PM
View all Politics
Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for less people, costs more Level 1 rules helping but also hindering the wedding industry. Get cost-saving tips from Precious Thamaga (Precious the Planner). 23 September 2020 7:42 PM
'Wholesale food prices are coming down. Retailers still charge lockdown prices' "Retailers were quick to hike prices but slow to lower them,” says the Competition Commission. "There’s a history of this." 23 September 2020 3:29 PM
Long queues at Home Affairs: skip them by visiting any of these 4 bank branches Need a passport? Home Affairs is now operating fully, but it’s inundated. Check this out before trying your luck. 23 September 2020 11:08 AM
View all Business
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
How to talk to your child about porn – and, importantly, how not to Pippa Hudson interviews Pam Buchalter, a psychologist and co-founder of Klikd, a platform for parenting in the digital age. 22 September 2020 3:31 PM
Gold teeth must fall! – Dr Kometsi Mokuele (dentist) Lester Kiewit asks Mokuele why he’s offering free gold teeth removals at any of his Sunset Dentistry branches. 22 September 2020 12:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Satirist behind Coconut Kelz opens about mirroring her experience of racism Lesego Thlabi's satirical character has many laughing, but some confused not seeming to understand Kelz is not a real person. 19 September 2020 10:36 AM
Vinyl records just won’t die Vinyl sales have been trending upwards for a decade. In the past week, Americans – mostly young ones - bought 802 000 copies. 18 September 2020 3:14 PM
SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom. 16 September 2020 3:57 PM
View all Entertainment
Lockdown misery for domestic workers as salaries cut and living costs rise A SweepSouth study has revealed that many of the country's domestic workers have seen decreased wages and higher living costs. 22 September 2020 4:40 PM
[WATCH] Trump says supporters at rally blessed with 'good genes' US President Donald Trump quotes the 'racehorse theory' of genetic superiority at a rally in Minnesota. 21 September 2020 12:59 PM
Traditional medicine 'not just scientific-based, but also spiritually informed' Sangoma Gogo Khanyakude talks to Sara-Jayne about how traditional medicine is making an impact globally. 20 September 2020 10:43 AM
View all World
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
How to talk to your child about porn – and, importantly, how not to Pippa Hudson interviews Pam Buchalter, a psychologist and co-founder of Klikd, a platform for parenting in the digital age. 22 September 2020 3:31 PM
Gold teeth must fall! – Dr Kometsi Mokuele (dentist) Lester Kiewit asks Mokuele why he’s offering free gold teeth removals at any of his Sunset Dentistry branches. 22 September 2020 12:46 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: "The Mental Boggle Point."

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: "The Mental Boggle Point."

23 September 2020 10:18 PM

Nancy Tremaine | author of 'Preordained'- an autobiography of Nancy's past, present and ongoing life events| Lifetime


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Change your mindset feature - In order to get to where you want to be financially, you first need to understand where you currently are

24 September 2020 12:12 AM

Stanley Beckett & Aubrey Ndlovu 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: The structural causes and outcomes of poverty (Part 2)

23 September 2020 10:15 PM

Mduduzi  Luthuli  | Co-Founder and Executive Director  at Luthuli Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The effectiveness of internships in equipping you for your current/future jobs

22 September 2020 11:19 PM

Jake  Willis | CEO and Founder at Lulaway

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC’s handling of Masuku-Diko PPE saga shows how corruption blurs state and party lines

22 September 2020 10:23 PM

Prof Siphamandla Zondi | Professor of Politics at  University of Johannesburg

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International World Rhino Day - 22 September (Jamie rides for anti-poaching unit and for a soup kitchen)

22 September 2020 10:21 PM

Jamie Marais, an athlete/cyclist, who cycled a vertical ascent of 9,000 metres in just 36 hours in aid of endangered wildlife and tourism communities affected by COVID-19.

 

Donations can be made via:https://www.givengain.com/cc/jamierides4rhinos/  
Websites:www.kariega.co.za | www.kariega.co.za/jamierides4rhinos 
www.kariega.co.za/foundation 
Videos on YouTube:www.youtube.com/KariegaGameReserve 
Facebook:www.facebook.com/Kariega.Game.Reserve  www.facebook.com/jamiemaraisSA  
Twitter: @kariegagameres | @jamiemarais 
Instagram: @kariega.game.reserve | @jamiemarais

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matter Matter: Draft code of practice on violence and harassment in the workplace published

22 September 2020 9:21 PM

On our Legal Matter, we look at the draft code of practice on violence and harassment in the workplace published by Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi and were joined by Shane Johnson, Professional Support Lawyer Employment / Health & Safety Practice at Webber Wentzel.

Email:shane.johnson@webberwntzel.com 

Tel no.: 011 530 5410

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

LAUNCH OF THE THABO MBEKI SCHOOL OF PUBLIC AND INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

21 September 2020 11:22 PM

Dr. Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi ... Advisory Member of the Thabo Mbeki Foundation and Steering Committee member of the TM School joins to talk about the launch the Thabo Mbeki School of Public and International Affairs.

The virtual launch of the TM School will take place on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 at 3pm.


Members of public and the media are invited to use the following link to register: 
https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_MTFhYjU3ZjgtMzAxZC00Y2Y2LWIyZTctZWZmM2ZkY2FjNmUx%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22ca9a8b8c-3ea3-4799-a43e-5510398e7a3b%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22e5d53638-7045-452c-9d7b-a989bfc01b40%22%2c%22IsBroadcastMeeting%22%3atrue%7d  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

LATE PAYMENTS BY GOVERNMENT TO BE TACKLED BY NEW AGENCY

21 September 2020 11:18 PM

Lawyer and consultant, Christine Qunta has launched Pholosang Fee Facilitation Services (Pty) Ltd – a consultancy company whose sole objective is to tackle public sector institutions that pay their suppliers late or fail to pay them.

 

Website:www.feefacilitation.co.za

email:info@feefacilitation.co.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: SA gets innovative, dedicated dementia care facility ahead of World Alzheimer’s Day

21 September 2020 11:13 PM

On Medical Matters, we look at the issue of Dementia since its World Alzheimer’s Day and how SA gets dedicated dementia care facility ahead of World Alzheimer’s Day and we are joined by Dr Brent Tipping, Sub-Specialist Geriatrician and Specialist Physician working at the University of the Witwatersrand Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Parktown Johannesburg.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Long queues at Home Affairs: skip them by visiting any of these 4 bank branches

Business Lifestyle

Wheels come off for YapYap clients (recall the 'new car for R699 a month' guy?)

Business Local

'Lerato Pillay doesn’t exist. Sifiso Gwala is the one actually spewing hate'

Local

EWN Highlights

EWN Weather Watch: A fine and sunny Heritage Day expected across SA

23 September 2020 8:06 PM

Zwane knowingly disregarded public finance management laws – Maxatshwa

23 September 2020 8:05 PM

Cele ‘grateful’ no residents harmed in shootout with Boksburg CIT heist suspects

23 September 2020 7:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA