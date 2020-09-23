Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: "The Mental Boggle Point."

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
567 medium wave (AM)
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:50
Preserving memory and meaning
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Nicholas Wolpe - Founder And Chief Executive at Liliesleaf Tust
Today at 05:46
Hack your culture
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Kayla Freitas - Co-founder at Credipple
Today at 06:25
Hope with Every Step - mammoth run of 600km in 17 days finally over
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Peteni Kuzwayo
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays : Gender neutrality
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: SAA set to suck a further R10billion from state coffers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Guy Leitch
Today at 07:20
Riverclub redevelopment: First Nations Collective responds
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zenzile Khoisan - Spokesperson, First Nations Collective
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
City opposes "catastrophic" port tariff increase
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Felicity Purchase - Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sara Pienaar - Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Medical Aid Scheme price increase expected despite impact of pandemic
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Clayton Samsodienn
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle in Bonn with Helen Seeney
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helen Seeney
Today at 10:45
Innovation Challenge for Africa’s Top Space-Tech Ideas
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Davis Cook - CEO for the Research Institute for Innovation and Sustainability (RIIS)
Today at 11:05
The Social Dilemma Doccie on Netflix
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dean McCoubrey - Founder of MySociaLife, a digital life skills programme for students
Today at 11:32
Home Affairs offering Visa services
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Marisa Jacobs - Director and Head of Immigration and Mobility at Xpatweb
Today at 12:10
REPLAY: INTERVIEW WITH PATRIC TARIQ MELLET
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:15
The fate of independent museums in South Africa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chrischené Julius - Acting Director at District Six Musuem
Today at 12:23
Even the rich steal electricity
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Today at 12:37
JERUSALEMA IS NOT FILLING THE STOMACHS OF THE HUNGRY!
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joanie Fredericks
Today at 12:45
A look at Africa with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
SA must fix its ‘dop system’ - Carlos Amato
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:20
Well run SME's can still thrive despite the tough business conditions brought on by the Covid pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shawn Theunissen - Founder and Manager at Property Point
Today at 18:39
Retail Capital has injected over R500m relief into troubled economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 18:50
Where would investment managers put their money for a five-year return?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Starting with a new financial plan after Covid-19 destruction
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gerald Mwandiambira - Financial Planning Professional, Entrepreneur and Author at ...
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tshepo Phakathi - Founder at Kaello Business Hub
