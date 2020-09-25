Profile Interview with Sell Maseko

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:10
10 years later, Vanessa Goosen discusses life after Thai prison release
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Vanessa Goosen - at ...
Today at 07:45
PCOS Month
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Kerusha Naidoo - Homeopathic doctor at ...
Today at 08:10
Occupy Camps Bay
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Kelly-Eve Koopman
Today at 08:40
Weekend Sport: Vodacom Super Fan Saturday
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Ashfak Mohamed - Digital Sports Editor at Independent Media
Today at 08:50
Applications still open for the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Will Stevens - Deputy Consul General at U.S. Consulate In Cape Town
Sam Gqomo - founder of Womandla Global Network and Womandla Foundation at ...
Today at 09:05
Profile: Belinda Davids
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Belinda Davids
Today at 09:50
Music: Karin Kortje
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Karin Kortje - Singer at ...
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
06:00 - 10:00
06:00 - 10:00
Latest Local
Decriminalise the use of recreational drugs – Department of Social Development "It’s time to stop arresting drug users," Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu told the UN this week. 25 September 2020 3:37 PM
Zane Kilian charged with murder of Charl Kinnear "The court was filled with armed police officers," says Shamiela Fisher. "Kilian wore a hooded top that he never removed once." 25 September 2020 12:49 PM
SA drops to 10th place as Covid-19 infections surge in Spain and Argentina At its peak, South Africa ranked 5th in the world. The country ranks 13th by the total number of deaths. 25 September 2020 12:10 PM
'It’s sad and awful! Judge Raymond Zondo sounds resigned and defeated' "Zondo’s comments at the end of the hearing; it was just so bleak! A sombre, grim end to a day," says journalist Erin Bates. 25 September 2020 9:17 AM
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised' The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle. 23 September 2020 6:53 PM
'I inherited a department that already had a bad reputation' - de Lille Public works Minister Patricia de Lille responds to a slew of allegations made against her by the Democratic Alliance. 23 September 2020 1:14 PM
Elon Musk is R1.1 trillion richer than at the start of the pandemic The Pretoria native is having an excellent pandemic – much like his über-rich peers. 25 September 2020 2:08 PM
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
'SA cash economy about 60% of GDP, moving that to digital would be huge saving' The Covid-19 pandemic's moving us towards a cashless society. Arabile Gumede interviews Ukheshe co-founder, Clayton Hayward. 24 September 2020 8:39 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
2021 medical aid price increases… you may want to sit down for this one Contributions are likely to rise by twice the rate of inflation, warns Clayton Samsodien (Phoenix Financial Services Group). 24 September 2020 10:10 AM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
Satirist behind Coconut Kelz opens about mirroring her experience of racism Lesego Thlabi's satirical character has many laughing, but some confused not seeming to understand Kelz is not a real person. 19 September 2020 10:36 AM
SA drops to 10th place as Covid-19 infections surge in Spain and Argentina At its peak, South Africa ranked 5th in the world. The country ranks 13th by the total number of deaths. 25 September 2020 12:10 PM
Lockdown misery for domestic workers as salaries cut and living costs rise A SweepSouth study has revealed that many of the country's domestic workers have seen decreased wages and higher living costs. 22 September 2020 4:40 PM
[WATCH] Trump says supporters at rally blessed with 'good genes' US President Donald Trump quotes the 'racehorse theory' of genetic superiority at a rally in Minnesota. 21 September 2020 12:59 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
Decriminalise the use of recreational drugs – Department of Social Development "It’s time to stop arresting drug users," Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu told the UN this week. 25 September 2020 3:37 PM
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
'It would be catastrophic for consumers if Transnet gets 20% port tariff hike' Data used to determine the hike was gathered before the economy-crushing lockdown, says Felicity Purchase (City of Cape Town). 24 September 2020 8:28 AM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
Profile Interview with Sell Maseko

Profile Interview with Sell Maseko

25 September 2020 11:12 PM

Profile Interview Sello Maseko, Writer and Director of “Angola Camp 13”.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africans Doing Great Things - Professional Dancer, Musa SoulSync Motha

25 September 2020 11:29 PM

South Africans Doing Great Things with Musa Soulsync Motha, a Cancer hero turned professional dancer, choreographer, disk jockey, motivational speaker, and role model 

Kwantu Feature: African Philosophy and the Moral Code

25 September 2020 12:00 AM

On the Kwantu Feature, we talk to Dr Zulumathabo Zulu, intellectual historian; lexicographer; poet; shepherd boy and published author of more than eight books, about African Philosophy and the Moral Code.

South African History Retold by Khethiwe Zulu

24 September 2020 10:22 PM

Khethiwe Zulu - Author of South African History Retold (Book and Gameboard)

In Conversation with Dr Eve: The trauma of parenting.

24 September 2020 9:12 PM

On “In Conversation with Dr Eve” we talk about “The trauma of parenting.

Change your mindset feature - In order to get to where you want to be financially, you first need to understand where you currently are

24 September 2020 12:12 AM

Stanley Beckett & Aubrey Ndlovu 

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: "The Mental Boggle Point."

23 September 2020 10:18 PM

Nancy Tremaine | author of 'Preordained'- an autobiography of Nancy's past, present and ongoing life events| Lifetime

Financial Matters: The structural causes and outcomes of poverty (Part 2)

23 September 2020 10:15 PM

Mduduzi  Luthuli  | Co-Founder and Executive Director  at Luthuli Capital

The effectiveness of internships in equipping you for your current/future jobs

22 September 2020 11:19 PM

Jake  Willis | CEO and Founder at Lulaway

ANC’s handling of Masuku-Diko PPE saga shows how corruption blurs state and party lines

22 September 2020 10:23 PM

Prof Siphamandla Zondi | Professor of Politics at  University of Johannesburg

Man held on terror charges after two wounded in Paris cleaver attack

25 September 2020 8:20 PM

EWN Weather Watch: A sunny and cloudy Saturday, with isolated showers

25 September 2020 8:02 PM

Court hears deals of how Hawks swooped on suspect in Kinnear murder case

25 September 2020 7:16 PM

