Medical Matters - Are you suffering from itchy, inflamed skin and #scratching for answers?

On Medical Matter we talk to Dr Alicia McMaster, Head of Medical for Speciality Care at Sanofi, talking abut eczema. 14-18 September was National Eczema Week and the week was dedicated to improving the awareness and understanding of atopic eczema and showing respect to those living with the illness as well as their family members.
Contact Details: Allergy Foundation of SA (on Facebook)
Cassiem Khan | Director of the Imam Haron FoundationLISTEN TO PODCAST
South Africans Doing Great Things with Musa Soulsync Motha, a Cancer hero turned professional dancer, choreographer, disk jockey, motivational speaker, and role modelLISTEN TO PODCAST
Profile Interview Sello Maseko, Writer and Director of “Angola Camp 13”.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On the Kwantu Feature, we talk to Dr Zulumathabo Zulu, intellectual historian; lexicographer; poet; shepherd boy and published author of more than eight books, about African Philosophy and the Moral Code.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Khethiwe Zulu - Author of South African History Retold (Book and Gameboard)LISTEN TO PODCAST
On “In Conversation with Dr Eve” we talk about “The trauma of parenting.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Stanley Beckett & Aubrey NdlovuLISTEN TO PODCAST
Nancy Tremaine | author of 'Preordained'- an autobiography of Nancy's past, present and ongoing life events| LifetimeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Mduduzi Luthuli | Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli CapitalLISTEN TO PODCAST