Medical Matters - Are you suffering from itchy, inflamed skin and #scratching for answers?

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Additional electricity generation not enough to solve South Africa’s energy crisis
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tygue Theron - Commercial Head at Energy Partners Intelligence.
Today at 08:21
INTERVIEW: Understanding Islamic banking
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Amman Muhammad - CEO of Islamic Banking at FNB
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
GovChat.Org
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 10:45
Cape Town's International Darts Champion
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
The Township Bill
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Vuyo Mhaga, spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Stephanie Barden
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
'Cyclists have the same rights as motorists on the road' Pedal Power Association chair Steve Hayward says Cape Town law states motorists have to pass cyclists at a distance of 1.5 metres. 29 September 2020 7:25 AM
Slain detective Charl Kinnear was probing corrupt cops in gun racket - reports Murdered detective Charl Kinnear was allegedly investigating a gun syndicate involving high-ranking officers and gang bosses befor... 28 September 2020 6:52 PM
CCID sees slight rise in CBD crime, but cases are still lower than in 2019 The CCID says there has been a slight increase in petty crimes in the CBD, particularly as taverns and bars are allowed to operate... 28 September 2020 5:44 PM
300 days of Zondo: 'We’ve learned it’s cheap to bribe a politician' For 300 days, punch-drunk South Africans have been learning just how bad corruption is in the country, says Ferial Haffajee. 28 September 2020 6:25 PM
[PICS & VIDEOS] Sunday's Tokai protest sends a message 'Kataza is every baboon' The protest raised concerns about baboon management protocols and waste management systems in the city. 28 September 2020 1:58 PM
New Chinese ambassador 'a clear message Beijing takes SA seriously' International relations scholar, Oscar Van Heerden, gives Refilwe Moloto his view on the new appointment of Chen Xiaodong. 28 September 2020 8:55 AM
I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2020 8:12 PM
How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance) Bruce Cameron discusses with Bruce Whitfield his new book on securing your retirement, despite corruption and the smashed economy. 28 September 2020 7:24 PM
All houses in South Africa can and should be built with wood – study SA needs homes. Plenty of them. They can and should be constructed with wood, says Phillip Crafford (Stellenbosch University). 28 September 2020 6:49 PM
Had a baby during lockdown? Researchers want to find out about your experience Emma Numanoglu, midwife and lactation consultant is on a team looking to learn about the impact of the pandemic on birth. 27 September 2020 10:30 AM
Polycystic ovary syndrome affects more than just your ovaries Dr Kerusha Naidoo a homeopathic doctor, breaks down the signs and symptoms of Polycystic ovary syndrome. 26 September 2020 10:49 AM
10 years later: Vanessa Goosen discusses life after Thai prison release Vanessa Goosen spent over 16 years in a Thai prison for drug smuggling. She reflects on this time and her 10 years of freedom. 26 September 2020 8:25 AM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
[WATCH] 'The World is in trouble' Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram at 94 The naturalist and conservation icon broke the world record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on Instagram 28 September 2020 12:23 PM
SA drops to 10th place as Covid-19 infections surge in Spain and Argentina At its peak, South Africa ranked 5th in the world. The country ranks 13th by the total number of deaths. 25 September 2020 12:10 PM
Lockdown misery for domestic workers as salaries cut and living costs rise A SweepSouth study has revealed that many of the country's domestic workers have seen decreased wages and higher living costs. 22 September 2020 4:40 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
Decriminalise the use of recreational drugs – Department of Social Development "It’s time to stop arresting drug users," Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu told the UN this week. 25 September 2020 3:37 PM
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
'It would be catastrophic for consumers if Transnet gets 20% port tariff hike' Data used to determine the hike was gathered before the economy-crushing lockdown, says Felicity Purchase (City of Cape Town). 24 September 2020 8:28 AM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
Medical Matters - Are you suffering from itchy, inflamed skin and #scratching for answers?

Medical Matters - Are you suffering from itchy, inflamed skin and #scratching for answers?

28 September 2020 10:46 PM

On Medical Matter we talk to Dr Alicia McMaster, Head of Medical for Speciality Care at Sanofi, talking abut eczema. 14-18 September was National Eczema Week and the week was dedicated to improving the awareness and understanding of atopic eczema and showing respect to those living with the illness as well as their family members.

Contact Details: Allergy Foundation of SA (on Facebook)


By not prosecuting apartheid-era criminals, the NPA sent a clear message to the corrupt

28 September 2020 11:47 PM

Cassiem Khan | Director of the Imam Haron Foundation 

South Africans Doing Great Things - Professional Dancer, Musa SoulSync Motha

25 September 2020 11:29 PM

South Africans Doing Great Things with Musa Soulsync Motha, a Cancer hero turned professional dancer, choreographer, disk jockey, motivational speaker, and role model 

Profile Interview with Sell Maseko

25 September 2020 11:12 PM

Profile Interview Sello Maseko, Writer and Director of “Angola Camp 13”.

Kwantu Feature: African Philosophy and the Moral Code

25 September 2020 12:00 AM

On the Kwantu Feature, we talk to Dr Zulumathabo Zulu, intellectual historian; lexicographer; poet; shepherd boy and published author of more than eight books, about African Philosophy and the Moral Code.

South African History Retold by Khethiwe Zulu

24 September 2020 10:22 PM

Khethiwe Zulu - Author of South African History Retold (Book and Gameboard)

In Conversation with Dr Eve: The trauma of parenting.

24 September 2020 9:12 PM

On “In Conversation with Dr Eve” we talk about “The trauma of parenting.

Change your mindset feature - In order to get to where you want to be financially, you first need to understand where you currently are

24 September 2020 12:12 AM

Stanley Beckett & Aubrey Ndlovu 

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: "The Mental Boggle Point."

23 September 2020 10:18 PM

Nancy Tremaine | author of 'Preordained'- an autobiography of Nancy's past, present and ongoing life events| Lifetime

Financial Matters: The structural causes and outcomes of poverty (Part 2)

23 September 2020 10:15 PM

Mduduzi  Luthuli  | Co-Founder and Executive Director  at Luthuli Capital

Trending

All houses in South Africa can and should be built with wood – study

Business Lifestyle

Cape's snakes emerge in Spring. Here's what to do if you see one in your garden

Local

How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance)

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Cosatu: If we don't stand up, SA will sink under weight of corruption

29 September 2020 7:32 AM

Court affirms State has strong case against Nathaniel Julies murder accused

29 September 2020 7:26 AM

Survivor of KwaNdengezi shootings wants to know why she was targeted

29 September 2020 6:51 AM

