Africa At A Glance: Ghana's Western Togoland region declares sovereignty

Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist Continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist Continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Drivers licence extension
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Comedians gang up to save D6 museum
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips - Futurist, Medical Doctor and the group executive for people and culture at ABSA
Today at 11:32
Storm damage
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantelle Alexander
Today at 12:15
Recognition of Muslim marriages
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Seeham Samaai - Director at Women Legal Centre
Today at 12:23
Follow up: What is the reason for the sewage spill in Zeekoevlei?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sidney Jacobs - Chairperson at Friends of Zeekoevlei and Rondevlei
Today at 12:45
Western Cape declares five new Provincial Heritage sites
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anroux Marais - Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport at Western Cape Government
Today at 12:52
Rondebosch Fountain is back in place!
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Max Teichmann - Founder at Heritage Castings
Max Teichmann
Today at 13:35
Little Optimist
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charlotte Kilbane
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Latest Local
Millions of South Africans aren't aware they have credit life insurance cover Over a quarter of credit life insurance policy holders have no idea they're paying for that protection, reports Wendy Knowler. 1 October 2020 7:38 PM
Covid-19 infections increasing in Western Cape's small towns - Premier Winde Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says authorities have noted that the Covid-19 infection rate is increasing in a few small towns. 1 October 2020 6:53 PM
Covid-19 infections increasing in Western Cape's small towns - Premier Winde Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says authorities have noted that the Covid-19 infection rate is increasing in a few small towns. 1 October 2020 6:53 PM
Govt to offer 500,000+ hectares of remaining state-owned farm land for lease Land equating to 896 farms will become available in the next two weeks. But is this really land reform, asks Bruce Whitfield. 1 October 2020 7:34 PM
[WATCH] Former ANC MP Vincent Smith in the dock for Bosasa-linked corruption Top ANC official Vincent Smith has appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on fraud and corruption charges. 1 October 2020 11:08 AM
ANC bigwig hands himself over to police, facing state capture corruption charges A top ANC official linked to state capture has handed himself over to police at the Alberton Police Station. 1 October 2020 10:32 AM
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Millions of South Africans aren't aware they have credit life insurance cover Over a quarter of credit life insurance policy holders have no idea they're paying for that protection, reports Wendy Knowler. 1 October 2020 7:38 PM
International travel regulations: 'Complexity, complexity and more complexity!' Govt publishes list of high risk countries after mistakes made at the press briefing. Flight Centre's Andrew Stark responds. 30 September 2020 8:51 PM
I'm more like a medium. I hear characters talk to me, says author Jodi Picoult International bestselling author Jodi Picoult joined CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson for an in-depth chat about her writing technique a... 1 October 2020 5:08 PM
Expired visas extended, DHA may review travel ban list twice a week - Motsoaledi Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says authorities may have to review the countries on SA's banned leisure travel list as fre... 1 October 2020 1:09 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the "public interest". 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering's hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town's most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent What's it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We're lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
[BREAKING NEWS] Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19 "Tonight, First Lady of the United States and I tested positive for Covid-19," tweeted Trump. 2 October 2020 8:07 AM
Expired visas extended, DHA may review travel ban list twice a week - Motsoaledi Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says authorities may have to review the countries on SA’s banned leisure travel list as fre... 1 October 2020 1:09 PM
Tourism minister welcomes international flights despite 57 countries on ban list ''Some are coming to visit their families , while others are here to start enjoying South Africa, says Minister Kubayi-Ngubane 1 October 2020 8:44 AM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There'll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There's an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
We have an advantage. Who doesn't want to spend summer in the Cape? - Alan Winde "Fly south! Come here for the summer! This is going to be a great place in the summer," says Premier Alan Winde. 30 September 2020 9:42 AM
[REVIEW] Toyota Starlet: 'Good, fuel-efficient, safe car at a very good price' "The Toyota Starlet makes enormous sense," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. Got R204 900? 29 September 2020 2:31 PM
Africa At A Glance: Ghana's Western Togoland region declares sovereignty

Africa At A Glance: Ghana's Western Togoland region declares sovereignty

1 October 2020 11:44 PM

on Africa At A Glance, we look at the issue of a secessionist movement that is currently taking place in Ghana’s Togoland, with Executive Director of Jatikay Centre for Human Security and Peace bUILDING, Mr. Sani Adib.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Crime Time with Aubrey: Cop Under Cover: My life in the shadows with drug lords, robbers and smugglers

1 October 2020 10:57 PM

Guest: Johann van Loggerenberg is the co-author of the bestseller Rogue (2016), Death and Taxes (2017) and Tobacco Wars (2019), talking about his latest book "Cop Under Cover: My life in the shadows with drug lords, robbers and smugglers".

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychology Matters:Your parenting style could affect how your child copes

1 October 2020 10:41 PM

Dr. Ilse De Beer | Psychologist

Contact Details:

website:https://ilsedebeer.co.za/en/home-english/ 

email:ilse@ilsedebeer.co.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - "1000 reasons why - little things can lead to a healthy or unhealthy boy"

30 September 2020 11:20 PM

On Change your mindset feature we talk about "1000 reasons why little things can lead to a healthy or unhealthy body" with Elanie Beckett, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda.

Contact details:

website:  www.ommysoul.com

email: elanie@ommysoul.com

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: 'Sacred Geometry and Spiritual Symbolism - The Blueprint for Creation'

30 September 2020 10:34 PM

On the Weird and Wonderful feature, we look at 'Sacred Geometry and Spiritual Symbolism - The Blueprint for Creation' – a book by Donald Carroll.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: "Money can't buy you happiness."

30 September 2020 9:15 PM

 On Financial Matter, Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital, gets philosophical by discussing the issue of a popular adage “Money can't buy you happiness” and what this mean.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man Torque: Childhood Sexual Abuse

29 September 2020 11:39 PM

On Man Torque we talk about Childhood sexual abuse with Counselling Psychologist,  Brian Blem, and survivors of childhood sexual abuse, Paul and James.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State Capture Commission update with Nthakoana Ngatane

29 September 2020 10:05 PM

State Capture Commission update with Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN Senior Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: 'Can my brother's ex sue me for their child's maintenance?'

29 September 2020 9:39 PM

On Legal Matters, we talk to Claire Thomson, Head of Family law and CEO of Witz Incorporated Attorneys in Rosebank, to discuss whether can a parent sue extended family members of the other parent for maintenance and if so under what circumstances.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

By not prosecuting apartheid-era criminals, the NPA sent a clear message to the corrupt

28 September 2020 11:47 PM

Cassiem Khan | Director of the Imam Haron Foundation 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

