South Africans Doing Great Things - Lucky Netshidzati

Today at 06:11
A look at international news with Katie MacDonald
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Katie MacDonald
Today at 06:40
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:50
The Most Common Sports Injuries and How To Treat Them
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Charl van Loggerenberg - MD at International Sos
Today at 07:10
Raising 'Them' - An Adventure in Gender Creative Parenting
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 07:45
Intermittent Fasting
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Hayley Daries - Dietitian at ...
Today at 08:10
Is SAPS complicit in fueling xenophobia?
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Louise Edwards - Director of Programmes and Research at African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum (APCOF)
Today at 08:40
Weekend Sport: Springbok Showdown
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Leighton Koopman - Sports journalist at Rapport
Today at 08:50
ILoveBoobies Cycle Challenge
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Cecil Munch - Dirctor at ILoveBoobies
Today at 09:05
My breast cancer story - Danielle Bitton
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Danielle Bitton - 'Sea Point Balcony Singer' at ...
Today at 09:40
This day in History Competition
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 09:50
Music Feature: Heinrich Frans
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Heinrich Frans - Independent recording artist at ...
Latest Local
Just the hits with sax man Don Vino Prins The biggest hits as chosen by one of Cape Town's best jazz saxophonists this Sunday from 10 am 2 October 2020 6:03 PM
Cape comedians unite in bid to save District Six Museum from threat of closure Comedians Marc Lottering, Riaad Moosa and Nik Rabinowitz are putting together a stand-up comedy show to raise money for the Distri... 2 October 2020 12:52 PM
New service provider appointed to deal with baboon matters in Cape Town After major criticism about the handling of baboons in urban areas, the City of Cape Town has hired a new contractor to deal with... 2 October 2020 11:29 AM
View all Local
Ex-ANC MP Vincent Smith out on R30k bail and he maintains his innocence Former ANC MP Vincent Smith is out on R30,000 bail after making a brief appearance at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Thursday... 2 October 2020 10:37 AM
Govt to offer 500,000+ hectares of remaining state-owned farm land for lease Land equating to 896 farms will become available in the next two weeks. But is this really land reform, asks Bruce Whitfield. 1 October 2020 7:34 PM
[WATCH] Former ANC MP Vincent Smith in the dock for Bosasa-linked corruption Top ANC official Vincent Smith has appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on fraud and corruption charges. 1 October 2020 11:08 AM
View all Politics
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Millions of South Africans aren't aware they have credit life insurance cover Over a quarter of credit life insurance policy holders have no idea they're paying for that protection, reports Wendy Knowler. 1 October 2020 7:38 PM
International travel regulations: 'Complexity, complexity and more complexity!' Govt publishes list of high risk countries after mistakes made at the press briefing. Flight Centre's Andrew Stark responds. 30 September 2020 8:51 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 02 October 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 2 October 2020 5:33 PM
Trek Bicycle SA managing demand amid global bike boom Bicycles have flown off the shelves by the tens of thousands during the coronavirus pandemic. 2 October 2020 4:30 PM
I'm more like a medium. I hear characters talk to me, says author Jodi Picoult International bestselling author Jodi Picoult joined CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson for an in-depth chat about her writing technique a... 1 October 2020 5:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19 "Tonight, First Lady of the United States and I tested positive for Covid-19," tweeted Trump. 2 October 2020 8:07 AM
Expired visas extended, DHA may review travel ban list twice a week - Motsoaledi Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says authorities may have to review the countries on SA’s banned leisure travel list as fre... 1 October 2020 1:09 PM
Tourism minister welcomes international flights despite 57 countries on ban list ''Some are coming to visit their families , while others are here to start enjoying South Africa, says Minister Kubayi-Ngubane 1 October 2020 8:44 AM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
View all Africa
The Hawks keep on pouncing: ‘The optics is good, but don’t celebrate just yet’ Yet another senior official (this time from the Office of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala) has been arrested for corruption. 2 October 2020 12:53 PM
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
South Africans Doing Great Things - Lucky Netshidzati

South Africans Doing Great Things - Lucky Netshidzati

2 October 2020 11:26 PM

Lucky Netshidzati | CEO and Co-Founder of Rudzambilu Holdings

Contact Details:

website:https://www.rudzambiluh.co.za/

email:info@rudzambiluh.co.za 

Tel: +27 (0)11 695 4815 


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Profile Interview Legendary Musician, Mzwandile “Zwai” Bala

2 October 2020 10:14 PM

 Profile Interview Legendary Musician, Mzwandile “Zwai” Bala

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa At A Glance: Ghana's Western Togoland region declares sovereignty

1 October 2020 11:44 PM

on Africa At A Glance, we look at the issue of a secessionist movement that is currently taking place in Ghana’s Togoland, with Executive Director of Jatikay Centre for Human Security and Peace bUILDING, Mr. Sani Adib.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time with Aubrey: Cop Under Cover: My life in the shadows with drug lords, robbers and smugglers

1 October 2020 10:57 PM

Guest: Johann van Loggerenberg is the co-author of the bestseller Rogue (2016), Death and Taxes (2017) and Tobacco Wars (2019), talking about his latest book "Cop Under Cover: My life in the shadows with drug lords, robbers and smugglers".

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychology Matters:Your parenting style could affect how your child copes

1 October 2020 10:41 PM

Dr. Ilse De Beer | Psychologist

Contact Details:

website:https://ilsedebeer.co.za/en/home-english/ 

email:ilse@ilsedebeer.co.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - "1000 reasons why - little things can lead to a healthy or unhealthy boy"

30 September 2020 11:20 PM

On Change your mindset feature we talk about "1000 reasons why little things can lead to a healthy or unhealthy body" with Elanie Beckett, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda.

Contact details:

website:  www.ommysoul.com

email: elanie@ommysoul.com

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: 'Sacred Geometry and Spiritual Symbolism - The Blueprint for Creation'

30 September 2020 10:34 PM

On the Weird and Wonderful feature, we look at 'Sacred Geometry and Spiritual Symbolism - The Blueprint for Creation' – a book by Donald Carroll.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: "Money can't buy you happiness."

30 September 2020 9:15 PM

 On Financial Matter, Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital, gets philosophical by discussing the issue of a popular adage “Money can't buy you happiness” and what this mean.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man Torque: Childhood Sexual Abuse

29 September 2020 11:39 PM

On Man Torque we talk about Childhood sexual abuse with Counselling Psychologist,  Brian Blem, and survivors of childhood sexual abuse, Paul and James.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State Capture Commission update with Nthakoana Ngatane

29 September 2020 10:05 PM

State Capture Commission update with Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN Senior Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

State-owned company CEOs who earn bigger salaries than President Cyril Ramaphosa

Business Politics

SA will hit a second wave if testing increases tenfold, says Panda's Streicher

Local

The Hawks keep on pouncing: ‘The optics is good, but don’t celebrate just yet’

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Ntuli publicly endorses Moriarty for federal council chair position

2 October 2020 8:33 PM

EWN Weather Watch: A wet and windy weekend ahead

2 October 2020 8:07 PM

Mkhize denies receiving money from Sodi in his personal capacity

2 October 2020 7:38 PM

