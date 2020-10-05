Political Analysis on the State Capture Commission with Prof Sethulego Matebesi

Prof. Sethulego Matebesi - Political Analyst from University of North-West
Nthakoana Ngatane | Reporter at EWN
Prof Amanda Krause | Head of the division of human genetics at the national health laboratory service and the university
Lucky Netshidzati | CEO and Co-Founder of Rudzambilu Holdings
Contact Details:
website:https://www.rudzambiluh.co.za/
email:info@rudzambiluh.co.za
Tel: +27 (0)11 695 4815
Profile Interview Legendary Musician, Mzwandile "Zwai" Bala
on Africa At A Glance, we look at the issue of a secessionist movement that is currently taking place in Ghana's Togoland, with Executive Director of Jatikay Centre for Human Security and Peace bUILDING, Mr. Sani Adib.
Guest: Johann van Loggerenberg is the co-author of the bestseller Rogue (2016), Death and Taxes (2017) and Tobacco Wars (2019), talking about his latest book "Cop Under Cover: My life in the shadows with drug lords, robbers and smugglers".
Dr. Ilse De Beer | Psychologist
Contact Details:
website:https://ilsedebeer.co.za/en/home-english/
email:ilse@ilsedebeer.co.za
On Change your mindset feature we talk about "1000 reasons why little things can lead to a healthy or unhealthy body" with Elanie Beckett, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda.
website: www.ommysoul.com
email: elanie@ommysoul.com
Contact details:
website: www.ommysoul.com
email: elanie@ommysoul.com
On the Weird and Wonderful feature, we look at 'Sacred Geometry and Spiritual Symbolism - The Blueprint for Creation' – a book by Donald Carroll.