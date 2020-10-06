Angola Camp 32 aka 'Quatro'

Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Today at 05:10
International flight requirements
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Chris Hunsinger - Shadow Minister of Transport at Democratic Alliance
Today at 05:46
Grade 12 learner shines at International Mathematical Olympiad
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Kgaogelo Bopape - Grade 12 at Horizon International High School
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Afriforum wins UN registration bid
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ernst Roets
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : Hey Jude
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Shabadh Mathura - Head of sales at Hey Jude App
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Concern Covid-19 protocols being ignored
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 07:20
Earthquake data: Let's help out The Council for GeoSciences
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr David Khoza - Executive manager of Applied Geosciences at The Council for Geosciences
Today at 07:38
The importance of local newspapers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Herman Wasserman - Professor at the Centre for Film and Media Studies at University of Cape Town
Today at 08:07
Cosatu's strike: what to expect
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Malvern De Bruyn - Cosatu WC Provincial Secretary
Today at 08:21
Potential breakthrough in restoring certain types of vision loss
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Botond Roska - Director at Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel
Today at 08:45
Marmite Fright
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Martin Neethling - VP for the Groceries unit at PepsiCo
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Alan Winde on Second Covid wave warning
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:08
Cape Cannabis Club
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jack Stone - Director Cape Cannabis Club
Today at 10:33
Marine Hotel Hermanus accused of Racism
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Simeon Arends
Today at 10:45
Covid-19 How to use our creidt Life Insurance
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Caroline Da Silva - Deputy Executive for Regulatory Policy at the FSCA at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Today at 11:05
Closing the Gap by Prof Marwala
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof. Tshilidzi Marwala
Today at 11:32
Young Listener starts new market in Pineland
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Julia Slade - Young Entrepreneur-Pinelands Market
Today at 11:45
Ad feature with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 13:33
Travel - Swellendam winter school and tourism
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
John Paisley
Today at 14:50
Music - Sincerely Anne
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Anne Kriel
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adetunji Omotola - Independent African Analyst at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nerina Visser - Strategist and Advisor at ETF SA
