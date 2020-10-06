Legal Matters: Landmark inheritance ruling for opposite sex life partnerships

In our Legal Matters, we focused on a landmark inheritance ruling for opposite sex life partnerships with Joselynn Fember, Attorney and Managing Partner at Fember Attorneys Incorporated to unpack the implications of this ruling for ordinary South African citizens who might find themselves in such situations.
Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political AnalystLISTEN TO PODCAST
O.B Mabena | MKVeteranLISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof. Sethulego Matebesi - Political Analyst from University of North-WestLISTEN TO PODCAST
Nthakoana Ngatane | Reporter at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Amanda Krause | Head of the division of human genetics at the national health laboratory service and the universityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Lucky Netshidzati | CEO and Co-Founder of Rudzambilu Holdings
Contact Details:
website:https://www.rudzambiluh.co.za/
email:info@rudzambiluh.co.za
Tel: +27 (0)11 695 4815
Profile Interview Legendary Musician, Mzwandile “Zwai” BalaLISTEN TO PODCAST
on Africa At A Glance, we look at the issue of a secessionist movement that is currently taking place in Ghana’s Togoland, with Executive Director of Jatikay Centre for Human Security and Peace bUILDING, Mr. Sani Adib.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Johann van Loggerenberg is the co-author of the bestseller Rogue (2016), Death and Taxes (2017) and Tobacco Wars (2019), talking about his latest book "Cop Under Cover: My life in the shadows with drug lords, robbers and smugglers".LISTEN TO PODCAST